تعرضت الفنانة المصرية رحمة محسن للإصابه خلال استضافتها في برنامج «رامز ليفل الوحش»، الذي يقدمه الفنان رامز جلال.

علاج طبيعي

وكشفت رحمة تعرضها للإصابة عبر صفحتها على «فيسبوك»، ونشرت صورة من المقلب، وكتبت عليها: «من بعد النازله دي وأنا ماشيه بالعلاج الطبيعي».

واعترفت رحمة خلال البرنامج بأن المطربة الشعبية يارا محمد أفضل منها، كما ردت على سؤال رامز حول حقيقة قرب زواجها من فنان شهير قائلة: «محصلش».

تعليق رامز

من جهته علّق رامز جلال على مقلب رحمة محسن، ونشر على حسابه الخاص بـ«فيسبوك» صورة له معها وكتب معلّقًا عليها: «رحمة اللي مشفتش رحمة رامز ليفل الوحش».

وتشارك رحمة محسن في دراما رمضان الحالي بمسلسل «علي كلاي»، الذي يقوم ببطولته الفنان أحمد العوضي، وتدور أحداثه حول علي، شاب نال لقب كلاي بين جيرانه بفضل براعته في الملاكمة، بعيدًا عن حلبة النزال، ويعمل في تجارة قطع غيار السيارات.