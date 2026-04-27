أوضحت وزارة التجارة أن تقرير رؤية المملكة 2030 لعام 2025 عكس نموًا متسارعًا في عدد من القطاعات الواعدة، مدفوعًا بارتفاع أعداد السجلات التجارية القائمة في الأنشطة المرتبطة بالتقنيات الحديثة والذكاء الاصطناعي والاقتصاد الرقمي والترفيه.


وأوضحت أن أنشطة تقنيات الذكاء الاصطناعي واصلت نموها، حيث بلغ عدد السجلات التجارية 19,042 سجلًا في عام 2025 مقارنة بـ14,163 سجلًا في عام 2024، فيما سجلت أنشطة الأمن السيبراني 9,766 سجلًا مقارنة بـ7,689 سجلًا خلال الفترة ذاتها، في مؤشر يعكس التوسع في تبني التقنيات الرقمية وتعزيز جاهزية الاقتصاد الرقمي.


ارتفاع «الإلكترونية»


وفي جانب التجارة الإلكترونية، ارتفع عدد السجلات إلى 43,854 سجلًا في عام 2025 مقارنة بـ40,041 سجلًا في عام 2024، بما يعكس استمرار نمو هذا القطاع وتزايد الاعتماد على القنوات الرقمية في ممارسة الأعمال.


وفي قطاع الترفيه، ارتفعت السجلات التجارية في أنشطة مدن التسلية والألعاب إلى 8,376 سجلًا في عام 2025 مقارنة بـ7,071 سجلًا في عام 2024، وسجلت أنشطة تشغيل مرافق الفعاليات الترفيهية 10,402 سجل مقابل 8,672 سجلًا، بما يعكس تنامي الطلب على الأنشطة الترفيهية وتوسع الاستثمارات في هذا القطاع.


تنوع القاعدة الاقتصادية


وأظهرت البيانات نموًا في قطاع السياحة والخدمات المرتبطة به، حيث بلغ عدد السجلات التجارية في نشاط تنظيم الرحلات السياحية 10,665 سجلًا في عام 2025 مقارنة بـ6,476 سجلًا في عام 2024، في دلالة على توسع النشاط السياحي وزيادة مشاركة القطاع الخاص فيه.


وسجلت الأنشطة المالية والتأمينية 15,550 سجلًا تجاريًا في عام 2025 مقارنة بـ13,286 سجلًا في عام 2024، فيما ارتفعت سجلات صناعة الألعاب الإلكترونية إلى 814 سجلًا مقارنة بـ616 سجلًا خلال الفترة ذاتها.


وأكدت وزارة التجارة أن هذه المؤشرات تعكس تنوع القاعدة الاقتصادية في المملكة، وتسارع نمو القطاعات الواعدة، نتيجة لتحسين البيئة التشريعية، وتيسير إجراءات بدء وممارسة الأعمال، بما يدعم تحقيق مستهدفات رؤية 2030 في تنمية الاقتصاد الرقمي وتعزيز دور القطاع الخاص.