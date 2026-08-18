Data from the U.S. Treasury Department revealed an increase in Saudi Arabia's holdings of U.S. Treasury bonds during June 2026 by approximately $2.2 billion compared to the previous month, reaching $142.5 billion, according to reports from news sites.



According to the data, Saudi Arabia maintained its position as the 17th largest holder of U.S. bonds, according to the U.S. Treasury Department's data.



Investment Distribution



According to the data, Saudi investments in U.S. Treasury bonds during June amounted to $108.6 billion in long-term bonds, representing 76% of the total, and $34 billion in short-term bonds, accounting for 24%.



Japan continued to lead the list of the largest holders of U.S. Treasury bonds at the end of June 2026, with a value of $1116.7 billion, followed by the United Kingdom with $939.9 billion, and then China with $633.4 billion.



Saudi Arabia as the Largest Holder



Saudi Arabia had slightly increased its holdings of U.S. Treasury bonds to $140.3 billion by the end of May, compared to $140.1 billion in April, according to the latest data released by the U.S. Treasury Department.



Saudi Arabia ranked 17th among the largest holders of U.S. Treasury bonds globally, after Brazil, which had holdings of $168.9 billion, and before South Korea, which recorded $132.3 billion.



Saudi Arabia also maintained its position among the largest holders of U.S. debt in the Middle East, ahead of the UAE, which had holdings of $118.6 billion.