Artist Khalid Abdulrahman confirmed that the song "Time Passes" was not just emotional words, but a true story he personally experienced and kept its details for many years before it turned into an artistic work that touched the hearts of the audience.

20 Years

During his appearance on the "Liwan" program, Khalid spoke candidly about that experience which began over 20 years ago, when he lost a woman he loved due to his hesitation in expressing his feelings.

He said: "The story suddenly returned to my memory when I received a call after 20 years from the woman who was an important part of my life in the past. That call brought back long moments of memories and situations that were not resolved back then with a clear word or a direct confession of feelings.

Choosing Silence

He explained that the silence he chose during that time was the main reason for the loss of the relationship, as he was unable to express what he felt at the right moment, which made him realize later that some emotional opportunities may not recur.

That moment was the spark that inspired him to write the lyrics of the song "Time Passes," through which he expressed the feeling of loss and the time that passes without giving a person the chance to correct their mistakes.

Khalid pointed out that the experience taught him an important lesson in life, which is that sometimes silence can be harsher than rejection itself; hesitation in expressing feelings can create a distance that cannot be crossed later, even if the memories remain alive in the heart.

This idea was the core of the song, which turned into an indirect message about the importance of saying what we feel before it becomes too late.

Darab Al-Raml

Khalid also commented on the criticisms he faced for entering the acting world through his participation in the series "Darab Al-Raml" in 2020, explaining that his choice to participate came after several television offers he had previously rejected.

He noted that the director and writer reassured him to perform his role in the dialect he naturally speaks, but he was surprised during filming by deviating from his usual way of speaking, considering that the experience helped refine and develop his artistic abilities.

Public Criticism

Khalid Abdulrahman clarified that the audience mixed up his refusal to appear in music video clips with his entry into acting, emphasizing that this confusion was a major reason for the criticisms he faced.

He added: "I had a clear desire to engage in the world of theater, and the experience of 'Darab Al-Raml' came as part of my efforts to expand my artistic horizons beyond the stereotypical image of just singing."