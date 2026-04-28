أصدرت مجلة تايم العالمية بالشراكة مع شركة ستاتيستا للإحصاءات قائمتها لأعلى 250 شركة نمواً في منطقة الخليج العربي 2026، إذ احتلت دله الصحية المرتبة 40 على مستوى كافة قطاعات الأعمال، وهي المرتبة الأعلى على مستوى قطاع الرعاية الصحية في المنطقة.

ويعكس هذا الإنجاز الأداء التشغيلي والمالي والتوسع المستمر، الذي تشهده الشركة نتاج استثماراتها المتواصلة في نماء القطاع، إلى جانب التزامها بتطوير خدمات طبية متقدمة تعزز جودة الرعاية المقدمة في المنطقة.

وأكد الرئيس التنفيذي لدله الصحية د.أحمد بابعير أن نتائج الشركة المتميزة على المستويات التشغيلية والمالية تأتي امتداداً لنهجها القائم على جودة الخدمات الطبية وتعزيز ثقة المراجعين، مشيراً إلى أن هذا النهج المرتكز على المراجع هو العامل الأهم في استدامة نمو أعمال الشركة على مدى أكثر من ثلاثة عقود، وهو ما تجسّد في هذا التقدير الدولي بإدراج دله الصحية ضمن قائمة مجلة تايم في مقدمة مزودي الرعاية الصحية على مستوى الخليج. وأعرب بابعير عن فخره بالمكانة الرائدة لقطاع الرعاية الصحية السعودي، مشيراً إلى أنه يمتلك الخبرات والمقومات للمنافسة عالمياً، سيما أن مستشفى دله النخيل كان أول مستشفى في العالم خارج الولايات المتحدة يحصد 12 اعتماداً جراحياً من مؤسسة SRC العالمية بإشارة إلى تفوّق الكفاءات والاستثمارات الطبية في المملكة.

ويعد هذا التصنيف من تايم وستاتيستا أحد أرقى المؤشرات العالمية التي تقيس نمو الشركات بناءً على الأداء ومعدلات النمو، ويأتي في أعقاب العام 2025 الذي سجلت دلّه فيه أعلى مستوى للإيرادات في تاريخها وارتفاع استثنائي في عدد الزيارات إلى مرافقها الصحية بلغ نحو مليون زيارة إضافية. وشملت قائمة تايم شركات من مختلف القطاعات في الخليج العربي بما فيها المصارف والتطوير العقاري والتأمين وغيرها.

يذكر أن دلّه الصحية تستقبل أكثر من 3.8 مليون زيارة من المراجعين سنوياً عبر شبكة واسعة من المستشفيات والعيادات التخصصية، إضافة إلى خدمات الرعاية المنزلية. وبالاعتماد على فريق متمرس ونخبة من الأطباء المتخصصين، تعمل دلّه الصحية وفقاً لأعلى معايير الجودة وسلامة المرضى، وتحرص على القيم الإنسانية والمهنية التي جعلتها المرجع الأول للرعاية الصحية الموثوقة في المملكة.