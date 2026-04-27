أوضحت وزارة التجارة أن تقرير رؤية المملكة 2030 لعام 2025 عكس نموًا متسارعًا في عدد من القطاعات الواعدة، مدفوعًا بارتفاع أعداد السجلات التجارية القائمة في الأنشطة المرتبطة بالتقنيات الحديثة والذكاء الاصطناعي والاقتصاد الرقمي والترفيه.
وأوضحت أن أنشطة تقنيات الذكاء الاصطناعي واصلت نموها، حيث بلغ عدد السجلات التجارية 19,042 سجلًا في عام 2025 مقارنة بـ14,163 سجلًا في عام 2024، فيما سجلت أنشطة الأمن السيبراني 9,766 سجلًا مقارنة بـ7,689 سجلًا خلال الفترة ذاتها، في مؤشر يعكس التوسع في تبني التقنيات الرقمية وتعزيز جاهزية الاقتصاد الرقمي.
ارتفاع «الإلكترونية»
وفي جانب التجارة الإلكترونية، ارتفع عدد السجلات إلى 43,854 سجلًا في عام 2025 مقارنة بـ40,041 سجلًا في عام 2024، بما يعكس استمرار نمو هذا القطاع وتزايد الاعتماد على القنوات الرقمية في ممارسة الأعمال.
وفي قطاع الترفيه، ارتفعت السجلات التجارية في أنشطة مدن التسلية والألعاب إلى 8,376 سجلًا في عام 2025 مقارنة بـ7,071 سجلًا في عام 2024، وسجلت أنشطة تشغيل مرافق الفعاليات الترفيهية 10,402 سجل مقابل 8,672 سجلًا، بما يعكس تنامي الطلب على الأنشطة الترفيهية وتوسع الاستثمارات في هذا القطاع.
تنوع القاعدة الاقتصادية
وأظهرت البيانات نموًا في قطاع السياحة والخدمات المرتبطة به، حيث بلغ عدد السجلات التجارية في نشاط تنظيم الرحلات السياحية 10,665 سجلًا في عام 2025 مقارنة بـ6,476 سجلًا في عام 2024، في دلالة على توسع النشاط السياحي وزيادة مشاركة القطاع الخاص فيه.
وسجلت الأنشطة المالية والتأمينية 15,550 سجلًا تجاريًا في عام 2025 مقارنة بـ13,286 سجلًا في عام 2024، فيما ارتفعت سجلات صناعة الألعاب الإلكترونية إلى 814 سجلًا مقارنة بـ616 سجلًا خلال الفترة ذاتها.
وأكدت وزارة التجارة أن هذه المؤشرات تعكس تنوع القاعدة الاقتصادية في المملكة، وتسارع نمو القطاعات الواعدة، نتيجة لتحسين البيئة التشريعية، وتيسير إجراءات بدء وممارسة الأعمال، بما يدعم تحقيق مستهدفات رؤية 2030 في تنمية الاقتصاد الرقمي وتعزيز دور القطاع الخاص.
The Ministry of Commerce clarified that the 2025 report of the Kingdom's Vision 2030 reflected accelerated growth in several promising sectors, driven by the increase in the number of active commercial registrations in activities related to modern technologies, artificial intelligence, the digital economy, and entertainment.
It was noted that activities in artificial intelligence continued to grow, with the number of commercial registrations reaching 19,042 in 2025 compared to 14,163 in 2024, while cybersecurity activities recorded 9,766 registrations compared to 7,689 during the same period, indicating an expansion in the adoption of digital technologies and enhancing the readiness of the digital economy.
Rise in "E-commerce"
In the e-commerce sector, the number of registrations rose to 43,854 in 2025 compared to 40,041 in 2024, reflecting the continued growth of this sector and the increasing reliance on digital channels for conducting business.
In the entertainment sector, commercial registrations in amusement and gaming activities increased to 8,376 in 2025 compared to 7,071 in 2024, while activities related to operating entertainment event facilities recorded 10,402 registrations compared to 8,672, reflecting the growing demand for entertainment activities and the expansion of investments in this sector.
Diversification of the Economic Base
The data showed growth in the tourism sector and its related services, with the number of commercial registrations in the tourism organizing activity reaching 10,665 in 2025 compared to 6,476 in 2024, indicating an expansion of tourism activities and increased private sector participation.
The financial and insurance activities recorded 15,550 commercial registrations in 2025 compared to 13,286 in 2024, while registrations in the electronic gaming industry rose to 814 compared to 616 during the same period.
The Ministry of Commerce confirmed that these indicators reflect the diversification of the economic base in the Kingdom and the accelerated growth of promising sectors, as a result of improving the legislative environment and facilitating the procedures for starting and conducting business, supporting the achievement of the objectives of Vision 2030 in developing the digital economy and enhancing the role of the private sector.