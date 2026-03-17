يحذر محللون من أن الحرب الأمريكية الإسرائيلية على إيران، مع دخولها الأسبوع الثالث، تُحدث اضطراباً حاداً في سوق الأسمدة وتهدد الأمن الغذائي في الدول النامية على المدى القريب، وذلك بحسب تقرير نشره موقع «العربية. نت».


ويعبر نحو 20% من تجارة النفط والغاز الطبيعي المسال العالمية من مضيق هرمز، وقد أدى إغلاقه شبه الكامل، إلى جانب الهجمات الصاروخية والطائرات المسيرة في مناطق مختلفة من الخليج، إلى إجبار منشآت طاقة في الشرق الأوسط على وقف الإنتاج. ونتيجة لذلك، أُغلقت مصانع أسمدة في منطقة الخليج وخارجها، في وقت يستعد فيه مزارعون في النصف الشمالي من الكرة الأرضية للزراعة الربيعية، وهو توقيت لا يترك مجالاً يُذكر للتأخير.


أبرز التأثيرات


وتضمن التقرير أبرز تأثيرات هذا الصراع على تكاليف الأسمدة وتدفقات التجارة والإنتاج، إذ أوقفت شركة قطر للطاقة الإنتاج في أكبر مصنع لليوريا في العالم بعد تعليق إنتاج الغاز إثر الهجمات التي استهدفت منشآت الغاز الطبيعي المسال التابعة لها.


كما أشار محللو سكوشا بنك ورابوبنك إلى أن مصر، التي توفر 8% من اليوريا المتداولة عالمياً، قد تواجه صعوبات في إنتاج الأسمدة النيتروجينية بعد إعلان إسرائيل حالة القوة القاهرة على صادرات الغاز إليها.


وفي الهند، التي تُعد من أكبر أسواق اليوريا عالمياً، تم خفض الإنتاج في 3 مصانع مع تراجع إمدادات الغاز الطبيعي المسال القادمة من قطر.


وتعتمد الهند، التي تضم نحو خمس سكان العالم، على الشرق الأوسط في أكثر من 40% من احتياجاتها من اليوريا والأسمدة الفوسفاتية، وقد وافقت أخيراً على شراء 1.3 مليون طن من اليوريا، يتعذر وصول جزء منها في الوقت المحدد.


تأخيرات الشحنات


وأغلقت بنغلاديش 4 من مصانع الأسمدة الـ5 التابعة لها، في حين حذرت إحدى الشركات الأسترالية من احتمال حدوث تأخيرات في الشحنات، بما في ذلك شحنات اليوريا. وتعتمد البرازيل على واردات اليوريا بنسبة تقارب 100%، ويعبر نحو نصف هذه الواردات عبر مضيق هرمز.


وفي الولايات المتحدة، أفاد مزارعون بأن رفوف المتاجر باتت شبه خالية، إذ تواجه البلاد نقصاً يُقدّر بنحو 25% في إمدادات الأسمدة خلال هذه الفترة من العام.


وعلى المستوى العالمي، توقع سكوشا بنك أن تنخفض صادرات اليوريا إلى نحو 1.5 مليون طن في مارس الجاري، مقارنة مع 3.5 مليون طن دون إمدادات الصين، أو ما بين 4.5 و5 ملايين طن مع الصين.


أما على صعيد الأسعار، فقد أظهرت بيانات أرجوس أن أسعار تصدير اليوريا في الشرق الأوسط قفزت بنحو 40% لتتجاوز قليلاً 700 دولار للطن يوم الجمعة الماضي، مقارنة بأقل من 500 دولار قبل الحرب. وفي الولايات المتحدة، ارتفعت أسعار الأسمدة بما يصل إلى 32% منذ بدء الصراع.


أسعار مضاعفة


ويرى محللون أن أسعار الأسمدة النيتروجينية، مثل اليوريا، قد تقترب من الضعف إذا استمرت الحرب، إذ قال كريس لوسون، المحلل في سي.آر.يو، إنه بالنظر إلى الحصة السوقية المهيمنة للشرق الأوسط، لا يمكن لأي منتج تعويض العجز في الإمدادات بسرعة.


وأشار إلى أن روسيا، أكبر مصدر للأسمدة في العالم، تواجه تعطلاً في الإمدادات بسبب غارات طائرات مسيرة أوكرانية، في حين تفرض الصين قيوداً على صادراتها رغم قدرتها الإنتاجية الكبيرة.


وقالت مارينا سيمونوفا، محللة أسواق السلع في أرجوس: «إن نحو نصف غذاء العالم يُزرع باستخدام الأسمدة، ما يعني أن أي انقطاع طويل الأمد في الإمدادات ستكون له تداعيات واسعة على توافر الغذاء». وفي بعض البلدان، تمثل الأسمدة ما يصل إلى 50% من تكلفة إنتاج الحبوب.