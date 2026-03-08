The Egyptian artist Rahma Mohsen suffered an injury during her appearance on the show "Ramez Level of the Beast," hosted by the artist Ramez Galal.

Physical Therapy

Rahma revealed her injury on her "Facebook" page, posting a picture from the prank and writing: "Since that incident, I've been undergoing physical therapy."

During the program, Rahma admitted that the popular singer Yara Mohamed is better than her, and she responded to Ramez's question about the truth of her rumored engagement to a famous artist, saying: "It didn't happen."

Ramez's Comment

For his part, Ramez Galal commented on Rahma Mohsen's prank, posting a picture of himself with her on his "Facebook" account and writing: "Rahma, who hasn't seen Rahma Ramez Level of the Beast."

Rahma Mohsen is participating in the current Ramadan drama with the series "Ali Clay," which stars the artist Ahmed Al-Awadi. The story revolves around Ali, a young man who earned the nickname Clay among his neighbors due to his boxing skills, away from the fighting ring, and he works in the auto parts trade.