نفى مكتب دبي الإعلامي أخباراً متداولة عن فرض قوانين صارمة لمنع المستثمرين الأجانب من سحب أموالهم ومغادرة دبي.
وقال بيان للمكتب إنه لا صحة للتقارير الإعلامية التي تحدثت عن تجميد الحسابات البنكية، وفرض قيود على التحويلات المالية، وتقييد حركة رؤوس الأموال.
وأشار البيان إلى أن الإمارات اقتصادها قوي ودبي ستبقى مركزاً اقتصادياً عالمياً.
بؤرة توتر
تأتي هذه التطورات في ظل واحدة من أخطر لحظات عدم اليقين التي تمر بها المنطقة منذ سنوات، بعدما نفّذت الولايات المتحدة وإسرائيل هجوماً منسقاً على إيران في 28 فبراير الماضي، وهو ما فتح الباب أمام مرحلة جديدة من المواجهات المباشرة. وردّت طهران بسلسلة هجمات صاروخية وبطائرات مسيّرة استهدفت منشآت حيوية وممرات ملاحية في دول الخليج، لتتحول المنطقة إلى بؤرة توتر تؤثر مباشرة في حركة التجارة العالمية.
The Dubai Media Office has denied circulating news about the imposition of strict laws to prevent foreign investors from withdrawing their funds and leaving Dubai.
A statement from the office clarified that there is no truth to media reports that spoke about freezing bank accounts, imposing restrictions on financial transfers, and limiting the movement of capital.
The statement emphasized that the UAE has a strong economy and that Dubai will remain a global economic hub.
Hotspot of Tension
These developments come amid one of the most dangerous moments of uncertainty the region has faced in years, following a coordinated attack by the United States and Israel on Iran on February 28, which opened the door to a new phase of direct confrontations. Tehran responded with a series of missile strikes and drone attacks targeting vital facilities and maritime routes in Gulf countries, turning the region into a hotspot of tension that directly affects global trade.