The artist Khalid Abdulrahman revealed his suffering from an illness he recently contracted, which forced him to undergo treatment.

Inflammation and Endoscopy

He said during his appearance on the "Liwan" program with the media personality Abdullah Al-Mudayfer: "After the last concert in Riyadh, I developed inflammation in my throat, and I didn't take a break and participated in three more concerts. Then I went to the doctor who performed an endoscopy on me, and I started speech therapy sessions. The doctor told me not to talk too much and not to raise my voice."

He added: "I need to rest and continue doing this exercise for a while, and I may need to undergo surgery if the situation does not improve."