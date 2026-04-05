عُقد الاجتماع الـ65 للجنة الرقابة الوزارية المشتركة (JMMC) لمجموعة «أوبك+»، التي تضم السعودية وروسيا والعراق والإمارات والكويت وكازاخستان ونيجيريا والجزائر وفنزويلا، عبر الاتصال المرئي، اليوم.


واستعرضت اللجنة خلال الاجتماع الأوضاع الحالية للسوق البترولية، وأكدت الدور المحوري لإعلان التعاون في دعم استقرار أسواق الطاقة العالمية.


وأشارت اللجنة إلى الأهمية البالغة لحماية ممرات الملاحة البحرية الدولية بما يضمن التدفق المستمر وغير المنقطع لإمدادات الطاقة.


عملية مكلفة


وأعربت اللجنة عن قلقها بشأن الهجمات التي تستهدف البنية التحتية للطاقة، منوهةً إلى أن إعادة منشآت الطاقة المتضررة إلى كامل طاقتها التشغيلية عملية مكلفة وتستغرق وقتاً طويلاً، مما يؤثر على توفر الإمدادات بشكل عام.


وأكدت اللجنة أن أي أعمال من شأنها تقويض أمن إمدادات الطاقة، سواء من خلال استهداف البنية التحتية أو تعطيل ممرات الملاحة البحرية الدولية، تزيد تقلبات السوق وتُضعف الجهود الجماعية ضمن إعلان التعاون التي تدعم استقرار الأسواق بما يعود بالنفع على المنتجين والمستهلكين والاقتصاد العالمي.


مراقبة الأوضاع


وفي هذا الشأن، أشادت اللجنة بالدول المشاركة في إعلان التعاون التي بادرت باتخاذ إجراءات لضمان استمرارية الإمدادات، لا سيما من خلال استخدام مسارات تصدير بديلة، التي أسهمت في الحد من تقلبات السوق.


وستواصل اللجنة مراقبة أوضاع السوق بشكل دقيق، كما تحتفظ بصلاحية عقد اجتماعات إضافية، أو الدعوة لعقد الاجتماع الوزاري للدول الأعضاء في منظمة أوبك والدول المنتجة المشاركة من خارجها، استناداً إلى ما اتفق عليه خلال الاجتماع الوزاري الـ38 للدول الأعضاء في المنظمة والدول المنتجة المشاركة من خارجها، الذي عُقد في 5 ديسمبر 2024م.


وقد تقرر عقد الاجتماع القادم للجنة الرقابة الوزارية المشتركة (الاجتماع الـ66) في 7 يونيو 2026م.