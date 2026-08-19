بلغ الدين الوطني الأمريكي نحو 39.9 تريليون دولار في منتصف أغسطس الجاري، ومن المتوقع أن يتجاوز حاجز 40 تريليون دولار خلال أيام قليلة. ووفقاً للبيانات الرسمية لوزارة الخزانة الأمريكية، يتكون إجمالي الدين من الديون المستحقة على الجهات الحكومية المختلفة، إضافة إلى الديون المملوكة للجمهور والمستثمرين. وذلك بحسب ما نشر موقع «العربية.نت»، نقلاً عن تقرير نشرته «Fortune».
مستويات هائلة
ويرى كبير استراتيجيي الاستثمار في بنك أوف أمريكا للأبحاث مايكل هارتنت أن استراتيجيته المعروفة باسم «أي شيء سوى السندات» تزداد وجاهة يوماً بعد يوم. ويتوقع هارتنت أن يرتفع الدين الوطني الأمريكي إلى 50 تريليون دولار بحلول عام 2029. ويحذر هارتنت من أن الولايات المتحدة تواصل تراكم مستويات هائلة من الديون، مما يجبر الحكومة على إصدار كميات متزايدة من السندات.
عوائد أعلى
في المقابل، يطالب المستثمرون بعوائد أعلى تعوضهم عن المخاطر المالية المتزايدة، الأمر الذي يجعل سندات الخزانة طويلة الأجل أقل جاذبية مقارنة بفئات الأصول الأخرى. ورغم أن هارتنت لا يرى السندات خياراً استثمارياً جذاباً في الوقت الحالي، فإنه يشير إلى أن سوق السندات يبقى من أوضح المؤشرات على الحالة الحقيقية للاقتصاد، وأشار إلى أن العوائد على سندات الخزانة تعكس توقعات المستثمرين بشأن التضخم والنمو الاقتصادي وأسعار الفائدة وقدرة الحكومة على إدارة أوضاعها المالية.
The U.S. national debt reached approximately $39.9 trillion in mid-August, and it is expected to surpass the $40 trillion mark in just a few days. According to official data from the U.S. Department of the Treasury, the total debt consists of obligations owed by various government entities, in addition to debts owned by the public and investors. This was reported by "Al Arabiya.net," citing a report published by "Fortune."
Enormous Levels
Michael Hartnett, the chief investment strategist at Bank of America Research, believes that his strategy known as "Anything But Bonds" is becoming more valid day by day. Hartnett expects the U.S. national debt to rise to $50 trillion by 2029. He warns that the United States continues to accumulate enormous levels of debt, forcing the government to issue increasing amounts of bonds.
Higher Yields
Conversely, investors are demanding higher yields to compensate for the increasing financial risks, making long-term Treasury bonds less attractive compared to other asset classes. Although Hartnett does not see bonds as an attractive investment option at the moment, he points out that the bond market remains one of the clearest indicators of the true state of the economy, noting that yields on Treasury bonds reflect investors' expectations regarding inflation, economic growth, interest rates, and the government's ability to manage its financial situation.