The International Energy Agency has predicted that investments in fossil fuel power plants in the United States will surpass those in China for the first time in decades, driven by the increasing demand for gas turbines to meet the needs of artificial intelligence data centers.



According to new estimates from the agency reviewed by the Financial Times, U.S. investments in coal and gas power plants are expected to reach around $50 billion this year, exceeding China's by about $3 billion.



The rise in U.S. investment value is attributed to the increased demand for gas turbines and a sharp rise in their prices, as demand has outstripped manufacturers' production capacity. Companies in the United States ordered gas turbines with a total capacity of nearly 20 gigawatts during the first quarter.



The International Energy Agency noted that most of these turbines are designated for direct electricity generation on company sites, away from public power grids, ensuring the necessary energy supply for operating data centers.