• التجربة تمتد لخمسة أيام تستعرض فيها تشغيل حافلة الهيدروجين خلال مهرجان الزهور بينبع

• التجربة تؤكد قدرة حافلات خلايا وقود الهيدروجين على التكيّف في مختلف التضاريس بالسعودية

أعلنت عبداللطيف جميل للسيارات، الموزع المعتمد لسيارات تويوتا في السعودية منذ عام 1955، عن إطلاق مشروع تجريبي لحافلة تعمل بخلايا وقود الهيدروجين. وذلك بالتعاون مع تويوتا، وبالتعاون أيضاً مع الهيئة الملكية للجبيل وينبع وعدد من الجهات الداعمة. حيث تقام التجربة لمدة خمسة أيام في مدينة ينبع الصناعية، وتستمر حتى 23 أبريل الجاري.

وتأتي هذه المبادرة ضمن الجهود المستمرة عن مذكرة التفاهم بين وزارة الطاقة في المملكة العربية السعودية والهيئة الملكية للجبيل وينبع، والتي تهدف إلى تسريع تبني الهيدروجين كمصدر طاقة نظيف في قطاع التنقل بالمملكة.

وتتضمن التجربة تشغيل حافلة بتقنية خلايا وقود الهيدروجين من تويوتا، وتُستخدم ضمن خدمات النقل العام في ينبع خلال مهرجان الزهور، والذي يعدّ أحد أبرز الفعاليات السنوية في المدينة. وتمنح هذه المبادرة السكان والزوار تجربة نوعية لحلول تنقل عديمة الانبعاثات بشكل مباشر وفي بيئة تشغيلية واقعية.

وتُعد تجربة ينبع أحدث محطات سلسلة مشاريع التنقل المستدام بالهيدروجين التي تنفذها عبداللطيف جميل للسيارات وتويوتا في المملكة، والتي تستند إلى مبادرات سابقة شملت تشغيل تقنيات الهيدروجين في كل من مكة المكرمة والرياض وجدة، إلى جانب التعاون البحثي مع جامعة الملك عبدالله للعلوم والتقنية (كاوست).

ويركز المشروع التجريبي، إلى جانب المبادرات السابقة من عبداللطيف جميل للسيارات وتويوتا، على رفع مستوى الوعي المجتمعي، إلى جانب اختبار الأداء التشغيلي وجمع بيانات ومؤشرات واقعية حول كفاءة التشغيل. وتسهم هذه النتائج في دعم جدوى تشغيل حافلات خلايا وقود الهيدروجين، وإبراز قدرتها التشغيلية في مختلف البيئات في السعودية.

وبهذه المناسبة، قال مازن غازي جميل، المدير العام التنفيذي لعمليات الاستيراد والتوزيع في عبداللطيف جميل للسيارات: «تواصل عبداللطيف جميل للسيارات، بالتعاون مع تويوتا، العمل مع القطاعين العام والخاص لدعم تبني حلول التنقل المعتمدة على الهيدروجين في المملكة العربية السعودية. ومن خلال هذه التجارب، نسعى إلى رصد نتائج تشغيلية مهمة، وتعزيز الأداء بشكل مستمر، والإسهام في دعم توجه المملكة نحو منظومة نقل أكثر استدامة».

من جانبه، قال نوبويوكي تاكيمورا، الممثل الرئيس للمكتب الإقليمي لشركة تويوتا في الشرق الأوسط: «هذه التجربة تمثّل خطوة مهمة لتويوتا في استعراض قدراتها ضمن تقنية خلايا وقود الهيدروجين في مجال التنقل العام داخل المملكة، عبر تقديم حافلات الهيدروجين في بيئة عامة فعلية، تهدف من خلالها إلى تعزيز الوعي، واكتساب رؤى تشغيلية واقعية، والإسهام في النقاشات المتواصلة حول حلول التنقل عديمة الانبعاثات التي تتناسب مع الاحتياج المحلي».

يذكر أن شركة عبداللطيف جميل للسيارات تأسست في عام 1955 في السعودية. وفي نفس العام، تم اعتمادها كموزع معتمد لسيارات تويوتا في المملكة. وفي عام 1989 كموزع معتمد لسيارات لكزس في المملكة. ويستند نهج عمل عبداللطيف جميل للسيارات على تجربة «الضيف أولاً» وفلسفة «كايزن»، مما جعلها ترسخ مكانتها كشريك تنقل مفضل تلبي الاحتياجات المتطورة.