عُقد الاجتماع الـ65 للجنة الرقابة الوزارية المشتركة (JMMC) لمجموعة «أوبك+»، التي تضم السعودية وروسيا والعراق والإمارات والكويت وكازاخستان ونيجيريا والجزائر وفنزويلا، عبر الاتصال المرئي، اليوم.
واستعرضت اللجنة خلال الاجتماع الأوضاع الحالية للسوق البترولية، وأكدت الدور المحوري لإعلان التعاون في دعم استقرار أسواق الطاقة العالمية.
وأشارت اللجنة إلى الأهمية البالغة لحماية ممرات الملاحة البحرية الدولية بما يضمن التدفق المستمر وغير المنقطع لإمدادات الطاقة.
عملية مكلفة
وأعربت اللجنة عن قلقها بشأن الهجمات التي تستهدف البنية التحتية للطاقة، منوهةً إلى أن إعادة منشآت الطاقة المتضررة إلى كامل طاقتها التشغيلية عملية مكلفة وتستغرق وقتاً طويلاً، مما يؤثر على توفر الإمدادات بشكل عام.
وأكدت اللجنة أن أي أعمال من شأنها تقويض أمن إمدادات الطاقة، سواء من خلال استهداف البنية التحتية أو تعطيل ممرات الملاحة البحرية الدولية، تزيد تقلبات السوق وتُضعف الجهود الجماعية ضمن إعلان التعاون التي تدعم استقرار الأسواق بما يعود بالنفع على المنتجين والمستهلكين والاقتصاد العالمي.
مراقبة الأوضاع
وفي هذا الشأن، أشادت اللجنة بالدول المشاركة في إعلان التعاون التي بادرت باتخاذ إجراءات لضمان استمرارية الإمدادات، لا سيما من خلال استخدام مسارات تصدير بديلة، التي أسهمت في الحد من تقلبات السوق.
وستواصل اللجنة مراقبة أوضاع السوق بشكل دقيق، كما تحتفظ بصلاحية عقد اجتماعات إضافية، أو الدعوة لعقد الاجتماع الوزاري للدول الأعضاء في منظمة أوبك والدول المنتجة المشاركة من خارجها، استناداً إلى ما اتفق عليه خلال الاجتماع الوزاري الـ38 للدول الأعضاء في المنظمة والدول المنتجة المشاركة من خارجها، الذي عُقد في 5 ديسمبر 2024م.
وقد تقرر عقد الاجتماع القادم للجنة الرقابة الوزارية المشتركة (الاجتماع الـ66) في 7 يونيو 2026م.
The 65th meeting of the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) of the "OPEC+" group, which includes Saudi Arabia, Russia, Iraq, the UAE, Kuwait, Kazakhstan, Nigeria, Algeria, and Venezuela, was held via video conference today.
The committee reviewed the current conditions of the oil market and confirmed the pivotal role of the Declaration of Cooperation in supporting the stability of global energy markets.
The committee emphasized the critical importance of protecting international maritime navigation corridors to ensure the continuous and uninterrupted flow of energy supplies.
Costly Process
The committee expressed its concern regarding attacks targeting energy infrastructure, noting that restoring damaged energy facilities to their full operational capacity is a costly process that takes a long time, which affects the overall availability of supplies.
The committee affirmed that any actions that undermine the security of energy supplies, whether by targeting infrastructure or disrupting international maritime navigation corridors, increase market volatility and weaken collective efforts under the Declaration of Cooperation that support market stability to the benefit of producers, consumers, and the global economy.
Monitoring Conditions
In this regard, the committee praised the participating countries in the Declaration of Cooperation that took initiatives to ensure the continuity of supplies, particularly through the use of alternative export routes, which contributed to reducing market volatility.
The committee will continue to monitor market conditions closely and retains the authority to hold additional meetings or to call for a ministerial meeting of OPEC member countries and participating non-member producing countries, based on what was agreed upon during the 38th ministerial meeting of the organization’s member countries and participating non-member producing countries, which was held on December 5, 2024.
The next meeting of the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (the 66th meeting) is scheduled to be held on June 7, 2026.