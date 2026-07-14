قدّم وزير الاقتصاد والتخطيط فيصل الإبراهيم التقرير الوطني الطوعي الثالث للسعودية، خلال المنتدى السياسي 2026 التابع للأمم المتحدة والمعني بالتنمية المستدامة.
وقال: «إن السعودية اتخذت قرارات استراتيجية عبر رؤية 2030 لتحقيق أهداف التنمية المستدامة».
وأضاف: «العالم يشهد تحديات اقتصادية وسياسية وأزمات متلاحقة عابرة للحدود وحالة متزايدة من عدم اليقين، وبينما تصف هذه العبارات العالم اليوم فإنها تصف أيضاً العالم قبل عام و10 أعوام، بل وقبل 100 عام.
وأشار قائلاً: «لم تكن التنمية يوماً مسيرة خالية من التحديات، بل مساراً يتشكل في ظل أزمات وتحولات متعاقبة فمستقبل الدول لا تصنعه الظروف، بل القرارات التي تتخذها أو لا تتخذها في مواجهتها».
نظرة شاملة
وبين بقوله: «إنه قبل 10 أعوام وبقيادة خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز وولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز أدركت المملكة أن استدامة التنمية والمحافظة على مكتسباتها تتطلبان قرارات استراتيجية حاسمة وقراءة واضحة للفرص والتحديات ونظرة شاملة نحو المستقبل ومن هنا جاءت «رؤية السعودية 2030» بوصفها إطاراً وطنياً لتحول متكامل أصبحت من خلالها مبادئ التنمية المستدامة حاضرة في ترتيب الأولويات وتصميم السياسات وتوجيه الاستثمارات وقياس الأثر».
مسار ملموس
وتابع: «من هذا المنطلق يأتي الاستعراض الوطني الطوعي الثالث للمملكة ليستعرض مساراً ملموساً من العمل المتواصل ويؤكد أن ما تحقق يمثل فصلاً في مسيرة تنموية مستمرة، فبعد مرحلة اتسمت بإصلاحات هيكلية واسعة تمتلك المملكة اليوم رصيداً أعمق من المعرفة والخبرة بما يعزز قدرتها على تعظيم الأثر وتحقيق النتائج المرجوة بشكل مستمر».
The Minister of Economy and Planning, Faisal Al-Ibrahim, presented Saudi Arabia's third voluntary national report during the 2026 United Nations Political Forum on Sustainable Development.
He said, "Saudi Arabia has made strategic decisions through Vision 2030 to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals."
He added, "The world is witnessing economic and political challenges and successive crises that cross borders, along with an increasing state of uncertainty. While these phrases describe the world today, they also describe the world a year ago, ten years ago, and even a hundred years ago."
He noted, "Development has never been a journey free of challenges; rather, it is a path shaped by successive crises and transformations. The future of nations is not determined by circumstances, but by the decisions they make or do not make in facing them."
A Comprehensive Perspective
He explained, "Ten years ago, under the leadership of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, the Kingdom recognized that the sustainability of development and the preservation of its gains require decisive strategic decisions, a clear reading of opportunities and challenges, and a comprehensive outlook towards the future. Hence, 'Saudi Vision 2030' emerged as a national framework for integrated transformation, through which the principles of sustainable development are present in prioritizing, policy design, directing investments, and measuring impact."
A Tangible Path
He continued, "From this standpoint, the third voluntary national review for the Kingdom comes to showcase a tangible path of continuous work and confirms that what has been achieved represents a chapter in an ongoing developmental journey. After a phase characterized by extensive structural reforms, the Kingdom today possesses a deeper reservoir of knowledge and experience that enhances its ability to maximize impact and achieve desired results continuously."