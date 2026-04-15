ارتفع مؤشر الأسهم السعودية الرئيس 102.87 نقطة، ليصل إلى مستوى 11589.05 نقطة، وبتداولات بلغت قيمتها 7.5 مليار ريال.

وسجل المؤشر أعلى إغلاق منذ أكتوبر 2025. وبهذا الارتفاع، تصل مكاسب المؤشر منذ بداية 2026 إلى نحو 1.100 نقطة ما يعادل 10.5%.


وبلغت كمية الأسهم المتداولة -وفق النشرة الاقتصادية اليومية لوكالة الأنباء السعودية لسوق الأسهم السعودية- 374 مليون سهم، سجّلت فيها أسهم 222 شركة ارتفاعاً في قيمتها، فيما تراجعت أسهم 38 شركة.


الأكثر ارتفاعاً


وكانت أسهم شركات نايس ون، والوطنية، وأنابيب، وتوبي، ورتال الأكثر ارتفاعاً، أما أسهم شركات دلة الصحية، واتحاد الخليج الأهلية، وطيبة، والغاز، وسابك للمغذيات الزراعية الأكثر انخفاضاً في التعاملات، وراوحت نسب الارتفاع والانخفاض ما بين 9.94% و4.50%، فيما كانت أسهم شركات أمريكانا، وأرامكو السعودية، وأنابيب، وجاهز، ومهارة هي الأكثر نشاطاً بالكمية، بينما كانت أسهم شركات الراجحي، وأرامكو السعودية، والأهلي، والإنماء، وعلم هي الأكثر نشاطاً في القيمة.


وأغلق مؤشر الأسهم السعودية الموازية نمو اليوم مرتفعاً بمقدار 116.17 نقطة، ليصل إلى مستوى 23080.76 نقطة، وبتداولات بلغت قيمتها 23 مليون ريال، وبلغت كمية الأسهم المتداولة أكثر من 3 ملايين سهم.