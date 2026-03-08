لندن: عقارات بملايين الدولارات لنجل خامنئي تطل على السفارة الإسرائيلية وتثير شبهة التجسس

Recent investigative reports by Bloomberg over the course of a year have revealed that Mojtaba Khamenei, the son of the late Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, owns two luxury apartments in the Kensington area of West London, directly overlooking the Israeli embassy, raising serious security concerns described by experts as a "significant security breach."

The estimated value of the two apartments on the sixth and seventh floors of the building exceeds £50 million (about $65 million), and they also include staff quarters on the ground floor. The apartments are just a few meters away from Kensington Palace, the official residence of the Prince and Princess of Wales (the British heir apparent and his family).

A Real Estate Network Worth Hundreds of Millions

According to reports, the ownership of the two apartments has belonged to Mojtaba Khamenei (56 years old) since 2014, but the ownership only came to light through this investigation. The investigation also revealed that Mojtaba controls a broader real estate portfolio that includes 11 mansions on Bishop's Avenue (known as the "Billionaires' Row") in the Hampstead area of North London, purchased through a trusted Iranian businessman named Ali Ansari and a shell company registered in the Isle of Man.

Links to Evasion of Sanctions

The total estimated value of these properties (the 13 properties) is around £200 million, most of which are vacant or partially abandoned. These purchases were funded by revenues from the Iranian oil program that exceeds international sanctions, according to the investigation.

Concerns About Using Properties for Espionage

Owning apartments that overlook the Israeli embassy (less than 50 meters away) has raised concerns about the possibility of using them as a platform for

"espionage" and constant surveillance. Roger Macmillan, a counter-terrorism specialist and former head of security at Iran International, stated: "Iran has a direct view of the back of the Israeli embassy from less than 50 meters away. Two apartments with a direct view, owned through Mojtaba Khamenei, this is not a real estate portfolio, but a permanent surveillance platform. It is a serious security breach."

Potential risks include monitoring and photographing staff and visitors, capturing conversations in outdoor gardens, using laser techniques to monitor window vibrations to extract internal speech, and even hacking the embassy's wireless networks.

Arrests on Suspicion of Espionage in London

This revelation comes in the context of the arrest of four Iranians (one Iranian and three dual British-Iranian nationals) in North London last Friday, on suspicion of spying for Iranian intelligence on sites and individuals linked to the Jewish community, including monitoring Jewish temples and potential worshippers. Six others were arrested in Harrow on suspicion of assisting the accused, but police indicated that they were not connected to any conspiracies.

Denial of Charges

The British Treasury has imposed restrictions on these properties since last October, after sanctions were imposed on Ali Ansari for financing the Revolutionary Guard. Ansari's lawyer denied any financial connection to Mojtaba Khamenei or the Revolutionary Guard, asserting his intention to appeal the sanctions.