The data from the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) revealed an increase in the value of Saudi Arabia's foreign reserve assets during June 2026, by approximately 23.4 billion riyals, or 1%, reaching 1,854.6 billion riyals compared to the previous month.



The net foreign assets of "SAMA" rose by 8%, equivalent to 138.3 billion riyals, on an annual basis. Additionally, the value of foreign currency reserves, which represent about 95% of total assets, increased by approximately 9% during June 2026 compared to the same month in 2025, reaching 1,761.1 billion riyals.



Stability of Gold Reserves



The value of the reserve with the International Monetary Fund decreased slightly by 0.4% to reach 13.2 billion riyals. Meanwhile, special drawing rights declined during the period by 3% to 78.6 billion riyals. The reserve balance of gold held by Saudi Arabia remained stable at 1.62 billion riyals, the same level it has maintained since February 2008.



It is worth noting that Saudi Arabia's reserve assets include four items: foreign currency reserves (investments in foreign securities, foreign cash, and deposits abroad), the reserve with the International Monetary Fund, special drawing rights, and cash gold.