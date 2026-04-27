The Ministry of Commerce clarified that the 2025 report of the Kingdom's Vision 2030 reflected accelerated growth in several promising sectors, driven by the increase in the number of active commercial registrations in activities related to modern technologies, artificial intelligence, the digital economy, and entertainment.



It was noted that activities in artificial intelligence continued to grow, with the number of commercial registrations reaching 19,042 in 2025 compared to 14,163 in 2024, while cybersecurity activities recorded 9,766 registrations compared to 7,689 during the same period, indicating an expansion in the adoption of digital technologies and enhancing the readiness of the digital economy.



Rise in "E-commerce"



In the e-commerce sector, the number of registrations rose to 43,854 in 2025 compared to 40,041 in 2024, reflecting the continued growth of this sector and the increasing reliance on digital channels for conducting business.



In the entertainment sector, commercial registrations in amusement and gaming activities increased to 8,376 in 2025 compared to 7,071 in 2024, while activities related to operating entertainment event facilities recorded 10,402 registrations compared to 8,672, reflecting the growing demand for entertainment activities and the expansion of investments in this sector.



Diversification of the Economic Base



The data showed growth in the tourism sector and its related services, with the number of commercial registrations in the tourism organizing activity reaching 10,665 in 2025 compared to 6,476 in 2024, indicating an expansion of tourism activities and increased private sector participation.



The financial and insurance activities recorded 15,550 commercial registrations in 2025 compared to 13,286 in 2024, while registrations in the electronic gaming industry rose to 814 compared to 616 during the same period.



The Ministry of Commerce confirmed that these indicators reflect the diversification of the economic base in the Kingdom and the accelerated growth of promising sectors, as a result of improving the legislative environment and facilitating the procedures for starting and conducting business, supporting the achievement of the objectives of Vision 2030 in developing the digital economy and enhancing the role of the private sector.