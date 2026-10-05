رحل أحمد بن محمد المليص ورحل معه شيء من زمن جميل كان الرجال فيه يعرفون للضيف حقه وللعمل قيمته وللوعد معناه. رحل العم أحمد الذي لم تكن أبوته محصورة في أبنائه وحدهم، بل كان يحمل قلب الأب لكل من حوله، يسأل ويتفقد ويصل رحمه ويقف مع أهله ويمنح القريب منه شعوراً بأنه واحد من أبنائه. وبرحيله عادت تفاصيل كثيرة ومواقف صنعت صورة رجل عاش بهدوء وترك محبة كبيرة في نفوس من عرفوه.

أحمد المليص.. سيرة رجل من زمن الوفاء

ولد العم أحمد في قرية الريحان ومنها حمل طيبة القرية وكرم أهلها ووفاءهم، ومن هناك بدأت حكايته مع التعليم في زمن كانت المدرسة فيه حلماً لبعض القرى، وكان افتتاح مدرسة يعني بداية طريق جديد لأبنائها.

وفي البدايات الأولى للتعليم النظامي في منطقة الباحة كان أحمد المليص يقطع المسافات الطويلة سيراً على الأقدام إلى قرى غامد وزهران في زمن كانت الأمية فيه واسعة الانتشار. عمل معلماً في عدد من تلك القرى ولم تمنعه مشقة الطريق من الوصول، كان واحداً من رجال ذلك الجيل الذين آمنوا بأن التعليم يجب أن يصل إلى الناس أينما كانوا.

وكان له مع أخيه ورفيق دربه الشيخ سعد بن عبدالله المليص (رحمه الله) وإخوانهم من أبناء العائلة ورجال قرية الريحان والقرى المجاورة، دور بارز في نشر التعليم واستقراره وانطلاقه في المنطقة. ولم تجمع العم أحمد بالشيخ سعد رسالة التعليم وحدها، بل جمعتهما أخوة وصحبة عمر ومحبة وإيثار لافت كان كل واحد منهما يقدم أخاه على نفسه ويرى له قدراً ومكانة. كان أحمد يقدم سعداً وكان سعد يقدم أحمد، وكأن كلاً منهما يؤكد أن يكون أخوه أولاً. ومضت بهما الحياة على ذلك الصفاء حتى فرق الموت بينهما.

وتنقل أحمد المليص معلماً ومديراً ومشرفاً وإدارياً بين القرى والمحافظات والمناطق وعمل لاحقاً مفتشاً إدارياً، وعرف بجديته وحبه للنظام ودقته في أداء مسؤولياته وحرصه على أبنائه الطلاب. ولم تكن زياراته للمدارس بحثاً عن الأخطاء بقدر ما كانت للتوجيه والتطوير، فكان مستشاراً أميناً لمديري المدارس والمعلمين والإداريين ومرجعاً لهم بحكم خبرته وحكمته، يعرف كيف يوصل ملاحظته من غير أن يجرح، وكيف يصوب الخطأ من غير أن ينتقص من صاحبه. وكانت هيبته تأتي من احترام الناس له لا من سلطة الوظيفة.

وكان من وفاء العم أحمد أنه لا يغيب عن أهله ومن يحب، وقد رأيت ذلك عن قرب في اهتمامه بوالدتي (رحمها الله)، فقد كان دائم زيارتها والحرص عليها، وحين بدأت رحلة مرضها ازداد قرباً ومتابعة حتى إنه في أيامها الأولى كان يتابع حالتها على مدار الساعة ثم ظل حاضراً معنا يوماً بعد يوم حتى رحيلها. لم يكن يفعل ذلك مجاملة ولا أداء لواجب، بل كان ذلك طبعه مع أهله ومن حوله وفاء صادق وقلب أبوي يرى الوقوف مع الناس حقاً لا ينبغي أن ينقطع.

أما العم أحمد الذي عرفناه عن قرب فكان بسيطاً هادئاً كريماً وكان بيته عامراً بالضيوف والولائم. كانت سعادته أن يرى الناس حول مائدته، لكنه لا يهنأ بالجلوس معهم، بل يظل واقفاً بينهم يتفقد هذا ويقرب الطعام إلى ذاك وحين يلح عليه أحد بالجلوس كان يبتسم ويقول جملته التي سمعناها منه كثيراً: هل يعقل أن أجلس؟ الكرامة للضيوف.

كنا نسمعها منه ونستغرب لماذا لا يجلس إلى مائدته مع ضيوفه، ومع الزمن فهمنا ما كان يعنيه. لم تكن المسألة طعاماً ولا مائدة، كان هذا طبعه يرى أن كرم الضيف يكتمل بخدمته وأن سعادته في أن يرى ضيوفه سعداء بما قدم لهم كرم بلا تكلف ولا انتظار لثناء.

وكان العم أحمد جميلاً في حضوره، وهبه الله وسامة هادئة، وكان محباً للأناقة وحريصاً على مظهره، أنيق الثياب هادئ الملامح حسن الهيئة دون تكلف، وكان شديد الترتيب بصورة تثير دهشة من حوله. لكل شيء عنده مكان، ولكل موعد حساب، ولكل عمل نظام حتى بدا الترتيب جزءاً من شخصيته وطريقته في الحياة.

واليوم حين أذكر العم أحمد لا تحضر صفة واحدة ولا موقف بعينه، بل تحضر شخصيته بكل تفاصيلها: هدوؤه وأناقته وكرمه ودقته ووفاؤه واحترامه للناس. أشياء عشناها معه وربما لم نتوقف عندها كثيراً إلا بعد رحيله.

وعزاء أهله ومحبيه أنه ترك أبناء وبنات بررة فيهم الكثير منه في هدوئهم وأناقتهم وحكمتهم وحسن تعاملهم، وترك أحفاداً يضرب بهم المثل في التربية وحسن الخلق. ومن يعرف الأسرة يرى أن كثيراً من صفات الجد ما زالت حاضرة في أبنائه وأحفاده.

ومضى العم أحمد بعد طول العمر إلى أخيه ورفيق دربه سعد، ذاك الذي مشى معه أول الطريق وظل قريباً منه حتى فرق بينهما الرحيل. ولعل الله جمع بينهما اليوم في رحمته كما جمع بينهما في الدنيا على المحبة والإيثار والوفاء.

رحم الله العم أحمد، سيبقى في ذاكرة من عرفه كما كان دائماً رجلاً هادئاً أنيقاً كريماً يحمل للناس قلب الأب ويترك في كل مكان مر به ذكرى طيبة.

ولعل أقسى ما في رحيله أن الرجل الذي لم يكن يرضى أن يترك ضيفاً واقفاً ترك هذه المرة كل محبيه واقفين أمام غيابه.