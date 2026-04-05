أعلنت هيئة التأمين الانتقال إلى التطبيق الإلزامي لإطار رأس المال المبني على المخاطر (RBC) بدءًا من 1 يناير 2027، ليكون الإطار المعتمد لقياس الملاءة المالية لشركات التأمين وإعادة التأمين، وليحل محل الإطار المعمول به حاليًا.
وأوضحت الهيئة، وفقًا لما أوردته وكالة الأنباء السعودية، أنها اتخذت عدة خطوات تنظيمية مصاحبة للتحول، أبرزها تنفيذ 4 تجارب محاكاة خلال السنوات الماضية لاختبار الصيغة القياسية لحساب رأس المال المطلوب، إضافةً إلى إجراء تجربة محاكاة خامسة حسب بيانات عام 2025 لاختبار الصيغة القياسية وتقييم الأثر المتوقع لهذا التحول على مستوى الملاءة المالية للقطاع، كما شملت الجهود مشاورات موسعة مع القطاع، أسهمت في تعزيز شمولية الإطار ورفع مستواه الفني.
وذكرت الهيئة أن هذا التحول يعكس نضج سوق التأمين المحلي واستعداده لتبني أطر تنظيمية متقدمة تدعم الاستقرار المالي والنمو الاقتصادي المستدام.
وأضافت أنه سيسهم في تعزيز الإطار التنظيمي وتهيئة الممكنات اللازمة لدعم مستهدفات الاستراتيجية الوطنية لقطاع التأمين وأحد أهم وعودها الذي يتعلق بزيادة حجم رأس المال المتاح لتحمل المخاطر في قطاع التأمين من 25 مليار ريال إلى 50 مليار ريال بحلول عام 2030، بما يتماشى مع النمو المتوقع في أعمال القطاع.
تطبيق موازٍ
وأشارت الهيئة إلى أن مرحلة التطبيق الموازي ستنطلق خلال عام 2026، حيث يتعين على شركات التأمين احتساب الملاءة المالية وفق الإطار الجديد إلى جانب الإطار الحالي، استنادًا إلى الدليل الإرشادي الصادر عن الهيئة.
وأتاحت الهيئة للشركات خيار تطبيق الصيغة القياسية المعتمدة أو تطوير نموذج داخلي كلي أو جزئي، شريطة الحصول على الموافقة المسبقة من الهيئة.
وأكدت أن إطار رأس المال المبني على المخاطر يُعد مواكبًا للممارسات العالمية لمتطلبات رأس المال في قطاع التأمين، مثل نظام "Solvency II" المعتمد في أوروبا، مع تكييفه ليتلاءم مع طبيعة وخصائص قطاع التأمين السعودي.
توجه إستراتيجي
وشددت الهيئة على أهمية اطلاع مجالس إدارات شركات التأمين وجميع الأطراف المعنية على هذه التغييرات وانعكاساتها الإستراتيجية، متوقعةً من الاكتواريين المعيّنين القيام بدور فاعل في هذه المرحلة من خلال تنظيم ورش عمل داخلية بالتنسيق مع إدارات المخاطر والمالية والاكتتاب تسهم في تحليل الأثر المالي والتشغيلي والاستراتيجي للإطار الجديد، بما يضمن انتقالًا منظمًا وفعّالًا.
وبيّنت أن هذه خطوة مهمة لتعزيز متانة قطاع التأمين السعودي وتحقيق وعود الاستراتيجية الوطنية لقطاع التأمين، وذلك ضمن توجه الاستراتيجية الوطنية لقطاع التأمين نحو تعزيز كفاءة واستدامة القطاع في المملكة، وبما يعزز دور قطاع التأمين في تحقيق مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030.
وأفادت بأن التحول إلى إطار رأس المال المبني على المخاطر سيسهم في تمكين شركات التأمين من اتخاذ قرارات أكثر مرونة، مع تحملها مسؤولية الاحتفاظ بمستويات رأسمال تتناسب مع طبيعة وحجم المخاطر التي تواجهها، وهو ما يعزز الثقة في القطاع من خلال قدرة شركات التأمين على إدارة المخاطر بفاعلية وتحمّل المسؤولية المالية تجاه مستثمريها وحملة الوثائق.
وبينت أن المرونة التي يوفرها هذا الإطار تسهم في تعزيز تنوع استثمارات شركات التأمين، بما يسهم كذلك في دعم النشاط الاقتصادي في القطاع المالي.
