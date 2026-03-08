ارتفع سعر صرف الدولار الأمريكي مقابل الجنيه المصري خلال تعاملات اليوم، بنسبة 4.3% لتتجاوز العملة الأمريكية حاجز 52 جنيهاً.


يأتي هذا بالتزامن مع تخارج للمستثمرين الأجانب في ظل تصاعد التوترات الجيوسياسية في المنطقة خصوصاً عقب شن الولايات المتحدة وإسرائيل عملية عسكرية ضد إيران ورد الأخيرة بضربات جوية تستهدف مصالح أمريكا في المنطقة.


ووفق إحصاء أعدته «العربية Business»، فقد جاء أعلى سعر لصرف الدولار الأمريكي في بنك أبوظبي الإسلامي وبنك الأسكندرية وميد بنك وبنك بيت التمويل الكويتي وبنك قطر الوطني وبنك قناة السويس، عند مستوى 52.15 جنيه للشراء مقابل 52.25 جنيه للبيع.


فيما جاء أقل سعر لصرف الدولار الأمريكي لدى بنك الإمارات دبي الوطني عند مستوى 49.99 جنيه للشراء مقابل 50.09 جنيه للبيع.


أداء قوي


وفي بنك مصر سجل سعر صرف الدولار 52.14 جنيه للشراء مقابل 52.24 جنيه للبيع، وفي البنك التجاري الدولي سجل سعر الدولار 52.12 جنيه للشراء مقابل 52.22 جنيه للبيع.


وفي البنك الأهلي المصري وبنك المصرف العربي وبنك «سايب» سجل سعر صرف الدولار 51.82 جنيه للشراء مقابل 51.92 جنيه للبيع.


ولدى البنك المركزي المصري، سجل سعر صرف الدولار الأمريكي مستوى 50.09 جنيه للشراء مقابل 50.23 جنيه للبيع.


وكان الجنيه المصري قد اختتم عام 2025 بأداء قوي، إذ ارتفع بنسبة 6.7% أمام الدولار منذ بداية العام الماضي، بدعم من القفزة القياسية في تحويلات المصريين العاملين بالخارج واستعادة السيولة في القطاع المصرفي.