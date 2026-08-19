بلغ الدين الوطني الأمريكي نحو 39.9 تريليون دولار في منتصف أغسطس الجاري، ومن المتوقع أن يتجاوز حاجز 40 تريليون دولار خلال أيام قليلة. ووفقاً للبيانات الرسمية لوزارة الخزانة الأمريكية، يتكون إجمالي الدين من الديون المستحقة على الجهات الحكومية المختلفة، إضافة إلى الديون المملوكة للجمهور والمستثمرين. وذلك بحسب ما نشر موقع «العربية.نت»، نقلاً عن تقرير نشرته «Fortune».

مستويات هائلة

ويرى كبير استراتيجيي الاستثمار في بنك أوف أمريكا للأبحاث مايكل هارتنت أن استراتيجيته المعروفة باسم «أي شيء سوى السندات» تزداد وجاهة يوماً بعد يوم. ويتوقع هارتنت أن يرتفع الدين الوطني الأمريكي إلى 50 تريليون دولار بحلول عام 2029. ويحذر هارتنت من أن الولايات المتحدة تواصل تراكم مستويات هائلة من الديون، مما يجبر الحكومة على إصدار كميات متزايدة من السندات.

عوائد أعلى

في المقابل، يطالب المستثمرون بعوائد أعلى تعوضهم عن المخاطر المالية المتزايدة، الأمر الذي يجعل سندات الخزانة طويلة الأجل أقل جاذبية مقارنة بفئات الأصول الأخرى. ورغم أن هارتنت لا يرى السندات خياراً استثمارياً جذاباً في الوقت الحالي، فإنه يشير إلى أن سوق السندات يبقى من أوضح المؤشرات على الحالة الحقيقية للاقتصاد، وأشار إلى أن العوائد على سندات الخزانة تعكس توقعات المستثمرين بشأن التضخم والنمو الاقتصادي وأسعار الفائدة وقدرة الحكومة على إدارة أوضاعها المالية.