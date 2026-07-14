كشفت بيانات البنك المركزي السعودي (ساما) ارتفاع قيمة الأصول الاحتياطية للسعودية في الخارج خلال يونيو 2026، بنحو 23.4 مليار ريال، وبنسبة 1%، لتصل إلى 1.854.6 مليار ريال مقارنة بالشهر السابق.
وصعد صافي الأصول الأجنبية لـ«ساما» بنسبة 8%، بما يعادل 138.3 مليار ريال، على أساس سنوي، كما ارتفعت قيمة الاحتياطات بالعملات الأجنبية التي تمثل نحو 95% من إجمالي الأصول بنحو 9% خلال يونيو 2026 مقارنة بنظيره من العام 2025 لتصل إلى 1761.1 مليار ريال.
استقرار رصيد الذهب
وانخفضت قيمة الاحتياطي لدى صندوق النقد الدولي بنسبة محدودة ﺑ0.4% لتصل إلى 13.2 مليار ريال. فيما تراجعت حقوق السحب الخاصة خلال الفترة بنسبة 3% لتبلغ 78.6 مليار ريال. في حين استقر رصيد الاحتياطي لدى السعودية من الذهب عند 1.62 مليار ريال، وهو المستوى نفسه الذي يحافظ عليه منذ فبراير 2008.
يذكر أن الأصول الاحتياطية للسعودية تشمل 4 بنود: الاحتياطات بالعملات الأجنبية (استثمارات في أوراق مالية في الخارج ونقد أجنبي وودائع في الخارج)، والاحتياطي لدى صندوق النقد الدولي، وحقوق السحب الخاصة، والذهب النقدي.
The data from the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) revealed an increase in the value of Saudi Arabia's foreign reserve assets during June 2026, by approximately 23.4 billion riyals, or 1%, reaching 1,854.6 billion riyals compared to the previous month.
The net foreign assets of "SAMA" rose by 8%, equivalent to 138.3 billion riyals, on an annual basis. Additionally, the value of foreign currency reserves, which represent about 95% of total assets, increased by approximately 9% during June 2026 compared to the same month in 2025, reaching 1,761.1 billion riyals.
Stability of Gold Reserves
The value of the reserve with the International Monetary Fund decreased slightly by 0.4% to reach 13.2 billion riyals. Meanwhile, special drawing rights declined during the period by 3% to 78.6 billion riyals. The reserve balance of gold held by Saudi Arabia remained stable at 1.62 billion riyals, the same level it has maintained since February 2008.
It is worth noting that Saudi Arabia's reserve assets include four items: foreign currency reserves (investments in foreign securities, foreign cash, and deposits abroad), the reserve with the International Monetary Fund, special drawing rights, and cash gold.