مشاركة المستثمرين
وأفادت الهيئة بأن الإطار الجديد يتيح إمكانية تعزيز رأس المال من خلال إصدار أدوات دين ثانوية، بما يوفر لشركات التأمين خيارات إضافية للوفاء بمتطلبات رأس المال وبما يتماشى مع نمو أعمالها، ويسهم أيضًا في تعزيز مشاركة المستثمرين في قطاع التأمين.
ولفتت إلى أن الإطار يُرسّخ ثقافة متقدمة لإدارة المخاطر داخل شركات التأمين، سواء على مستوى القرارات الإستراتيجية أو العمليات التشغيلية اليومية، بما يعود بالنفع لجميع الأطراف المعنية، من حملة الوثائق والمساهمين إلى أعضاء مجالس الإدارة والتنفيذيين والموظفين.
وستواصل هيئة التأمين إصدار الإرشادات والتحديثات ذات الصلة، إلى جانب مواصلة تعاونها مع شركات التأمين وجميع الأطراف المعنية، بما يدعم نجاح هذا التحول ويعزز استدامته.
The Insurance Authority announced the transition to the mandatory application of the risk-based capital (RBC) framework starting January 1, 2027, to be the approved framework for measuring the financial solvency of insurance and reinsurance companies, replacing the currently applicable framework.
The Authority clarified, according to what was reported by the Saudi Press Agency, that it has taken several regulatory steps accompanying the transition, the most notable of which is the implementation of four simulation experiments over the past years to test the standard formula for calculating the required capital, in addition to conducting a fifth simulation experiment based on 2025 data to test the standard formula and assess the expected impact of this transition on the financial solvency level of the sector. The efforts also included extensive consultations with the sector, which contributed to enhancing the comprehensiveness of the framework and raising its technical level.
The Authority stated that this transition reflects the maturity of the local insurance market and its readiness to adopt advanced regulatory frameworks that support financial stability and sustainable economic growth.
It added that it will contribute to enhancing the regulatory framework and preparing the necessary enablers to support the objectives of the national strategy for the insurance sector, one of its most important promises being to increase the available capital to bear risks in the insurance sector from 25 billion riyals to 50 billion riyals by 2030, in line with the expected growth in the sector's business.
Parallel Application
The Authority indicated that the parallel application phase will commence during 2026, where insurance companies will be required to calculate financial solvency according to the new framework alongside the current framework, based on the guidance document issued by the Authority.
The Authority has provided companies with the option to apply the approved standard formula or develop a fully or partially internal model, provided they obtain prior approval from the Authority.
It confirmed that the risk-based capital framework is in line with global practices for capital requirements in the insurance sector, such as the "Solvency II" system adopted in Europe, with adaptations to suit the nature and characteristics of the Saudi insurance sector.
Strategic Direction
The Authority emphasized the importance of informing the boards of directors of insurance companies and all stakeholders about these changes and their strategic implications, expecting appointed actuaries to play an active role in this phase by organizing internal workshops in coordination with risk, finance, and underwriting departments to contribute to analyzing the financial, operational, and strategic impact of the new framework, ensuring an organized and effective transition.
It indicated that this is an important step to enhance the robustness of the Saudi insurance sector and fulfill the promises of the national strategy for the insurance sector, as part of the national strategy's direction towards enhancing the efficiency and sustainability of the sector in the Kingdom, thereby strengthening the role of the insurance sector in achieving the objectives of Vision 2030.
It reported that the transition to the risk-based capital framework will enable insurance companies to make more flexible decisions while bearing the responsibility of maintaining capital levels commensurate with the nature and size of the risks they face, which enhances confidence in the sector through the ability of insurance companies to manage risks effectively and bear financial responsibility towards their investors and policyholders.
It explained that the flexibility provided by this framework contributes to enhancing the diversification of insurance companies' investments, which also supports economic activity in the financial sector.
Investor Participation
The Authority stated that the new framework allows for enhancing capital through the issuance of subordinated debt instruments, providing insurance companies with additional options to meet capital requirements in line with the growth of their business, and also contributes to enhancing investor participation in the insurance sector.
It pointed out that the framework establishes an advanced culture of risk management within insurance companies, whether at the level of strategic decisions or daily operational processes, benefiting all stakeholders, from policyholders and shareholders to board members, executives, and employees.
The Insurance Authority will continue to issue relevant guidelines and updates, along with continuing its cooperation with insurance companies and all stakeholders, to support the success of this transition and enhance its sustainability.