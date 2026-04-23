• التجربة تمتد لخمسة أيام تستعرض فيها تشغيل حافلة الهيدروجين خلال مهرجان الزهور بينبع
• التجربة تؤكد قدرة حافلات خلايا وقود الهيدروجين على التكيّف في مختلف التضاريس بالسعودية
أعلنت عبداللطيف جميل للسيارات، الموزع المعتمد لسيارات تويوتا في السعودية منذ عام 1955، عن إطلاق مشروع تجريبي لحافلة تعمل بخلايا وقود الهيدروجين. وذلك بالتعاون مع تويوتا، وبالتعاون أيضاً مع الهيئة الملكية للجبيل وينبع وعدد من الجهات الداعمة. حيث تقام التجربة لمدة خمسة أيام في مدينة ينبع الصناعية، وتستمر حتى 23 أبريل الجاري.
وتأتي هذه المبادرة ضمن الجهود المستمرة عن مذكرة التفاهم بين وزارة الطاقة في المملكة العربية السعودية والهيئة الملكية للجبيل وينبع، والتي تهدف إلى تسريع تبني الهيدروجين كمصدر طاقة نظيف في قطاع التنقل بالمملكة.
وتتضمن التجربة تشغيل حافلة بتقنية خلايا وقود الهيدروجين من تويوتا، وتُستخدم ضمن خدمات النقل العام في ينبع خلال مهرجان الزهور، والذي يعدّ أحد أبرز الفعاليات السنوية في المدينة. وتمنح هذه المبادرة السكان والزوار تجربة نوعية لحلول تنقل عديمة الانبعاثات بشكل مباشر وفي بيئة تشغيلية واقعية.
وتُعد تجربة ينبع أحدث محطات سلسلة مشاريع التنقل المستدام بالهيدروجين التي تنفذها عبداللطيف جميل للسيارات وتويوتا في المملكة، والتي تستند إلى مبادرات سابقة شملت تشغيل تقنيات الهيدروجين في كل من مكة المكرمة والرياض وجدة، إلى جانب التعاون البحثي مع جامعة الملك عبدالله للعلوم والتقنية (كاوست).
ويركز المشروع التجريبي، إلى جانب المبادرات السابقة من عبداللطيف جميل للسيارات وتويوتا، على رفع مستوى الوعي المجتمعي، إلى جانب اختبار الأداء التشغيلي وجمع بيانات ومؤشرات واقعية حول كفاءة التشغيل. وتسهم هذه النتائج في دعم جدوى تشغيل حافلات خلايا وقود الهيدروجين، وإبراز قدرتها التشغيلية في مختلف البيئات في السعودية.
وبهذه المناسبة، قال مازن غازي جميل، المدير العام التنفيذي لعمليات الاستيراد والتوزيع في عبداللطيف جميل للسيارات: «تواصل عبداللطيف جميل للسيارات، بالتعاون مع تويوتا، العمل مع القطاعين العام والخاص لدعم تبني حلول التنقل المعتمدة على الهيدروجين في المملكة العربية السعودية. ومن خلال هذه التجارب، نسعى إلى رصد نتائج تشغيلية مهمة، وتعزيز الأداء بشكل مستمر، والإسهام في دعم توجه المملكة نحو منظومة نقل أكثر استدامة».
من جانبه، قال نوبويوكي تاكيمورا، الممثل الرئيس للمكتب الإقليمي لشركة تويوتا في الشرق الأوسط: «هذه التجربة تمثّل خطوة مهمة لتويوتا في استعراض قدراتها ضمن تقنية خلايا وقود الهيدروجين في مجال التنقل العام داخل المملكة، عبر تقديم حافلات الهيدروجين في بيئة عامة فعلية، تهدف من خلالها إلى تعزيز الوعي، واكتساب رؤى تشغيلية واقعية، والإسهام في النقاشات المتواصلة حول حلول التنقل عديمة الانبعاثات التي تتناسب مع الاحتياج المحلي».
يذكر أن شركة عبداللطيف جميل للسيارات تأسست في عام 1955 في السعودية. وفي نفس العام، تم اعتمادها كموزع معتمد لسيارات تويوتا في المملكة. وفي عام 1989 كموزع معتمد لسيارات لكزس في المملكة. ويستند نهج عمل عبداللطيف جميل للسيارات على تجربة «الضيف أولاً» وفلسفة «كايزن»، مما جعلها ترسخ مكانتها كشريك تنقل مفضل تلبي الاحتياجات المتطورة.
• The experiment lasts for five days, showcasing the operation of a hydrogen bus during the Flower Festival in Yanbu.
• The experiment confirms the ability of hydrogen fuel cell buses to adapt to various terrains in Saudi Arabia.
Abdul Latif Jameel Motors, the authorized distributor of Toyota vehicles in Saudi Arabia since 1955, has announced the launch of a pilot project for a hydrogen fuel cell bus. This is in collaboration with Toyota, as well as the Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu and several supporting entities. The experiment will take place for five days in Yanbu Industrial City, continuing until April 23rd.
This initiative is part of the ongoing efforts stemming from the memorandum of understanding between the Ministry of Energy in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu, which aims to accelerate the adoption of hydrogen as a clean energy source in the transportation sector in the Kingdom.
The experiment includes the operation of a hydrogen fuel cell bus from Toyota, which will be used within public transportation services in Yanbu during the Flower Festival, one of the city's most prominent annual events. This initiative provides residents and visitors with a quality experience of emission-free transportation solutions directly in a real operational environment.
The Yanbu experiment is the latest phase in a series of sustainable hydrogen mobility projects being implemented by Abdul Latif Jameel Motors and Toyota in the Kingdom, building on previous initiatives that included the operation of hydrogen technologies in Mecca, Riyadh, and Jeddah, along with research collaboration with King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST).
The pilot project, alongside previous initiatives from Abdul Latif Jameel Motors and Toyota, focuses on raising community awareness, as well as testing operational performance and collecting real data and indicators about operational efficiency. These results contribute to supporting the feasibility of operating hydrogen fuel cell buses and highlighting their operational capabilities in various environments in Saudi Arabia.
On this occasion, Mazen Ghazi Jameel, the Executive General Manager of Import and Distribution Operations at Abdul Latif Jameel Motors, stated: “Abdul Latif Jameel Motors, in collaboration with Toyota, continues to work with both the public and private sectors to support the adoption of hydrogen-based mobility solutions in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Through these experiments, we aim to capture important operational results, continuously enhance performance, and contribute to the Kingdom’s direction towards a more sustainable transportation system.”
For his part, Nobuyuki Takemura, the Chief Representative of Toyota's regional office in the Middle East, said: “This experiment represents an important step for Toyota in showcasing its capabilities within hydrogen fuel cell technology in the public transportation sector in the Kingdom, by providing hydrogen buses in a real public environment, aiming to enhance awareness, gain real operational insights, and contribute to ongoing discussions about emission-free mobility solutions that meet local needs.”
It is worth noting that Abdul Latif Jameel Motors was established in 1955 in Saudi Arabia. In the same year, it was authorized as an official distributor of Toyota vehicles in the Kingdom. In 1989, it became an authorized distributor of Lexus vehicles in the Kingdom. Abdul Latif Jameel Motors' approach is based on the “Guest First” experience and the “Kaizen” philosophy, which has solidified its position as a preferred mobility partner meeting evolving needs.