كشف الصحفي الهندي براج موهان سينج، الذي عاد مؤخراً من إسرائيل، عن واقع «مروع» يعيشه المدنيون هناك وسط الحرب الدائرة مع إيران، مشيراً إلى رقابة عسكرية صارمة تفرضها السلطات الإسرائيلية على التغطية الإعلامية، وإخفاء للخسائر البشرية والمادية.

صحفي هندي يفضح الرقابة الإسرائيلية: الحكومة تخفي الجثث وتمنع التصوير

وروى سينج تجربته في مقطع فيديو انتشر على نطاق واسع على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي، قائلاً إن «المدنيين يعانون حتى في الأماكن التي وصفتها الحكومة بأنها آمنة»، مضيفاً أن بعض الصواريخ الإيرانية تصيب أهدافها دون إطلاق صفارات الإنذار، مما أدى إلى سقوط قتلى داخل الملاجئ نفسها، رغم التأكيدات الرسمية المتكررة بأنها توفر حماية كاملة.

وأوضح الصحفي الهندي: «الحكومة لن تُخبركم بأي شيء، ولا يمكنكم زيارة المستشفيات التي تحتوي على جثث، وعندما تقع حادثة ما، لا نعرف حتى مكان وقوعها».

وأشار إلى أن السلطات الإسرائيلية تمنع تصوير الدمار، وتقيد الوصول إلى المواقع المتضررة، وتقلل من حجم التغطية الإعلامية للأضرار الناجمة عن الهجمات الإيرانية، في محاولة للسيطرة على السرد الإعلامي.

واندلعت الحرب الإسرائيلية الأمريكية على إيران في أواخر فبراير، بعد غارات جوية إسرائيلية-أمريكية مكثفة على منشآت نووية وعسكرية ونفطية إيرانية، أسفرت عن مقتل المرشد الأعلى آية الله علي خامنئي ومئات المدنيين والمسؤولين العسكريين.

وردت إيران بإطلاق مئات الصواريخ الباليستية والمسيّرات على أهداف إسرائيلية بما في ذلك تل أبيب وحيفا وقواعد ومصالح أمريكية في المنطقة، بالإضافة إلى استهداف منشآت في دول خليجية وأخرى مجاورة.

وفي إسرائيل، فرضت السلطات رقابة عسكرية مشددة على الإعلام، بما في ذلك حظر نشر تفاصيل دقيقة عن مواقع الإصابات، وتقييد الوصول إلى المستشفيات والمناطق المتضررة، ومنع تصوير الدمار، في محاولة للحفاظ على الروح المعنوية وتجنب إثارة الذعر.

وأدت الهجمات الإيرانية إلى سقوط قتلى وجرحى مدنيين، وأضرار في بنى تحتية، رغم نجاح أنظمة الدفاع الجوي الإسرائيلية مثل القبة الحديدية وآرو في اعتراض نسبة كبيرة من الصواريخ.

ومع ذلك، أكدت تقارير إعلامية وشهادات صحفيين أجانب مثل مراسلي فوكس نيوز وCNN أن بعض الصواريخ نجحت في الاختراق، مسببة خسائر بشرية في مناطق مدنية، بما في ذلك داخل ملاجئ.