كشفت تحقيقات استقصائية حديثة أجرتها وكالة «بلومبيرغ» على مدار عام كامل، أن مجتبى خامنئي، نجل المرشد الأعلى الإيراني الراحل علي خامنئي، يمتلك شقتين فاخرتين في منطقة كنسينغتون غرب لندن، تطلان مباشرة على مبنى سفارة إسرائيل، مما أثار مخاوف أمنية خطيرة وصفها خبراء بأنها «اختراق أمني جسيم».

لندن: عقارات بملايين الدولارات لنجل خامنئي تطل على السفارة الإسرائيلية وتثير شبهة التجسس

تبلغ القيمة التقديرية للشقتين في الطابقين السادس والسابع من المبنى أكثر من 50 مليون جنيه إسترليني (نحو 65 مليون دولار)، وتشملان أيضاً أماكن للخدم في الطابق الأرضي، وتقع الشقق على بعد أمتار قليلة من قصر كنسينغتون، المقر الرسمي لأمير وأميرة ويلز (ولي العهد البريطاني وأسرته).

شبكة عقارات بمئات الملايين

وفقاً للتقارير، يعود ملكية الشقتين إلى مجتبى خامنئي (56 عاماً) منذ عام 2014، لكن الملكية لم تظهر إلا من خلال هذا التحقيق، كما كشف التحقيق أن مجتبى يسيطر على محفظة عقارية أوسع تشمل 11 قصراً في شارع بيشوبس أفينيو (المعروف بـ«صف المليارديرات») في منطقة هامبستيد شمال لندن، تم شراؤها عبر رجل أعمال إيراني موثوق به يُدعى علي أنصاري، وشركة وهمية مسجلة في جزيرة مان.

ارتباط بالتحايل على العقوبات

ويُقدر إجمالي قيمة هذه العقارات (الـ13 عقاراً) بنحو 200 مليون جنيه إسترليني، ومعظمها فارغ أو مهجور جزئياً، وتم تمويل هذه المشتريات من عائدات برنامج النفط الإيراني الذي يتجاوز العقوبات الدولية، حسب ما أفاد التحقيق.

مخاوف من استخدام العقارات لأغراض التجسس

وأثار امتلاك شقق تطل مباشرة على السفارة الإسرائيلية (أقل من 50 متراً) مخاوف من إمكانية استخدامها كمنصة

"تجسس" ومراقبة دائمة، وقال متخصص في مكافحة الإرهاب روجر ماكميلان (المدير السابق للأمن في قناة إيران إنترناشونال): «إيران تمتلك رؤية مباشرة على الجزء الخلفي للسفارة الإسرائيلية من مسافة أقل من 50 متراً، شقتان برؤية مباشرة، مملوكتان عبر مجتبى خامنئي، هذه ليست محفظة عقارية، بل منصة مراقبة دائمة، إنه اختراق أمني خطير».

وتشمل المخاطر المحتملة: مراقبة وتصوير الموظفين والزوار، التقاط محادثات في الحدائق الخارجية، استخدام تقنيات ليزر لمراقبة اهتزازات النوافذ لاستخلاص الكلام الداخلي، وحتى اختراق الشبكات اللاسلكية للسفارة.

توقيفات بشبهة التجسس في لندن

ويأتي هذا الكشف في سياق اعتقال أربعة إيرانيين (واحد إيراني وثلاثة مزدوجي الجنسية بريطانية-إيرانية) في شمال لندن يوم الجمعة الماضية، بشبهة التجسس لصالح أجهزة الاستخبارات الإيرانية على مواقع وأفراد مرتبطين بالجالية اليهودية، بما في ذلك مراقبة معابد يهودية ومصلين محتملين، كما تم اعتقال ستة آخرين في هارو بشبهة مساعدة المتهمين، لكن الشرطة أشارت إلى عدم ارتباطهم بمؤامرات.

نفي الاتهامات

وفرضت وزارة الخزانة البريطانية قيوداً على هذه العقارات منذ أكتوبر الماضي، بعد فرض عقوبات على علي أنصاري بتهمة تمويل الحرس الثوري، فيما نفى محامي أنصاري أي علاقة مالية بمجتبى خامنئي أو الحرس الثوري، مؤكداً نيته الطعن في العقوبات.