The Egyptian government announced today (Tuesday) a package of social, economic, and precautionary measures aimed at maintaining market stability and ensuring the continuity of energy supplies, in addition to protecting the most affected groups from global fluctuations, amid rapid military developments in the region and the accompanying severe disruptions in global energy markets and noticeable increases in oil and petroleum product prices. The Egyptian government has intensified its efforts to monitor the repercussions of these changes on the local economy.

Fuel Price Adjustments in Egypt

The announcement of Egypt's measures came just hours after the Egyptian government announced an increase in the prices of several petroleum products and automotive gas, effective today (Tuesday). According to the decision, the price of 95 octane gasoline rose to 24 EGP per liter from 21 EGP, while 92 octane gasoline increased to 22.25 EGP from 19.25 EGP. Meanwhile, 80 octane gasoline rose to 20.75 EGP per liter compared to 17.75 EGP previously. The increase also affected diesel, which rose to 20.5 EGP per liter from 17.5 EGP.

Increase in Gas Cylinder Prices

The increases also extended to domestic gas cylinders, with the price of the 12.5-kilogram cylinder rising from 225 EGP to 275 EGP, while the price of the 25-kilogram cylinder increased from 450 EGP to 550 EGP.

Government Spending Rationalization

The Egyptian government's measures included rationalizing spending within government entities and their affiliated agencies, focusing on reducing consumption in some energy-intensive activities, which contributes to lowering fuel and electricity consumption in the coming period. This includes reviewing operational patterns in several projects and services that heavily rely on diesel, mazout, and gasoline, and adjusting their work rhythm to achieve a noticeable reduction in consumption without compromising the regularity of essential services provided to citizens.

Electricity Consumption Rationalization

The governors were also directed to monitor electricity consumption rationalization daily, which includes reviewing the status of street lighting poles in public squares and adjusting their operating times, monitoring the lighting of advertising boards and commercial signs, rearranging public spending priorities, postponing non-urgent expenditures, and limiting travel, conferences, events, and advertising expenses. Additionally, controls for investment spending were established, focusing on completing projects that are nearing completion, which contributes to maximizing the efficiency of public resource use under the current economic conditions.

The government has begun implementing the directive of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi to study the possibility of referring price manipulators to military courts to prevent exploiting the current exceptional circumstances to raise or manipulate prices.

Cash Support

The government also decided to extend the implementation of the decision to increase cash support provided to beneficiaries of the Takaful and Karama programs and the most vulnerable families holding ration cards, which was previously announced as part of the social protection package, for an additional two months. Additionally, there are plans to announce early a package of improvements in wages and incomes for state employees starting from the fiscal year 2026/2027, which includes raising the minimum wage.

Securing Energy Needs

The Egyptian government's measures also included working to secure the state's energy needs by monitoring supply schedules and existing contracts for petroleum products on a daily basis, benefiting from the contractual arrangements and price hedges that were previously established, which cover a significant portion of imports, thus limiting the impact of global price increases. Coordination is also underway with international partners in the energy sector to ensure the regularity of supplies and increase local production rates during the current period.

Coordination is also taking place between the government and the Central Bank to enhance resources of foreign currency by communicating with international financial institutions to expedite some scheduled financing tranches, in addition to moving in international markets and expanding the government offering program in the coming months, and attracting foreign direct investments, which supports the Egyptian economy's ability to deal with current global changes, while supporting commodity and service exports and ensuring the competitiveness of industry and exports.

“Temporary” Measures

The government confirmed that these “temporary” measures come as part of a phased response to the exceptional circumstances facing global energy markets, and that it will continue to monitor international developments on a daily basis, being prepared to take necessary actions to reconsider if the conditions of global energy markets and prices improve, in order to maintain the stability of local markets and alleviate burdens on citizens and productive sectors as much as possible.