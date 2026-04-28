كشف محافظ هيئة الاتصالات والفضاء والتقنية المهندس هيثم العوهلي، أن النقلة النوعية التي شهدتها السعودية تعكس حجم التحولات التي أطلقتها رؤيتها 2030؛ إذ بلغ حجم الاقتصاد الرقمي نحو 139 مليار دولار، مساهماً بنحو 15% من الناتج المحلي، وارتفعت سرعة الإنترنت المتنقل من 9.2 ميغابت في الثانية عام 2017 إلى أكثر من 214 ميغابت اليوم، وأصبحت ضمن أفضل 10 دول عالميّاً في هذا المؤشر، فيما قفزت نسبة انتشار الإنترنت من 68% إلى نحو 100%.


ارتفاع مشاركة المرأة


واستشهد العوهلي خلال مشاركة وفد المملكة برئاسته، في أعمال دورة مجلس الاتحاد الدولي للاتصالات 2026، بحضور المندوب الدائم للمملكة العربية السعودية لدى الأمم المتحدة في جنيف السفير عبدالمحسن بن خثيلة، المنعقدة في جنيف بسويسرا، بتحول المملكة على الصعيد التنظيمي والسياسات؛ إذ تقدمت إلى المرتبة الأولى عالميّاً في مؤشر الجاهزية الرقمية، وارتفعت مشاركة المرأة في قطاع التقنية من 7% إلى 35%، وهي النسبة الأعلى في منطقة الشرق الأوسط وشمال أفريقيا، متجاوزةً متوسطات مجموعة العشرين والاتحاد الأوروبي.


ردم الفجوة الرقمية


وأكد أن المملكة تواصل شراكتها الفاعلة مع الاتحاد لتحويل التقدم إلى مبادرات ذات أثر عالمي؛ ففي مجال ردم الفجوة الرقمية، أُعلنت خارطة طريق لربط البشرية وتعزيز الشمولية، خصوصاً في الدول النامية، إلى جانب إطلاق دراسة نموذج اقتصادي عالمي لدعم استدامة البنية التحتية الرقمية والاستثمار فيها، كما عملت مع الاتحاد على تدريب أكثر من 1,500 متخصص من 190 دولة عبر أكاديمية التنظيمات الرقمية، وأطلقت مبادرة لتمكين القيادات النسائية أسهمت في تدريب أكثر من 300 سيدة من الدول الأعضاء.


بناء أكثر من 6 غيغا واط


وفي مجال الذكاء الاصطناعي أوضح العوهلي أن المملكة تستهدف بناء أكثر من 6 غيغاواط من القدرة الحاسوبية بحلول عام 2030، مستثمرةً مزاياها التنافسية في وفرة الطاقة والأراضي والموارد الاستثمارية، وموقعها الإستراتيجي، بما يُسهم في ردم الفجوة الحاسوبية وخدمة الدول النامية والعالم أجمع، مواصلةً التزامها الراسخ برسالة الاتحاد الدولي للاتصالات في ربط البشرية، وبناء القدرات، وتعزيز الثقة، وتسخير التكنولوجيا لخدمة التنمية المستدامة.


يذكر أن مجلس الاتحاد الدولي للاتصالات يضم 48 دولة من ضمنها المملكة، وذلك من أصل 194 دولة عضواً في الاتحاد، ويُسيِّر المجلس أعمال الاتحاد في الفترات التي تقع بين مؤتمرات المندوبين المفوضين.