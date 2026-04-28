كشف المدير العام للاتحاد الدولي للنقل الجوي «إياتا» ويلي والش، أن أزمة وقود الطائرات الحالية ليست بحجم أزمة «كوفيد»، مؤكداً أن الطلب على السفر لا يزال قوياً.


وأوضح والش في تصريحات له، أن نقص وقود الطائرات سيؤثر على آسيا أولاً، ثم أوروبا، تليها أفريقيا وأمريكا اللاتينية، محذراً من أن تقنين الوقود في آسيا وأوروبا قد يؤدي إلى إلغاء بعض الرحلات الجوية.


وأبدى والش قلقه من احتمال حدوث نقص في الوقود خلال فترة ذروة الصيف في نصف الكرة الشمالي. وأشار إلى أنه لا سبيل أمام شركات الطيران لامتصاص الزيادة الهائلة في التكاليف، مما سيتعين تحميلها للمستهلكين.


أسعار مرتفعة


وكانت العديد من شركات الطيران في أوروبا قد اتجهت في وقت من الشهر الجاري، إلى إلغاء رحلات وعطلات في الأسابيع والشهور القادمة في حال استمرار أزمة الوقود التي تعاني منها بسبب إغلاق مضيق هرمز؛ ما يعني أن آلاف العائلات في أوروبا أصبحت مهددة بإلغاء رحلاتها خلال الصيف الحالي، فضلاً عن الأسعار المرتفعة التي قد تدفع الكثيرين أصلاً إلى عدم الحجز والتخلي عن السفر خلال عطلة الصيف.


ارتفاع التكاليف


وأصدرت إحدى الشركات، التي تعتبر واحدة من أكبر مشغلي رحلات الطيران في أوروبا، تحذيراً للمسافرين مفاده بأن نقص الوقود يُهدّد العطلات والرحلات خلال الأسابيع القادمة، ويتوجب وضع ذلك في عين الاعتبار.


ويُواصل نقص وقود الطائرات تهديد خطط العطلات الأوروبية، إذ ترتفع التكاليف إلى مستويات غير مسبوقة بعد إغلاق إيران الفعلي لمضيق هرمز.