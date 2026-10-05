Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Abdulaziz, the Emir of the Hail region, offered his condolences and sympathy to the Al-Suleim family on the passing of their deceased, Faisal bin Hamoud Al-Suleim, may God have mercy on him.



This came during a phone call he made to the deceased's brother, the Governor of Al-Shamli, Mishal bin Hamoud Al-Suleim, asking God to envelop the deceased in His vast mercy and forgiveness, to grant him a place in His spacious gardens, and to inspire his family with patience and solace.