The Dubai Media Office has denied circulating news about the imposition of strict laws to prevent foreign investors from withdrawing their funds and leaving Dubai.



A statement from the office clarified that there is no truth to media reports that spoke about freezing bank accounts, imposing restrictions on financial transfers, and limiting the movement of capital.



The statement emphasized that the UAE has a strong economy and that Dubai will remain a global economic hub.



Hotspot of Tension



These developments come amid one of the most dangerous moments of uncertainty the region has faced in years, following a coordinated attack by the United States and Israel on Iran on February 28, which opened the door to a new phase of direct confrontations. Tehran responded with a series of missile strikes and drone attacks targeting vital facilities and maritime routes in Gulf countries, turning the region into a hotspot of tension that directly affects global trade.