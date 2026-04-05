The 65th meeting of the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) of the "OPEC+" group, which includes Saudi Arabia, Russia, Iraq, the UAE, Kuwait, Kazakhstan, Nigeria, Algeria, and Venezuela, was held via video conference today.



The committee reviewed the current conditions of the oil market and confirmed the pivotal role of the Declaration of Cooperation in supporting the stability of global energy markets.



The committee emphasized the critical importance of protecting international maritime navigation corridors to ensure the continuous and uninterrupted flow of energy supplies.



Costly Process



The committee expressed its concern regarding attacks targeting energy infrastructure, noting that restoring damaged energy facilities to their full operational capacity is a costly process that takes a long time, which affects the overall availability of supplies.



The committee affirmed that any actions that undermine the security of energy supplies, whether by targeting infrastructure or disrupting international maritime navigation corridors, increase market volatility and weaken collective efforts under the Declaration of Cooperation that support market stability to the benefit of producers, consumers, and the global economy.



Monitoring Conditions



In this regard, the committee praised the participating countries in the Declaration of Cooperation that took initiatives to ensure the continuity of supplies, particularly through the use of alternative export routes, which contributed to reducing market volatility.



The committee will continue to monitor market conditions closely and retains the authority to hold additional meetings or to call for a ministerial meeting of OPEC member countries and participating non-member producing countries, based on what was agreed upon during the 38th ministerial meeting of the organization’s member countries and participating non-member producing countries, which was held on December 5, 2024.



The next meeting of the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (the 66th meeting) is scheduled to be held on June 7, 2026.