NHC Innovation توقّع 3 اتفاقيات استراتيجية مع HUAWEI وLenovo وByteDance

وقّعت NHC Innovation ثلاث اتفاقيات شراكة استراتيجية مع كلٍّ من شركة HUAWEI وLenovo وByteDance، وذلك في مدينة شينزن بجمهورية الصين الشعبية.
وتأتي هذه الاتفاقيات في إطار الزيارة الرسمية التي يقودها وزير البلديات والإسكان ماجد الحقيل إلى جمهورية الصين الشعبية، بحضور الرئيس التنفيذي لـ NHC محمد بن صالح البطي، فيما مثّل NHC Innovation في توقيع الاتفاقيات الرئيس التنفيذي المهندس ريان بن عبدالله العقل.
وتشمل الاتفاقيات مجالات الذكاء الاصطناعي، وعلوم البيانات، ومراكز البيانات المتقدمة، ونقل المعرفة، وبناء الكوادر المتخصصة، إلى جانب التعاون في تطوير منظومة المدن الذكية.
وأكد الرئيس التنفيذي لشركة NHC Innovation المهندس ريان العقل أن الابتكار الرقمي أصبح المحرك الرئيس لتطوير المدن الحديثة، ورفع كفاءة الخدمات، وتعزيز جودة الحياة فيها، وأن هذه الاتفاقيات ومذكرات التفاهم تعكس توجه الشركة نحو بناء شراكات نوعية مع رواد الابتكار عالمياً، بما يسرّع تطوير الحلول الذكية ويعزز الاستفادة من الخبرات العالمية في مجالات الذكاء الاصطناعي، وعلوم البيانات، والمدن الذكية، ودراسة النماذج العالمية في إدارة المدن والمرافق الحضرية والرقابة البلدية الذكية، وتوظيف التقنيات الرقمية لتحسين المشهد الحضري وجودة الحياة، إضافة إلى الاستفادة من الخبرات الصينية في تأسيس مناطق الأعمال واستقطاب الاستثمارات فيها، بما يسهم في تعزيز جاذبية المشاريع العقارية.
وضمّ برنامج الزيارة لقاءات مع قيادات الشركات التقنية الكبرى، إضافة إلى زيارات لعدد من مراكز الابتكار، ومراكز البيانات، والمصانع الذكية، ومركز العمليات الذكي في لونغ غانغ، الذي تشغله شركة HUAWEI.
ويشار إلى أن مدينة شينزن الصينية حصدت جائزة «أذكى مدينة لعام 2024» ضمن معرض المدن الذكية العالمي 2024 في برشلونة.
NHC Innovation signed three strategic partnership agreements with HUAWEI, Lenovo, and ByteDance in the city of Shenzhen, People's Republic of China.
These agreements come as part of the official visit led by the Minister of Municipal and Rural Affairs, Majid Al-Hoqail, to the People's Republic of China, with the presence of NHC's CEO, Mohammed bin Saleh Al-Batti, while NHC Innovation was represented in the signing of the agreements by CEO Eng. Ryan bin Abdullah Al-Aql.
The agreements cover areas such as artificial intelligence, data science, advanced data centers, knowledge transfer, and building specialized human resources, in addition to cooperation in developing smart city systems.
The CEO of NHC Innovation, Eng. Ryan Al-Aql, confirmed that digital innovation has become the main driver for the development of modern cities, enhancing service efficiency, and improving the quality of life within them. He stated that these agreements and memorandums of understanding reflect the company's direction towards building qualitative partnerships with global innovation leaders, which accelerates the development of smart solutions and enhances the utilization of global expertise in the fields of artificial intelligence, data science, smart cities, studying global models in urban management and smart municipal oversight, and employing digital technologies to improve the urban landscape and quality of life, in addition to benefiting from Chinese expertise in establishing business zones and attracting investments, which contributes to enhancing the attractiveness of real estate projects.
The visit program included meetings with leaders of major tech companies, as well as visits to several innovation centers, data centers, smart factories, and the smart operations center in Longgang, operated by HUAWEI.
It is noteworthy that the Chinese city of Shenzhen won the "Smartest City of 2024" award at the Global Smart Cities Expo 2024 in Barcelona.