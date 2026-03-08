Artist Khalid Abdulrahman has settled the debate over the ownership of the poem "Remnants of Wounds," while also revealing the behind-the-scenes details of the "Open Check" presentation.

Special Session

During his appearance on the program "Al-Liwān" with Abdullah Al-Mudayfer, he stated that the poem, before its official release, specifically after being sung in a private "session," caught the attention of a certain individual (may he rest in peace), who offered me an "open check" in exchange for relinquishing ownership of it.

He added: "Despite my urgent need for money at that time, I refused to sell it, preferring to present it as a 'dedication' without any compensation," noting that matters took a different turn after a disagreement on a certain issue, which led him to retract his offer.

Ownership of the Poem

Regarding the claims raised by individuals "including a poetess" who assert their ownership of the poem, Makhawi Al-Layl responded firmly, inviting any party claiming ownership to approach the official authorities.

He said: "The Ministry of Media is the arbiter in such disputes," confirming that the poem has been officially documented in the ministry for a long time, adding: "Any person claiming ownership of something, there is a decisive authority, which is the Ministry of Media, to which they can go and verify."