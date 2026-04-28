كشف المدير العام للاتحاد الدولي للنقل الجوي «إياتا» ويلي والش، أن أزمة وقود الطائرات الحالية ليست بحجم أزمة «كوفيد»، مؤكداً أن الطلب على السفر لا يزال قوياً.
وأوضح والش في تصريحات له، أن نقص وقود الطائرات سيؤثر على آسيا أولاً، ثم أوروبا، تليها أفريقيا وأمريكا اللاتينية، محذراً من أن تقنين الوقود في آسيا وأوروبا قد يؤدي إلى إلغاء بعض الرحلات الجوية.
وأبدى والش قلقه من احتمال حدوث نقص في الوقود خلال فترة ذروة الصيف في نصف الكرة الشمالي. وأشار إلى أنه لا سبيل أمام شركات الطيران لامتصاص الزيادة الهائلة في التكاليف، مما سيتعين تحميلها للمستهلكين.
أسعار مرتفعة
وكانت العديد من شركات الطيران في أوروبا قد اتجهت في وقت من الشهر الجاري، إلى إلغاء رحلات وعطلات في الأسابيع والشهور القادمة في حال استمرار أزمة الوقود التي تعاني منها بسبب إغلاق مضيق هرمز؛ ما يعني أن آلاف العائلات في أوروبا أصبحت مهددة بإلغاء رحلاتها خلال الصيف الحالي، فضلاً عن الأسعار المرتفعة التي قد تدفع الكثيرين أصلاً إلى عدم الحجز والتخلي عن السفر خلال عطلة الصيف.
ارتفاع التكاليف
وأصدرت إحدى الشركات، التي تعتبر واحدة من أكبر مشغلي رحلات الطيران في أوروبا، تحذيراً للمسافرين مفاده بأن نقص الوقود يُهدّد العطلات والرحلات خلال الأسابيع القادمة، ويتوجب وضع ذلك في عين الاعتبار.
ويُواصل نقص وقود الطائرات تهديد خطط العطلات الأوروبية، إذ ترتفع التكاليف إلى مستويات غير مسبوقة بعد إغلاق إيران الفعلي لمضيق هرمز.
The Director General of the International Air Transport Association (IATA), Willie Walsh, revealed that the current aircraft fuel crisis is not as severe as the "COVID" crisis, affirming that the demand for travel remains strong.
Walsh explained in his statements that the shortage of aircraft fuel will first affect Asia, followed by Europe, then Africa and Latin America, warning that fuel rationing in Asia and Europe could lead to the cancellation of some flights.
He expressed concern about the possibility of a fuel shortage during the peak summer period in the Northern Hemisphere. He pointed out that airlines have no way to absorb the massive increase in costs, which will have to be passed on to consumers.
High Prices
Many airlines in Europe had, at one point this month, begun canceling flights and holidays in the coming weeks and months if the fuel crisis they are facing due to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz continues; this means that thousands of families in Europe are at risk of having their summer trips canceled, in addition to the high prices that may already deter many from booking and opting out of summer travel.
Rising Costs
One company, which is considered one of the largest operators of flights in Europe, issued a warning to travelers stating that the fuel shortage threatens holidays and trips in the coming weeks, and this should be taken into consideration.
The aircraft fuel shortage continues to threaten European holiday plans, as costs rise to unprecedented levels following Iran's effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz.