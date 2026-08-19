The U.S. national debt reached approximately $39.9 trillion in mid-August, and it is expected to surpass the $40 trillion mark in just a few days. According to official data from the U.S. Department of the Treasury, the total debt consists of obligations owed by various government entities, in addition to debts owned by the public and investors. This was reported by "Al Arabiya.net," citing a report published by "Fortune."

Enormous Levels

Michael Hartnett, the chief investment strategist at Bank of America Research, believes that his strategy known as "Anything But Bonds" is becoming more valid day by day. Hartnett expects the U.S. national debt to rise to $50 trillion by 2029. He warns that the United States continues to accumulate enormous levels of debt, forcing the government to issue increasing amounts of bonds.

Higher Yields

Conversely, investors are demanding higher yields to compensate for the increasing financial risks, making long-term Treasury bonds less attractive compared to other asset classes. Although Hartnett does not see bonds as an attractive investment option at the moment, he points out that the bond market remains one of the clearest indicators of the true state of the economy, noting that yields on Treasury bonds reflect investors' expectations regarding inflation, economic growth, interest rates, and the government's ability to manage its financial situation.