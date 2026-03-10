أعلنت الحكومة المصرية، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، حزمة من الإجراءات الاجتماعية والاقتصادية والاحترازية التي تستهدف الحفاظ على استقرار الأسواق وضمان استمرار إمدادات الطاقة، إلى جانب حماية الفئات الأكثر تأثرًا بالتقلبات العالمية، في ظل التطورات العسكرية المتسارعة في المنطقة وما صاحبها من اضطرابات حادة في أسواق الطاقة العالمية وارتفاعات ملحوظة في أسعار النفط والمنتجات البترولية، وكثفت الحكومة المصرية تحركاتها لمتابعة تداعيات هذه المتغيرات على الاقتصاد المحلي.

تحريك أسعار الوقود في مصر

جاء إعلان مصر عن الإجراءات، عقب ساعات قليلة من إعلان الحكومة المصرية، رفع أسعار عدد من المنتجات البترولية وغاز تموين السيارات، اعتبارًا من اليوم (الثلاثاء). وبحسب القرار، ارتفع سعر بنزين 95 إلى 24 جنيهًا للتر بدلًا من 21 جنيهًا، كما صعد بنزين 92 إلى 22.25 جنيه بعد أن كان 19.25 جنيه. فيما ارتفع بنزين 80 إلى 20.75 جنيه للتر مقارنة بـ17.75 جنيه سابقًا. كما شملت الزيادة السولار، الذي ارتفع سعره إلى 20.5 جنيه للتر مقابل 17.5 جنيه.

ارتفاع أسعار أسطوانات الغاز

كما امتدت الزيادات إلى أسطوانات الغاز المنزلي، حيث ارتفع سعر الأسطوانة سعة 12.5 كيلوجرام من 225 إلى 275 جنيهًا، بينما زاد سعر الأسطوانة سعة 25 كيلوجرامًا من 450 إلى 550 جنيهًا.

ترشيد الإنفاق الحكومي

وشملت إجراءات الحكومة المصرية، ترشيد الإنفاق داخل الجهات الحكومية والأجهزة التابعة لها، شملت الترشيد في بعض الأنشطة كثيفة الاستهلاك للطاقة، بما يسهم في خفض استهلاك الوقود والكهرباء خلال الفترة القادمة، مع مراجعة أنماط التشغيل في عدد من المشروعات والخدمات التي تعتمد بصورة كبيرة على السولار والمازوت والبنزين، وضبط إيقاع العمل بها بما يحقق خفضًا ملموسًا في الاستهلاك، دون الإخلال بانتظام الخدمات الأساسية المقدمة للمواطنين.

ترشيد استهلاك الكهرباء

كما وجهت المحافظين بالمتابعة اليومية لملف ترشيد استهلاك الكهرباء، بما يشمل مراجعة أوضاع أعمدة الإنارة في الشوارع والميادين العامة وضبط توقيتات تشغيلها، ومتابعة إضاءة اللوحات الإعلانية واللافتات التجارية، وإعادة ترتيب أولويات الإنفاق العام، وتأجيل النفقات غير العاجلة، والحد من السفر والمؤتمرات والفعاليات ونفقات الدعاية، إلى جانب وضع ضوابط للإنفاق الاستثماري والتركيز على استكمال المشروعات التي قاربت على الانتهاء، بما يسهم في تعظيم كفاءة استخدام الموارد العامة في ظل الظروف الاقتصادية الراهنة.

وشرعت الحكومة في تنفيذ توجيه رئيس الجمهورية عبدالفتاح السيسي، بدراسة إمكانية إحالة المتلاعبين بالأسعار إلى القضاء العسكري، لمنع استغلال الظروف الاستثنائية الراهنة لرفع الأسعار، أو التلاعب بها.

دعم نقدي

كما قررت الحكومة مدّ العمل بقرار زيادة الدعم النقدي المقدم للمستفيدين من برنامجي تكافل وكرامة والأسر الأولى بالرعاية من حاملي البطاقات التموينية، الذي سبق الإعلان عنه ضمن حزمة الحماية الاجتماعية، لفترة إضافية تمتد لشهرين إضافيين، بالإضافة إلى اعتزام الإعلان مبكرًا عن حزمة تحسينات في الأجور والدخول للعاملين بالدولة اعتبارًا من العام المالي 2027/2026، تتضمن رفع الحد الأدنى للأجور.

تأمين احتياجات الطاقة

وتضمنت إجراءات الحكومة المصرية أيضًا العمل على تأمين احتياجات الدولة من الطاقة من خلال متابعةجداول التوريد والتعاقدات القائمة للمنتجات البترولية بصورة يومية، والاستفادة من الترتيبات التعاقدية والتحوطات السعرية التي تم إبرامها مسبقًا، والتي تغطي جزءًا مهمًا من الواردات، بما يحد من تأثير الارتفاعات العالمية. كما يجري التنسيق مع الشركاء الدوليين في قطاع الطاقة لضمان انتظام الإمدادات ورفع معدلات الإنتاج المحلي خلال الفترة الحالية.

كما يجري التنسيق بين الحكومة والبنك المركزي لتعزيز الموارد من النقد الأجنبي، من خلال التواصل مع المؤسسات المالية الدولية لتعجيل بعض الشرائح التمويلية المقررة، إلى جانب التحرك في الأسواق الدولية وتوسيع برنامج الطروحات الحكومية خلال الأشهر القادمة، وجذب الاستثمارات الأجنبية المباشرة، بما يدعم قدرة الاقتصاد المصري على التعامل مع المتغيرات العالمية الراهنة، مع مساندة الصادرات السلعية والخدمية، وضمان تنافسية الصناعة والتصدير.

الإجراءات «مؤقتة»

وأكدت الحكومة أن هذه الإجراءات «المؤقتة» تأتي في إطار تعامل مرحلي مؤقت مع ظروف استثنائية تمر بها الأسواق العالمية للطاقة، وأنها ستستمر في متابعة تطورات الأوضاع الدولية بصورة يومية، مع الاستعداد لاتخاذ ما يلزم من إجراءات لإعادة النظر، في حالة تغير أوضاع أسواق وأسعار منتجات الطاقة عالميا إلى الأحسن، وذلك للحفاظ على استقرار الأسواق المحلية وتخفيف الأعباء قدر الإمكان عن المواطنين والقطاعات الإنتاجية.