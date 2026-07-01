توقعت وكالة الطاقة الدولية أن تتجاوز استثمارات الولايات المتحدة في محطات الكهرباء العاملة بالوقود الأحفوري نظيرتها في الصين لأول مرة منذ عقود، مدفوعةً بالطلب المتزايد على توربينات الغاز لتلبية احتياجات مراكز بيانات الذكاء الاصطناعي.


ووفقاً لتقديرات جديدة من الوكالة اطلعت عليها صحيفة «فاينانشال تايمز»، يُنتظر أن تبلغ استثمارات الولايات المتحدة في محطات الكهرباء العاملة بالفحم والغاز نحو 50 مليار دولار هذا العام، متجاوزةً الصين بنحو 3 مليارات دولار.


ويعود ارتفاع قيمة الاستثمارات الأمريكية إلى زيادة الطلب على توربينات الغاز وارتفاع أسعارها بشكل حاد، بعدما تجاوز الطلب الطاقة الإنتاجية للمصنعين، إذ طلبت شركات في الولايات المتحدة توربينات غازية بقدرة إجمالية تقارب 20 جيجاواط خلال الربع الأول.


وأشارت وكالة الطاقة الدولية إلى أن معظم هذه التوربينات مخصصة لتوليد الكهرباء مباشرة داخل مواقع الشركات، بعيداً عن شبكات الكهرباء العامة، بما يضمن توفير الطاقة اللازمة لتشغيل مراكز البيانات.