تعرضت الفنانة المصرية رحمة محسن للإصابه خلال استضافتها في برنامج «رامز ليفل الوحش»، الذي يقدمه الفنان رامز جلال.
علاج طبيعي
وكشفت رحمة تعرضها للإصابة عبر صفحتها على «فيسبوك»، ونشرت صورة من المقلب، وكتبت عليها: «من بعد النازله دي وأنا ماشيه بالعلاج الطبيعي».
واعترفت رحمة خلال البرنامج بأن المطربة الشعبية يارا محمد أفضل منها، كما ردت على سؤال رامز حول حقيقة قرب زواجها من فنان شهير قائلة: «محصلش».
تعليق رامز
من جهته علّق رامز جلال على مقلب رحمة محسن، ونشر على حسابه الخاص بـ«فيسبوك» صورة له معها وكتب معلّقًا عليها: «رحمة اللي مشفتش رحمة رامز ليفل الوحش».
وتشارك رحمة محسن في دراما رمضان الحالي بمسلسل «علي كلاي»، الذي يقوم ببطولته الفنان أحمد العوضي، وتدور أحداثه حول علي، شاب نال لقب كلاي بين جيرانه بفضل براعته في الملاكمة، بعيدًا عن حلبة النزال، ويعمل في تجارة قطع غيار السيارات.
The Egyptian artist Rahma Mohsen suffered an injury during her appearance on the show "Ramez Level of the Beast," hosted by the artist Ramez Galal.
Physical Therapy
Rahma revealed her injury on her "Facebook" page, posting a picture from the prank and writing: "Since that incident, I've been undergoing physical therapy."
During the program, Rahma admitted that the popular singer Yara Mohamed is better than her, and she responded to Ramez's question about the truth of her rumored engagement to a famous artist, saying: "It didn't happen."
Ramez's Comment
For his part, Ramez Galal commented on Rahma Mohsen's prank, posting a picture of himself with her on his "Facebook" account and writing: "Rahma, who hasn't seen Rahma Ramez Level of the Beast."
Rahma Mohsen is participating in the current Ramadan drama with the series "Ali Clay," which stars the artist Ahmed Al-Awadi. The story revolves around Ali, a young man who earned the nickname Clay among his neighbors due to his boxing skills, away from the fighting ring, and he works in the auto parts trade.