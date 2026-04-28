TIME magazine, in partnership with Statista, has released its list of the top 250 growing companies in the Gulf region for 2026, with Dallah Healthcare ranking 40th across all business sectors, the highest position in the healthcare sector in the region.

This achievement reflects the operational and financial performance and continuous expansion that the company is experiencing as a result of its ongoing investments in the growth of the sector, alongside its commitment to developing advanced medical services that enhance the quality of care provided in the region.

Dallah Healthcare's CEO, Dr. Ahmad Baabir, confirmed that the company's outstanding results at operational and financial levels are an extension of its approach based on the quality of medical services and enhancing patient trust, noting that this patient-centered approach is the most important factor in sustaining the company's business growth over more than three decades, which is embodied in this international recognition by being listed in TIME magazine as one of the leading healthcare providers in the Gulf. Baabir expressed pride in the leading position of the Saudi healthcare sector, pointing out that it possesses the expertise and capabilities to compete globally, especially since Dallah Al-Nakheel Hospital was the first hospital in the world outside the United States to receive 12 surgical accreditations from the SRC Global, highlighting the excellence of medical competencies and investments in the Kingdom.

This ranking from TIME and Statista is one of the highest global indicators measuring company growth based on performance and growth rates, following the year 2025, in which Dallah recorded the highest revenue level in its history and an exceptional increase in the number of visits to its healthcare facilities, amounting to nearly one million additional visits. The TIME list included companies from various sectors in the Gulf, including banking, real estate development, insurance, and others.

It is worth noting that Dallah Healthcare receives more than 3.8 million visits from patients annually through a wide network of hospitals and specialized clinics, in addition to home care services. Relying on an experienced team and a select group of specialized doctors, Dallah Healthcare operates according to the highest standards of quality and patient safety, and is committed to the human and professional values that have made it the primary reference for trusted healthcare in the Kingdom.