نفى مكتب دبي الإعلامي أخباراً متداولة عن فرض قوانين صارمة لمنع المستثمرين الأجانب من سحب أموالهم ومغادرة دبي.


وقال بيان للمكتب إنه لا صحة للتقارير الإعلامية التي تحدثت عن تجميد الحسابات البنكية، وفرض قيود على التحويلات المالية، وتقييد حركة رؤوس الأموال.


وأشار البيان إلى أن الإمارات اقتصادها قوي ودبي ستبقى مركزاً اقتصادياً عالمياً.


بؤرة توتر


تأتي هذه التطورات في ظل واحدة من أخطر لحظات عدم اليقين التي تمر بها المنطقة منذ سنوات، بعدما نفّذت الولايات المتحدة وإسرائيل هجوماً منسقاً على إيران في 28 فبراير الماضي، وهو ما فتح الباب أمام مرحلة جديدة من المواجهات المباشرة. وردّت طهران بسلسلة هجمات صاروخية وبطائرات مسيّرة استهدفت منشآت حيوية وممرات ملاحية في دول الخليج، لتتحول المنطقة إلى بؤرة توتر تؤثر مباشرة في حركة التجارة العالمية.