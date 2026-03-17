يحذر محللون من أن الحرب الأمريكية الإسرائيلية على إيران، مع دخولها الأسبوع الثالث، تُحدث اضطراباً حاداً في سوق الأسمدة وتهدد الأمن الغذائي في الدول النامية على المدى القريب، وذلك بحسب تقرير نشره موقع «العربية. نت».
ويعبر نحو 20% من تجارة النفط والغاز الطبيعي المسال العالمية من مضيق هرمز، وقد أدى إغلاقه شبه الكامل، إلى جانب الهجمات الصاروخية والطائرات المسيرة في مناطق مختلفة من الخليج، إلى إجبار منشآت طاقة في الشرق الأوسط على وقف الإنتاج. ونتيجة لذلك، أُغلقت مصانع أسمدة في منطقة الخليج وخارجها، في وقت يستعد فيه مزارعون في النصف الشمالي من الكرة الأرضية للزراعة الربيعية، وهو توقيت لا يترك مجالاً يُذكر للتأخير.
أبرز التأثيرات
وتضمن التقرير أبرز تأثيرات هذا الصراع على تكاليف الأسمدة وتدفقات التجارة والإنتاج، إذ أوقفت شركة قطر للطاقة الإنتاج في أكبر مصنع لليوريا في العالم بعد تعليق إنتاج الغاز إثر الهجمات التي استهدفت منشآت الغاز الطبيعي المسال التابعة لها.
كما أشار محللو سكوشا بنك ورابوبنك إلى أن مصر، التي توفر 8% من اليوريا المتداولة عالمياً، قد تواجه صعوبات في إنتاج الأسمدة النيتروجينية بعد إعلان إسرائيل حالة القوة القاهرة على صادرات الغاز إليها.
وفي الهند، التي تُعد من أكبر أسواق اليوريا عالمياً، تم خفض الإنتاج في 3 مصانع مع تراجع إمدادات الغاز الطبيعي المسال القادمة من قطر.
وتعتمد الهند، التي تضم نحو خمس سكان العالم، على الشرق الأوسط في أكثر من 40% من احتياجاتها من اليوريا والأسمدة الفوسفاتية، وقد وافقت أخيراً على شراء 1.3 مليون طن من اليوريا، يتعذر وصول جزء منها في الوقت المحدد.
تأخيرات الشحنات
وأغلقت بنغلاديش 4 من مصانع الأسمدة الـ5 التابعة لها، في حين حذرت إحدى الشركات الأسترالية من احتمال حدوث تأخيرات في الشحنات، بما في ذلك شحنات اليوريا. وتعتمد البرازيل على واردات اليوريا بنسبة تقارب 100%، ويعبر نحو نصف هذه الواردات عبر مضيق هرمز.
وفي الولايات المتحدة، أفاد مزارعون بأن رفوف المتاجر باتت شبه خالية، إذ تواجه البلاد نقصاً يُقدّر بنحو 25% في إمدادات الأسمدة خلال هذه الفترة من العام.
وعلى المستوى العالمي، توقع سكوشا بنك أن تنخفض صادرات اليوريا إلى نحو 1.5 مليون طن في مارس الجاري، مقارنة مع 3.5 مليون طن دون إمدادات الصين، أو ما بين 4.5 و5 ملايين طن مع الصين.
أما على صعيد الأسعار، فقد أظهرت بيانات أرجوس أن أسعار تصدير اليوريا في الشرق الأوسط قفزت بنحو 40% لتتجاوز قليلاً 700 دولار للطن يوم الجمعة الماضي، مقارنة بأقل من 500 دولار قبل الحرب. وفي الولايات المتحدة، ارتفعت أسعار الأسمدة بما يصل إلى 32% منذ بدء الصراع.
أسعار مضاعفة
ويرى محللون أن أسعار الأسمدة النيتروجينية، مثل اليوريا، قد تقترب من الضعف إذا استمرت الحرب، إذ قال كريس لوسون، المحلل في سي.آر.يو، إنه بالنظر إلى الحصة السوقية المهيمنة للشرق الأوسط، لا يمكن لأي منتج تعويض العجز في الإمدادات بسرعة.
وأشار إلى أن روسيا، أكبر مصدر للأسمدة في العالم، تواجه تعطلاً في الإمدادات بسبب غارات طائرات مسيرة أوكرانية، في حين تفرض الصين قيوداً على صادراتها رغم قدرتها الإنتاجية الكبيرة.
وقالت مارينا سيمونوفا، محللة أسواق السلع في أرجوس: «إن نحو نصف غذاء العالم يُزرع باستخدام الأسمدة، ما يعني أن أي انقطاع طويل الأمد في الإمدادات ستكون له تداعيات واسعة على توافر الغذاء». وفي بعض البلدان، تمثل الأسمدة ما يصل إلى 50% من تكلفة إنتاج الحبوب.
Analysts warn that the American-Israeli war on Iran, now entering its third week, is causing severe disruption in the fertilizer market and threatening food security in developing countries in the short term, according to a report published by "Al Arabiya.net".
About 20% of global oil and liquefied natural gas trade passes through the Strait of Hormuz, and its near-total closure, along with missile attacks and drones in various parts of the Gulf, has forced energy facilities in the Middle East to halt production. As a result, fertilizer factories in the Gulf region and beyond have shut down at a time when farmers in the northern hemisphere are preparing for spring planting, a timing that leaves little room for delays.
Key Impacts
The report highlighted the main impacts of this conflict on fertilizer costs, trade flows, and production, noting that QatarEnergy halted production at the world's largest urea plant after suspending gas production due to attacks targeting its liquefied natural gas facilities.
Analysts from Scotiabank and Rabobank also pointed out that Egypt, which supplies 8% of globally traded urea, may face difficulties in producing nitrogen fertilizers after Israel declared force majeure on gas exports to it.
In India, one of the largest urea markets globally, production has been reduced in three factories due to a decline in liquefied natural gas supplies coming from Qatar.
India, which is home to about one-fifth of the world's population, relies on the Middle East for over 40% of its urea and phosphate fertilizer needs, and it recently agreed to purchase 1.3 million tons of urea, part of which cannot be delivered on time.
Shipment Delays
Bangladesh has closed four of its five fertilizer factories, while one Australian company warned of potential delays in shipments, including urea shipments. Brazil relies on urea imports for nearly 100%, with about half of these imports passing through the Strait of Hormuz.
In the United States, farmers reported that store shelves are nearly empty, as the country faces an estimated 25% shortage in fertilizer supplies during this time of year.
Globally, Scotiabank expects urea exports to drop to about 1.5 million tons in March, compared to 3.5 million tons without Chinese supplies, or between 4.5 and 5 million tons with China.
As for prices, Argus data showed that urea export prices in the Middle East surged by about 40% to slightly exceed $700 per ton last Friday, compared to less than $500 before the war. In the United States, fertilizer prices have risen by up to 32% since the conflict began.
Doubling Prices
Analysts believe that nitrogen fertilizer prices, such as urea, could approach double if the war continues, as Chris Lawson, an analyst at CRU, stated that given the Middle East's dominant market share, no single producer can quickly compensate for the supply shortfall.
He noted that Russia, the world's largest fertilizer exporter, is facing supply disruptions due to Ukrainian drone strikes, while China is imposing restrictions on its exports despite its large production capacity.
Marina Simonova, a commodity markets analyst at Argus, stated: "About half of the world's food is grown using fertilizers, which means that any prolonged disruption in supplies will have wide-ranging implications for food availability." In some countries, fertilizers account for up to 50% of the cost of grain production.