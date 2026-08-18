كشفت بيانات وزارة الخزانة الأمريكية عن ارتفاع حيازة السعودية من سندات الخزانة الأمريكية خلال شهر يونيو 2026 بنحو 2.2 مليار دولار مقارنة بالشهر السابق، لتصل إلى 142.5 مليار دولار، وذلك وفقاً لما نشرته مواقع إخبارية.

وبحسب البيانات، حافظت السعودية على المركز الـ 17 ضمن قائمة كبار حائزي السندات الأمريكية، حسب بيانات وزارة الخزانة الأمريكية.

توزيع الاستثمارات

ووفقاً للبيانات، توزعت استثمارات السعودية في سندات الخزانة الأمريكية خلال شهر يونيو الماضي إلى 108.6 مليار دولار في سندات طويلة الأجل تمثل 76% من الإجمالي، و34 مليار دولار في سندات قصيرة الأجل تشكل ما نسبته 24%.

وواصلت اليابان تصدرها قائمة أكبر حائزي سندات الخزانة الأمريكية بنهاية يونيو 2026 بقيمة 1116.7 مليار دولار، تلتها المملكة المتحدة بـ939.9 مليار دولار، ثم الصين بـ633.4 مليار دولار.

المملكة أكبر الحائزين

وكانت السعودية قد رفعت حيازتها من سندات الخزانة الأمريكية بشكل طفيف إلى 140.3 مليار دولار بنهاية شهر مايو الماضي، مقارنة بـ 140.1 مليار دولار في شهر أبريل الماضي، وفق أحدث بيانات صادرة عن وزارة الخزانة الأمريكية.

وجاءت المملكة في المرتبة السابعة عشرة بين كبار حائزي سندات الخزانة الأمريكية على مستوى العالم، بعد البرازيل التي بلغت حيازتها 168.9 مليار دولار، وقبل كوريا الجنوبية التي سجلت 132.3 مليار دولار.

كما حافظت السعودية على موقعها بين أكبر حائزي الدين الأمريكي في منطقة الشرق الأوسط، متقدمة على الإمارات التي بلغت حيازتها 118.6 مليار دولار.