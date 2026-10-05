قدّم الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سعد بن عبدالعزيز أمير منطقة حائل، العزاء والمواساة لأسرة السليم في وفاة فقيدهم فيصل بن حمود السليم، رحمه الله.


جاء ذلك خلال اتصال هاتفي أجراه بشقيق الفقيد محافظ الشملي مشعل بن حمود السليم، سائلاً الله أن يتغمد الفقيد بواسع رحمته ومغفرته، ويسكنه فسيح جناته، ويلهم ذويه الصبر والسلوان.