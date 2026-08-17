أعلنت مجموعة "جولدمان ساكس" أن تسعيرات الأسواق لرهانات رفع أسعار الفائدة من قبل مجلس الاحتياطي الفيدرالي تنطوي على إفراط في التشدد والتفاؤل، بالنظر إلى المسار التنازلي لمعدلات التضخم في الاقتصاد الأمريكي.


أمر استثنائي


وأوضح كبير الاقتصاديين في البنك يان هاتزيوس، أن إقدام الفيدرالي على تحريك أسعار الفائدة خلال اجتماع شهر سبتمبر القادم بات أمراً استثنائياً وغير مرجح، متأثراً بضعف أرقام مبيعات التجزئة وتباطؤ مؤشرات التوظيف والتضخم. وأرجأ المتداولون توقعاتهم لرفع الفائدة بمقدار ربع نقطة مئوية إلى شهر يناير القادم، بعدما كانت الرهانات ترجح حدوث الزيادة في ديسمبر. وترى التقديرات أن التراجع الحالي في حدة تسعير الأسواق للسياسة النقدية المتشددة ما يزال يتيح مجالاً إضافياً لتراجع حدة الضغوط، مع ترجيح استمرار تحسن القراءات الخاصة بالتضخم على مدار الأشهر المتبقية من العام.


معطيات متناقضة


وتُلقي تحركات الفيدرالي بظلالها على سوق السندات الحكومية العالمية، حيث يتعامل المستثمرون مع معطيات متناقضة تتنوع بين انحسار التضخم الذي يدعم حيازة السندات، وبين اتساع وتيرة الاقتراض الحكومي والمخاوف المالية التي تدفع نحو المطالبة بعوائد أعلى لقاء الاحتفاظ بالديون طويلة الأجل.

وتؤدي هذه الضغوط إلى بقاء العائد على سندات الخزانة لأجل عامين فوق مستويات 4%.

ويرجح تحليل "جولدمان ساكس" اتجاه منحنى عائدات سندات الخزانة نحو مزيد من الانحدار، مدفوعاً بتحسن مؤشرات الأسعار وتراجع علاوات مخاطر رفع الفائدة، إلى جانب التطورات الضغطية المتعلقة بالميزانية