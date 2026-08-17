أعلنت مجموعة "جولدمان ساكس" أن تسعيرات الأسواق لرهانات رفع أسعار الفائدة من قبل مجلس الاحتياطي الفيدرالي تنطوي على إفراط في التشدد والتفاؤل، بالنظر إلى المسار التنازلي لمعدلات التضخم في الاقتصاد الأمريكي.
أمر استثنائي
وأوضح كبير الاقتصاديين في البنك يان هاتزيوس، أن إقدام الفيدرالي على تحريك أسعار الفائدة خلال اجتماع شهر سبتمبر القادم بات أمراً استثنائياً وغير مرجح، متأثراً بضعف أرقام مبيعات التجزئة وتباطؤ مؤشرات التوظيف والتضخم. وأرجأ المتداولون توقعاتهم لرفع الفائدة بمقدار ربع نقطة مئوية إلى شهر يناير القادم، بعدما كانت الرهانات ترجح حدوث الزيادة في ديسمبر. وترى التقديرات أن التراجع الحالي في حدة تسعير الأسواق للسياسة النقدية المتشددة ما يزال يتيح مجالاً إضافياً لتراجع حدة الضغوط، مع ترجيح استمرار تحسن القراءات الخاصة بالتضخم على مدار الأشهر المتبقية من العام.
معطيات متناقضة
وتُلقي تحركات الفيدرالي بظلالها على سوق السندات الحكومية العالمية، حيث يتعامل المستثمرون مع معطيات متناقضة تتنوع بين انحسار التضخم الذي يدعم حيازة السندات، وبين اتساع وتيرة الاقتراض الحكومي والمخاوف المالية التي تدفع نحو المطالبة بعوائد أعلى لقاء الاحتفاظ بالديون طويلة الأجل.
وتؤدي هذه الضغوط إلى بقاء العائد على سندات الخزانة لأجل عامين فوق مستويات 4%.
ويرجح تحليل "جولدمان ساكس" اتجاه منحنى عائدات سندات الخزانة نحو مزيد من الانحدار، مدفوعاً بتحسن مؤشرات الأسعار وتراجع علاوات مخاطر رفع الفائدة، إلى جانب التطورات الضغطية المتعلقة بالميزانية
Goldman Sachs Group announced that market pricing for bets on interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve entails excessive tightening and optimism, considering the downward trajectory of inflation rates in the U.S. economy.
Exceptional Circumstance
The bank's chief economist, Jan Hatzius, clarified that the Fed's move to adjust interest rates during the upcoming September meeting has become an exceptional and unlikely event, influenced by weak retail sales figures and a slowdown in employment and inflation indicators. Traders have postponed their expectations for a quarter-point rate hike to January, after earlier bets favored an increase in December. Estimates suggest that the current decline in market pricing for a tight monetary policy still allows for additional room for easing pressures, with expectations of continued improvement in inflation readings over the remaining months of the year.
Conflicting Data
The Fed's movements cast shadows over the global government bond market, where investors are dealing with conflicting data ranging from easing inflation that supports bond holdings to the widening pace of government borrowing and financial concerns that push for higher yields in exchange for holding long-term debt.
These pressures result in the yield on two-year Treasury bonds remaining above 4%.
Goldman Sachs' analysis suggests a trend towards further decline in the Treasury yield curve, driven by improving price indicators and a decrease in risk premiums for interest rate hikes, alongside budgetary pressures.