كشفت بيانات وزارة الخزانة الأمريكية عن ارتفاع حيازة السعودية من سندات الخزانة الأمريكية خلال شهر يونيو 2026 بنحو 2.2 مليار دولار مقارنة بالشهر السابق، لتصل إلى 142.5 مليار دولار، وذلك وفقاً لما نشرته مواقع إخبارية.
وبحسب البيانات، حافظت السعودية على المركز الـ 17 ضمن قائمة كبار حائزي السندات الأمريكية، حسب بيانات وزارة الخزانة الأمريكية.
توزيع الاستثمارات
ووفقاً للبيانات، توزعت استثمارات السعودية في سندات الخزانة الأمريكية خلال شهر يونيو الماضي إلى 108.6 مليار دولار في سندات طويلة الأجل تمثل 76% من الإجمالي، و34 مليار دولار في سندات قصيرة الأجل تشكل ما نسبته 24%.
وواصلت اليابان تصدرها قائمة أكبر حائزي سندات الخزانة الأمريكية بنهاية يونيو 2026 بقيمة 1116.7 مليار دولار، تلتها المملكة المتحدة بـ939.9 مليار دولار، ثم الصين بـ633.4 مليار دولار.
المملكة أكبر الحائزين
وكانت السعودية قد رفعت حيازتها من سندات الخزانة الأمريكية بشكل طفيف إلى 140.3 مليار دولار بنهاية شهر مايو الماضي، مقارنة بـ 140.1 مليار دولار في شهر أبريل الماضي، وفق أحدث بيانات صادرة عن وزارة الخزانة الأمريكية.
وجاءت المملكة في المرتبة السابعة عشرة بين كبار حائزي سندات الخزانة الأمريكية على مستوى العالم، بعد البرازيل التي بلغت حيازتها 168.9 مليار دولار، وقبل كوريا الجنوبية التي سجلت 132.3 مليار دولار.
كما حافظت السعودية على موقعها بين أكبر حائزي الدين الأمريكي في منطقة الشرق الأوسط، متقدمة على الإمارات التي بلغت حيازتها 118.6 مليار دولار.
Data from the U.S. Treasury Department revealed an increase in Saudi Arabia's holdings of U.S. Treasury bonds during June 2026 by approximately $2.2 billion compared to the previous month, reaching $142.5 billion, according to reports from news sites.
According to the data, Saudi Arabia maintained its position as the 17th largest holder of U.S. bonds, according to the U.S. Treasury Department's data.
Investment Distribution
According to the data, Saudi investments in U.S. Treasury bonds during June amounted to $108.6 billion in long-term bonds, representing 76% of the total, and $34 billion in short-term bonds, accounting for 24%.
Japan continued to lead the list of the largest holders of U.S. Treasury bonds at the end of June 2026, with a value of $1116.7 billion, followed by the United Kingdom with $939.9 billion, and then China with $633.4 billion.
Saudi Arabia as the Largest Holder
Saudi Arabia had slightly increased its holdings of U.S. Treasury bonds to $140.3 billion by the end of May, compared to $140.1 billion in April, according to the latest data released by the U.S. Treasury Department.
Saudi Arabia ranked 17th among the largest holders of U.S. Treasury bonds globally, after Brazil, which had holdings of $168.9 billion, and before South Korea, which recorded $132.3 billion.
Saudi Arabia also maintained its position among the largest holders of U.S. debt in the Middle East, ahead of the UAE, which had holdings of $118.6 billion.