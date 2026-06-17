وقّعت NHC Innovation ثلاث اتفاقيات شراكة استراتيجية مع كلٍّ من شركة HUAWEI وLenovo وByteDance، وذلك في مدينة شينزن بجمهورية الصين الشعبية.

وتأتي هذه الاتفاقيات في إطار الزيارة الرسمية التي يقودها وزير البلديات والإسكان ماجد الحقيل إلى جمهورية الصين الشعبية، بحضور الرئيس التنفيذي لـ NHC محمد بن صالح البطي، فيما مثّل NHC Innovation في توقيع الاتفاقيات الرئيس التنفيذي المهندس ريان بن عبدالله العقل.
NHC Innovation توقّع 3 اتفاقيات استراتيجية مع HUAWEI وLenovo وByteDance

وتشمل الاتفاقيات مجالات الذكاء الاصطناعي، وعلوم البيانات، ومراكز البيانات المتقدمة، ونقل المعرفة، وبناء الكوادر المتخصصة، إلى جانب التعاون في تطوير منظومة المدن الذكية.

وأكد الرئيس التنفيذي لشركة NHC Innovation المهندس ريان العقل أن الابتكار الرقمي أصبح المحرك الرئيس لتطوير المدن الحديثة، ورفع كفاءة الخدمات، وتعزيز جودة الحياة فيها، وأن هذه الاتفاقيات ومذكرات التفاهم تعكس توجه الشركة نحو بناء شراكات نوعية مع رواد الابتكار عالمياً، بما يسرّع تطوير الحلول الذكية ويعزز الاستفادة من الخبرات العالمية في مجالات الذكاء الاصطناعي، وعلوم البيانات، والمدن الذكية، ودراسة النماذج العالمية في إدارة المدن والمرافق الحضرية والرقابة البلدية الذكية، وتوظيف التقنيات الرقمية لتحسين المشهد الحضري وجودة الحياة، إضافة إلى الاستفادة من الخبرات الصينية في تأسيس مناطق الأعمال واستقطاب الاستثمارات فيها، بما يسهم في تعزيز جاذبية المشاريع العقارية.
NHC Innovation توقّع 3 اتفاقيات استراتيجية مع HUAWEI وLenovo وByteDance

وضمّ برنامج الزيارة لقاءات مع قيادات الشركات التقنية الكبرى، إضافة إلى زيارات لعدد من مراكز الابتكار، ومراكز البيانات، والمصانع الذكية، ومركز العمليات الذكي في لونغ غانغ، الذي تشغله شركة HUAWEI.

ويشار إلى أن مدينة شينزن الصينية حصدت جائزة «أذكى مدينة لعام 2024» ضمن معرض المدن الذكية العالمي 2024 في برشلونة.