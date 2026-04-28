أصدرت مجلة تايم العالمية بالشراكة مع شركة ستاتيستا للإحصاءات قائمتها لأعلى 250 شركة نمواً في منطقة الخليج العربي 2026، إذ احتلت دله الصحية المرتبة 40 على مستوى كافة قطاعات الأعمال، وهي المرتبة الأعلى على مستوى قطاع الرعاية الصحية في المنطقة.
ويعكس هذا الإنجاز الأداء التشغيلي والمالي والتوسع المستمر، الذي تشهده الشركة نتاج استثماراتها المتواصلة في نماء القطاع، إلى جانب التزامها بتطوير خدمات طبية متقدمة تعزز جودة الرعاية المقدمة في المنطقة.
وأكد الرئيس التنفيذي لدله الصحية د.أحمد بابعير أن نتائج الشركة المتميزة على المستويات التشغيلية والمالية تأتي امتداداً لنهجها القائم على جودة الخدمات الطبية وتعزيز ثقة المراجعين، مشيراً إلى أن هذا النهج المرتكز على المراجع هو العامل الأهم في استدامة نمو أعمال الشركة على مدى أكثر من ثلاثة عقود، وهو ما تجسّد في هذا التقدير الدولي بإدراج دله الصحية ضمن قائمة مجلة تايم في مقدمة مزودي الرعاية الصحية على مستوى الخليج. وأعرب بابعير عن فخره بالمكانة الرائدة لقطاع الرعاية الصحية السعودي، مشيراً إلى أنه يمتلك الخبرات والمقومات للمنافسة عالمياً، سيما أن مستشفى دله النخيل كان أول مستشفى في العالم خارج الولايات المتحدة يحصد 12 اعتماداً جراحياً من مؤسسة SRC العالمية بإشارة إلى تفوّق الكفاءات والاستثمارات الطبية في المملكة.
ويعد هذا التصنيف من تايم وستاتيستا أحد أرقى المؤشرات العالمية التي تقيس نمو الشركات بناءً على الأداء ومعدلات النمو، ويأتي في أعقاب العام 2025 الذي سجلت دلّه فيه أعلى مستوى للإيرادات في تاريخها وارتفاع استثنائي في عدد الزيارات إلى مرافقها الصحية بلغ نحو مليون زيارة إضافية. وشملت قائمة تايم شركات من مختلف القطاعات في الخليج العربي بما فيها المصارف والتطوير العقاري والتأمين وغيرها.
يذكر أن دلّه الصحية تستقبل أكثر من 3.8 مليون زيارة من المراجعين سنوياً عبر شبكة واسعة من المستشفيات والعيادات التخصصية، إضافة إلى خدمات الرعاية المنزلية. وبالاعتماد على فريق متمرس ونخبة من الأطباء المتخصصين، تعمل دلّه الصحية وفقاً لأعلى معايير الجودة وسلامة المرضى، وتحرص على القيم الإنسانية والمهنية التي جعلتها المرجع الأول للرعاية الصحية الموثوقة في المملكة.
TIME magazine, in partnership with Statista, has released its list of the top 250 growing companies in the Gulf region for 2026, with Dallah Healthcare ranking 40th across all business sectors, the highest position in the healthcare sector in the region.
This achievement reflects the operational and financial performance and continuous expansion that the company is experiencing as a result of its ongoing investments in the growth of the sector, alongside its commitment to developing advanced medical services that enhance the quality of care provided in the region.
Dallah Healthcare's CEO, Dr. Ahmad Baabir, confirmed that the company's outstanding results at operational and financial levels are an extension of its approach based on the quality of medical services and enhancing patient trust, noting that this patient-centered approach is the most important factor in sustaining the company's business growth over more than three decades, which is embodied in this international recognition by being listed in TIME magazine as one of the leading healthcare providers in the Gulf. Baabir expressed pride in the leading position of the Saudi healthcare sector, pointing out that it possesses the expertise and capabilities to compete globally, especially since Dallah Al-Nakheel Hospital was the first hospital in the world outside the United States to receive 12 surgical accreditations from the SRC Global, highlighting the excellence of medical competencies and investments in the Kingdom.
This ranking from TIME and Statista is one of the highest global indicators measuring company growth based on performance and growth rates, following the year 2025, in which Dallah recorded the highest revenue level in its history and an exceptional increase in the number of visits to its healthcare facilities, amounting to nearly one million additional visits. The TIME list included companies from various sectors in the Gulf, including banking, real estate development, insurance, and others.
It is worth noting that Dallah Healthcare receives more than 3.8 million visits from patients annually through a wide network of hospitals and specialized clinics, in addition to home care services. Relying on an experienced team and a select group of specialized doctors, Dallah Healthcare operates according to the highest standards of quality and patient safety, and is committed to the human and professional values that have made it the primary reference for trusted healthcare in the Kingdom.