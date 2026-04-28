The Governor of the Communications, Space and Technology Authority, Engineer Haitham Al-Owaili, revealed that the qualitative leap witnessed by Saudi Arabia reflects the magnitude of the transformations launched by its Vision 2030; the size of the digital economy reached about 139 billion dollars, contributing approximately 15% of the GDP, and the speed of mobile internet increased from 9.2 megabits per second in 2017 to over 214 megabits today, placing it among the top 10 countries globally in this index, while the internet penetration rate jumped from 68% to nearly 100%.



Increase in Women's Participation



During the participation of the Kingdom's delegation, headed by him, in the works of the International Telecommunication Union Council 2026, attended by the Permanent Representative of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to the United Nations in Geneva, Ambassador Abdul Mohsen bin Khuthaila, held in Geneva, Switzerland, Al-Owaili cited the Kingdom's transformation in regulatory frameworks and policies; it advanced to the first global rank in the Digital Readiness Index, and women's participation in the technology sector rose from 7% to 35%, the highest percentage in the Middle East and North Africa, surpassing the averages of the G20 and the European Union.



Bridging the Digital Divide



He confirmed that the Kingdom continues its effective partnership with the Union to transform progress into initiatives with global impact; in the area of bridging the digital divide, a roadmap was announced to connect humanity and enhance inclusivity, especially in developing countries, alongside launching a study for a global economic model to support the sustainability of digital infrastructure and investment in it. Additionally, it worked with the Union to train more than 1,500 specialists from 190 countries through the Digital Regulatory Academy and launched an initiative to empower women leaders that contributed to training over 300 women from member states.



Building Over 6 Gigawatts



In the field of artificial intelligence, Al-Owaili clarified that the Kingdom aims to build over 6 gigawatts of computing power by 2030, leveraging its competitive advantages in energy abundance, land, investment resources, and its strategic location, which contributes to bridging the computing gap and serving developing countries and the world as a whole, continuing its steadfast commitment to the mission of the International Telecommunication Union in connecting humanity, building capacities, enhancing trust, and harnessing technology for sustainable development.



It is worth mentioning that the International Telecommunication Union Council includes 48 countries, including the Kingdom, out of a total of 194 member states in the Union, and the Council manages the Union's affairs during the periods between the conferences of the Plenipotentiaries.