Goldman Sachs Group announced that market pricing for bets on interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve entails excessive tightening and optimism, considering the downward trajectory of inflation rates in the U.S. economy.



Exceptional Circumstance



The bank's chief economist, Jan Hatzius, clarified that the Fed's move to adjust interest rates during the upcoming September meeting has become an exceptional and unlikely event, influenced by weak retail sales figures and a slowdown in employment and inflation indicators. Traders have postponed their expectations for a quarter-point rate hike to January, after earlier bets favored an increase in December. Estimates suggest that the current decline in market pricing for a tight monetary policy still allows for additional room for easing pressures, with expectations of continued improvement in inflation readings over the remaining months of the year.



Conflicting Data



The Fed's movements cast shadows over the global government bond market, where investors are dealing with conflicting data ranging from easing inflation that supports bond holdings to the widening pace of government borrowing and financial concerns that push for higher yields in exchange for holding long-term debt.

These pressures result in the yield on two-year Treasury bonds remaining above 4%.

Goldman Sachs' analysis suggests a trend towards further decline in the Treasury yield curve, driven by improving price indicators and a decrease in risk premiums for interest rate hikes, alongside budgetary pressures.