The Minister of Economy and Planning, Faisal Al-Ibrahim, presented Saudi Arabia's third voluntary national report during the 2026 United Nations Political Forum on Sustainable Development.



He said, "Saudi Arabia has made strategic decisions through Vision 2030 to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals."



He added, "The world is witnessing economic and political challenges and successive crises that cross borders, along with an increasing state of uncertainty. While these phrases describe the world today, they also describe the world a year ago, ten years ago, and even a hundred years ago."



He noted, "Development has never been a journey free of challenges; rather, it is a path shaped by successive crises and transformations. The future of nations is not determined by circumstances, but by the decisions they make or do not make in facing them."



A Comprehensive Perspective



He explained, "Ten years ago, under the leadership of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, the Kingdom recognized that the sustainability of development and the preservation of its gains require decisive strategic decisions, a clear reading of opportunities and challenges, and a comprehensive outlook towards the future. Hence, 'Saudi Vision 2030' emerged as a national framework for integrated transformation, through which the principles of sustainable development are present in prioritizing, policy design, directing investments, and measuring impact."



A Tangible Path



He continued, "From this standpoint, the third voluntary national review for the Kingdom comes to showcase a tangible path of continuous work and confirms that what has been achieved represents a chapter in an ongoing developmental journey. After a phase characterized by extensive structural reforms, the Kingdom today possesses a deeper reservoir of knowledge and experience that enhances its ability to maximize impact and achieve desired results continuously."