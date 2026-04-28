The Director General of the International Air Transport Association (IATA), Willie Walsh, revealed that the current aircraft fuel crisis is not as severe as the "COVID" crisis, affirming that the demand for travel remains strong.



Walsh explained in his statements that the shortage of aircraft fuel will first affect Asia, followed by Europe, then Africa and Latin America, warning that fuel rationing in Asia and Europe could lead to the cancellation of some flights.



He expressed concern about the possibility of a fuel shortage during the peak summer period in the Northern Hemisphere. He pointed out that airlines have no way to absorb the massive increase in costs, which will have to be passed on to consumers.



High Prices



Many airlines in Europe had, at one point this month, begun canceling flights and holidays in the coming weeks and months if the fuel crisis they are facing due to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz continues; this means that thousands of families in Europe are at risk of having their summer trips canceled, in addition to the high prices that may already deter many from booking and opting out of summer travel.



Rising Costs



One company, which is considered one of the largest operators of flights in Europe, issued a warning to travelers stating that the fuel shortage threatens holidays and trips in the coming weeks, and this should be taken into consideration.



The aircraft fuel shortage continues to threaten European holiday plans, as costs rise to unprecedented levels following Iran's effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz.