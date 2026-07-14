قدّم وزير الاقتصاد والتخطيط فيصل الإبراهيم التقرير الوطني الطوعي الثالث للسعودية، خلال المنتدى السياسي 2026 التابع للأمم المتحدة والمعني بالتنمية المستدامة.


وقال: «إن السعودية اتخذت قرارات استراتيجية عبر رؤية 2030 لتحقيق أهداف التنمية المستدامة».


وأضاف: «العالم يشهد تحديات اقتصادية وسياسية وأزمات متلاحقة عابرة للحدود وحالة متزايدة من عدم اليقين، وبينما تصف هذه العبارات العالم اليوم فإنها تصف أيضاً العالم قبل عام و10 أعوام، بل وقبل 100 عام.


وأشار قائلاً: «لم تكن التنمية يوماً مسيرة خالية من التحديات، بل مساراً يتشكل في ظل أزمات وتحولات متعاقبة فمستقبل الدول لا تصنعه الظروف، بل القرارات التي تتخذها أو لا تتخذها في مواجهتها».

نظرة شاملة


وبين بقوله: «إنه قبل 10 أعوام وبقيادة خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز وولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز أدركت المملكة أن استدامة التنمية والمحافظة على مكتسباتها تتطلبان قرارات استراتيجية حاسمة وقراءة واضحة للفرص والتحديات ونظرة شاملة نحو المستقبل ومن هنا جاءت «رؤية السعودية 2030» بوصفها إطاراً وطنياً لتحول متكامل أصبحت من خلالها مبادئ التنمية المستدامة حاضرة في ترتيب الأولويات وتصميم السياسات وتوجيه الاستثمارات وقياس الأثر».

مسار ملموس


وتابع: «من هذا المنطلق يأتي الاستعراض الوطني الطوعي الثالث للمملكة ليستعرض مساراً ملموساً من العمل المتواصل ويؤكد أن ما تحقق يمثل فصلاً في مسيرة تنموية مستمرة، فبعد مرحلة اتسمت بإصلاحات هيكلية واسعة تمتلك المملكة اليوم رصيداً أعمق من المعرفة والخبرة بما يعزز قدرتها على تعظيم الأثر وتحقيق النتائج المرجوة بشكل مستمر».