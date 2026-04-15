The Saudi stock index rose by 102.87 points, reaching a level of 11589.05 points, with trading valued at 7.5 billion riyals.

The index recorded its highest close since October 2025. With this increase, the index's gains since the beginning of 2026 amount to about 1,100 points, equivalent to 10.5%.



The volume of traded shares - according to the daily economic bulletin from the Saudi Press Agency for the Saudi stock market - reached 374 million shares, with shares of 222 companies recording an increase in value, while shares of 38 companies declined.



Top Gainers



The shares of companies Nais One, National, Pipes, Tobi, and Rital were the top gainers, while the shares of companies Dallah Health, Gulf Union Cooperative Insurance, Taiba, Gas, and SABIC Agricultural Nutrients were the most declined in trading. The increase and decrease rates ranged between 9.94% and 4.50%. Meanwhile, the shares of companies Americana, Saudi Aramco, Pipes, Jahez, and Maharah were the most active in terms of volume, while the shares of companies Al Rajhi, Saudi Aramco, Al Ahli, Alinma, and Elm were the most active in terms of value.



The parallel stock index Nomu closed today up by 116.17 points, reaching a level of 23080.76 points, with trading valued at 23 million riyals, and the volume of traded shares exceeded 3 million shares.