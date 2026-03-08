كشف الفنان خالد عبدالرحمن، عن معاناته من مرض أصيب به أخيراً، أجبره على الخضوع للعلاج.

التهاب ومنظار

وقال خلال استضافته في برنامج الليوان مع الإعلامي عبدالله المديفر: «بعد الحفلة الأخيرة في الرياض أُصبت بالتهاب في الحلق، ولم آخذ فترة راحة وشاركت في ثلاث حفلات أخرى، ثم ذهبت إلى الطبيب وأجرى لي منظاراً، وبدأت جلسات تخاطب، وقال لي الطبيب ألّا أكثر من الكلام ولا أرفع صوتي».

وأضاف: «أحتاج إلى الراحة والاستمرار في إجراء هذا التمرين لفترة من الوقت، و ربما احتاج إلى إجراء عملية جراحية إذا لم يتحسن الوضع».