قدّم الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سعد بن عبدالعزيز أمير منطقة حائل، العزاء والمواساة لأسرة السليم في وفاة فقيدهم فيصل بن حمود السليم، رحمه الله.
جاء ذلك خلال اتصال هاتفي أجراه بشقيق الفقيد محافظ الشملي مشعل بن حمود السليم، سائلاً الله أن يتغمد الفقيد بواسع رحمته ومغفرته، ويسكنه فسيح جناته، ويلهم ذويه الصبر والسلوان.
Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Abdulaziz, the Emir of the Hail region, offered his condolences and sympathy to the Al-Suleim family on the passing of their deceased, Faisal bin Hamoud Al-Suleim, may God have mercy on him.
This came during a phone call he made to the deceased's brother, the Governor of Al-Shamli, Mishal bin Hamoud Al-Suleim, asking God to envelop the deceased in His vast mercy and forgiveness, to grant him a place in His spacious gardens, and to inspire his family with patience and solace.