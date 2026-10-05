أحمد المليص.. سيرة رجل من زمن الوفاء

Ahmad bin Muhammad Al-Mulais has passed away, taking with him a piece of a beautiful time when men knew the rights of guests, the value of work, and the meaning of promises. Uncle Ahmad, whose fatherhood was not limited to his own children alone, carried the heart of a father for everyone around him, asking, checking in, maintaining family ties, standing by his relatives, and giving those close to him a feeling that they were one of his own children. With his departure, many details and moments returned, painting the image of a man who lived quietly and left a great love in the hearts of those who knew him.

Uncle Ahmad was born in the village of Al-Raihan, from where he carried the goodness of the village, the generosity of its people, and their loyalty. From there, his story with education began in a time when having a school was a dream for some villages, and the opening of a school meant the start of a new path for its children.

In the early days of formal education in the Al-Baha region, Ahmad Al-Mulais would walk long distances on foot to the villages of Ghamid and Zahran in an era when illiteracy was widespread. He worked as a teacher in several of those villages, and the hardships of the road did not prevent him from reaching them. He was one of the men of that generation who believed that education should reach people wherever they were.

Alongside his brother and companion, Sheikh Saad bin Abdullah Al-Mulais (may God have mercy on him), and their siblings from the family and the men of Al-Raihan village and the neighboring villages, he played a prominent role in spreading education, stabilizing it, and launching it in the region. The bond between Uncle Ahmad and Sheikh Saad was not limited to the message of education alone; they shared brotherhood, companionship, love, and remarkable selflessness, where each would prioritize the other over himself and see in him a value and status. Ahmad would put Saad first, and Saad would put Ahmad first, as if each was affirming that his brother should come first. Life continued for them in that clarity until death separated them.

Ahmad Al-Mulais moved between villages, provinces, and regions as a teacher, director, supervisor, and administrator, later working as an administrative inspector. He was known for his seriousness, love for order, precision in fulfilling his responsibilities, and care for his students. His visits to schools were not merely to seek out mistakes but were aimed at guidance and development. He was a trusted advisor to school directors, teachers, and administrators, serving as a reference for them due to his experience and wisdom, knowing how to convey his observations without hurting anyone and how to correct mistakes without belittling the person at fault. His authority came from the respect people had for him, not from the power of his position.

One of Uncle Ahmad's loyalties was that he never neglected his family and loved ones. I witnessed this closely in his care for my mother (may God have mercy on her). He would always visit her and take care of her, and when her illness began, he became even closer and more attentive, following her condition around the clock in her early days and remaining present with us day after day until her passing. He did not do this out of courtesy or obligation; it was his nature with his family and those around him—a sincere loyalty and a fatherly heart that saw standing by people as a right that should not be interrupted.

As for the Uncle Ahmad we knew closely, he was simple, calm, and generous, and his house was always filled with guests and feasts. His happiness came from seeing people around his table, yet he could not enjoy sitting with them; he would remain standing among them, checking on one and bringing food to another. When someone insisted he sit down, he would smile and say his phrase that we often heard from him: "Is it reasonable for me to sit? Dignity is for the guests."

We would hear this from him and wonder why he did not sit at his table with his guests, but over time, we understood what he meant. It was not about the food or the table; it was his nature to see that the generosity towards guests was completed by serving them, and his happiness lay in seeing his guests content with what he offered them—a generosity without pretense or expectation of praise.

Uncle Ahmad was beautiful in his presence; God granted him a quiet handsomeness. He loved elegance and was keen on his appearance, always dressed neatly, with calm features and a good demeanor without pretension. He was extremely organized in a way that amazed those around him. Everything had its place, every appointment was accounted for, and every task had its system, making organization a part of his personality and his way of life.

Today, when I remember Uncle Ahmad, no single trait or specific moment comes to mind, but rather his entire personality with all its details: his calmness, elegance, generosity, precision, loyalty, and respect for people. These are things we lived with him, perhaps not stopping to appreciate them much until after his departure.

His family and loved ones find solace in the fact that he left behind righteous sons and daughters who carry much of him in their calmness, elegance, wisdom, and good conduct, and he left grandchildren who are exemplary in upbringing and good character. Those who know the family see that many of the grandfather's qualities are still present in his children and grandchildren.

Uncle Ahmad has passed away after a long life, joining his brother and companion Saad, who walked with him at the beginning of the journey and remained close to him until parting was brought about by death. Perhaps God has reunited them today in His mercy as He brought them together in this world through love, selflessness, and loyalty.

May God have mercy on Uncle Ahmad; he will remain in the memory of those who knew him as he always was—a calm, elegant, and generous man who carried the heart of a father for people and left a good memory wherever he went.

Perhaps the hardest part of his departure is that the man who would not allow a guest to stand has left all his loved ones standing in front of his absence.