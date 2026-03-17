Analysts warn that the American-Israeli war on Iran, now entering its third week, is causing severe disruption in the fertilizer market and threatening food security in developing countries in the short term, according to a report published by "Al Arabiya.net".



About 20% of global oil and liquefied natural gas trade passes through the Strait of Hormuz, and its near-total closure, along with missile attacks and drones in various parts of the Gulf, has forced energy facilities in the Middle East to halt production. As a result, fertilizer factories in the Gulf region and beyond have shut down at a time when farmers in the northern hemisphere are preparing for spring planting, a timing that leaves little room for delays.



Key Impacts



The report highlighted the main impacts of this conflict on fertilizer costs, trade flows, and production, noting that QatarEnergy halted production at the world's largest urea plant after suspending gas production due to attacks targeting its liquefied natural gas facilities.



Analysts from Scotiabank and Rabobank also pointed out that Egypt, which supplies 8% of globally traded urea, may face difficulties in producing nitrogen fertilizers after Israel declared force majeure on gas exports to it.



In India, one of the largest urea markets globally, production has been reduced in three factories due to a decline in liquefied natural gas supplies coming from Qatar.



India, which is home to about one-fifth of the world's population, relies on the Middle East for over 40% of its urea and phosphate fertilizer needs, and it recently agreed to purchase 1.3 million tons of urea, part of which cannot be delivered on time.



Shipment Delays



Bangladesh has closed four of its five fertilizer factories, while one Australian company warned of potential delays in shipments, including urea shipments. Brazil relies on urea imports for nearly 100%, with about half of these imports passing through the Strait of Hormuz.



In the United States, farmers reported that store shelves are nearly empty, as the country faces an estimated 25% shortage in fertilizer supplies during this time of year.



Globally, Scotiabank expects urea exports to drop to about 1.5 million tons in March, compared to 3.5 million tons without Chinese supplies, or between 4.5 and 5 million tons with China.



As for prices, Argus data showed that urea export prices in the Middle East surged by about 40% to slightly exceed $700 per ton last Friday, compared to less than $500 before the war. In the United States, fertilizer prices have risen by up to 32% since the conflict began.



Doubling Prices



Analysts believe that nitrogen fertilizer prices, such as urea, could approach double if the war continues, as Chris Lawson, an analyst at CRU, stated that given the Middle East's dominant market share, no single producer can quickly compensate for the supply shortfall.



He noted that Russia, the world's largest fertilizer exporter, is facing supply disruptions due to Ukrainian drone strikes, while China is imposing restrictions on its exports despite its large production capacity.



Marina Simonova, a commodity markets analyst at Argus, stated: "About half of the world's food is grown using fertilizers, which means that any prolonged disruption in supplies will have wide-ranging implications for food availability." In some countries, fertilizers account for up to 50% of the cost of grain production.