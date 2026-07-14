كشفت بيانات البنك المركزي السعودي (ساما) ارتفاع قيمة الأصول الاحتياطية للسعودية في الخارج خلال يونيو 2026، بنحو 23.4 مليار ريال، وبنسبة 1%، لتصل إلى 1.854.6 مليار ريال مقارنة بالشهر السابق.


وصعد صافي الأصول الأجنبية لـ«ساما» بنسبة 8%، بما يعادل 138.3 مليار ريال، على أساس سنوي، كما ارتفعت قيمة الاحتياطات بالعملات الأجنبية التي تمثل نحو 95% من إجمالي الأصول بنحو 9% خلال يونيو 2026 مقارنة بنظيره من العام 2025 لتصل إلى 1761.1 مليار ريال.


استقرار رصيد الذهب


وانخفضت قيمة الاحتياطي لدى صندوق النقد الدولي بنسبة محدودة ﺑ0.4% لتصل إلى 13.2 مليار ريال. فيما تراجعت حقوق السحب الخاصة خلال الفترة بنسبة 3% لتبلغ 78.6 مليار ريال. في حين استقر رصيد الاحتياطي لدى السعودية من الذهب عند 1.62 مليار ريال، وهو المستوى نفسه الذي يحافظ عليه منذ فبراير 2008.


يذكر أن الأصول الاحتياطية للسعودية تشمل 4 بنود: الاحتياطات بالعملات الأجنبية (استثمارات في أوراق مالية في الخارج ونقد أجنبي وودائع في الخارج)، والاحتياطي لدى صندوق النقد الدولي، وحقوق السحب الخاصة، والذهب النقدي.