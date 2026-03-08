The exchange rate of the US dollar against the Egyptian pound rose during today’s trading by 4.3%, surpassing the 52-pound mark.



This comes amid a withdrawal of foreign investors in light of escalating geopolitical tensions in the region, especially following the military operation launched by the United States and Israel against Iran, to which the latter responded with airstrikes targeting American interests in the region.



According to a report prepared by “Al Arabiya Business,” the highest exchange rate for the US dollar was at Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, Alexandria Bank, Meed Bank, Kuwait Finance House, Qatar National Bank, and Suez Canal Bank, at a level of 52.15 pounds for buying and 52.25 pounds for selling.



Meanwhile, the lowest exchange rate for the US dollar was at Emirates NBD Bank at a level of 49.99 pounds for buying and 50.09 pounds for selling.



Strong Performance



At Banque Misr, the exchange rate of the dollar was 52.14 pounds for buying and 52.24 pounds for selling, while at the Commercial International Bank, the dollar was recorded at 52.12 pounds for buying and 52.22 pounds for selling.



At the National Bank of Egypt, Arab Banking Corporation, and “SAB” Bank, the exchange rate of the dollar was 51.82 pounds for buying and 51.92 pounds for selling.



At the Central Bank of Egypt, the exchange rate of the US dollar was recorded at 50.09 pounds for buying and 50.23 pounds for selling.



The Egyptian pound had concluded the year 2025 with strong performance, having risen by 6.7% against the dollar since the beginning of last year, supported by a record surge in remittances from Egyptians working abroad and the recovery of liquidity in the banking sector.