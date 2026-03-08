أكد الفنان خالد عبدالرحمن أن أغنية «يمر الوقت» لم تكن مجرد كلمات عاطفية، بل قصة حقيقية عاشها شخصيًا واحتفظ بتفاصيلها لسنوات طويلة قبل أن تتحول إلى عمل فني لامس قلوب الجمهور.

20 عاماً

وخلال ظهوره في برنامج الليوان، تحدث خالد بصراحة عن تلك التجربة التي بدأت قبل أكثر من 20 عامًا، حين خسر امرأة أحبها بسبب تردده في التعبير عن مشاعره.

وقال: " عادت القصة إلى ذاكرتي بشكل مفاجئ عندما تلقيت اتصالًا بعد 20 عامًا من المرأة التي كانت جزءًا مهمًا من حياتي في الماضي. تلك المكالمة أعادت إليَّ لحظات طويلة من الذكريات والمواقف التي لم تُحسم يومها بكلمة واضحة أو اعتراف صريح بالمشاعر.

اختيار الصمت

وأوضح أن الصمت الذي اختاره في تلك الفترة كان السبب الرئيسي في ضياع العلاقة، إذ لم يتمكن من البوح بما يشعر به في الوقت المناسب، وهو ما جعله يدرك لاحقًا أن بعض الفرص العاطفية قد لا تتكرر.

تلك اللحظة كانت الشرارة التي ألهمته كتابة كلمات أغنية «يمر الوقت»، التي عبّر من خلالها عن شعور الفقد والوقت الذي يمضي دون أن يمنح الإنسان فرصة لتصحيح أخطائه.

وأشار خالد إلى أن التجربة علّمته درسًا مهمًا في الحياة، وهو أن الصمت أحيانًا قد يكون أكثر قسوة من الرفض نفسه؛ فالتردد في التعبير عن المشاعر قد يصنع مسافة لا يمكن تجاوزها لاحقًا، حتى لو بقيت الذكريات حيّة في القلب.

هذه الفكرة كانت محور الأغنية، التي تحولت إلى رسالة غير مباشرة حول أهمية قول ما نشعر به قبل أن يصبح الوقت متأخرًا.

ضرب الرمل

كما علَّق «مخاوي الليل» على الانتقادات التي طالت دخوله عالم التمثيل عبر مشاركته في مسلسل «ضرب الرمل» في 2020، موضحًا أن اختياره للمشاركة جاء بعد عروض تلفزيونية عدة رفضها سابقًا.

وأشار إلى أن المخرج والمؤلف طمأناه بأداء دوره باللهجة التي يتحدث بها طبيعيًا، لكنه فوجئ أثناء التصوير بخروجه عن عاداته في الحديث، معتبرًا أن التجربة ساعدت في صقل قدراته الفنية وتطويرها.

انتقادات جماهيرية

وأوضح خالد عبد الرحمن أن الجمهور خلط بين رفضه الظهور في فيديو كليبات أغانيه وبين دخوله التمثيل، مؤكدًا أن هذا الالتباس كان سببًا رئيسيًا للانتقادات التي واجهها.

وأضاف: «كانت لدي رغبة واضحة في الانخراط بعالم المسرح، وتجربة «ضرب الرمل» جاءت ضمن سعيي لتوسيع آفاقي الفنية بعيدًا عن الصورة النمطية للغناء فقط».