NHC Innovation توقّع 3 اتفاقيات استراتيجية مع HUAWEI وLenovo وByteDance

NHC Innovation signed three strategic partnership agreements with HUAWEI, Lenovo, and ByteDance in the city of Shenzhen, People's Republic of China.

These agreements come as part of the official visit led by the Minister of Municipal and Rural Affairs, Majid Al-Hoqail, to the People's Republic of China, with the presence of NHC's CEO, Mohammed bin Saleh Al-Batti, while NHC Innovation was represented in the signing of the agreements by CEO Eng. Ryan bin Abdullah Al-Aql.



The agreements cover areas such as artificial intelligence, data science, advanced data centers, knowledge transfer, and building specialized human resources, in addition to cooperation in developing smart city systems.

The CEO of NHC Innovation, Eng. Ryan Al-Aql, confirmed that digital innovation has become the main driver for the development of modern cities, enhancing service efficiency, and improving the quality of life within them. He stated that these agreements and memorandums of understanding reflect the company's direction towards building qualitative partnerships with global innovation leaders, which accelerates the development of smart solutions and enhances the utilization of global expertise in the fields of artificial intelligence, data science, smart cities, studying global models in urban management and smart municipal oversight, and employing digital technologies to improve the urban landscape and quality of life, in addition to benefiting from Chinese expertise in establishing business zones and attracting investments, which contributes to enhancing the attractiveness of real estate projects.



The visit program included meetings with leaders of major tech companies, as well as visits to several innovation centers, data centers, smart factories, and the smart operations center in Longgang, operated by HUAWEI.

It is noteworthy that the Chinese city of Shenzhen won the "Smartest City of 2024" award at the Global Smart Cities Expo 2024 in Barcelona.