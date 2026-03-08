حسم الفنان خالد عبدالرحمن الجدل حول ملكية قصيدة «بقايا جروح»، كاشفاً في الوقت نفسه كواليس عرض «الشيك المفتوح».

جلسة خاصة

وقال خلال استضافته في برنامج الليوان مع عبدالله المديفر إن القصيدة قبل صدورها رسمياً، وتحديداً بعد غنائها في «جلسة» خاصة، جذبت اهتمام أحد الشخصيات (رحمه الله)، فقدَّم لي «شيكاً مفتوحاً» مقابل التنازل عن ملكيتها.

وأضاف: «رغم حاجتي الماسة للمادة في ذلك الوقت، إلا أنني رفضت بيعها مفضلاً تقديمها كـ«إهداء» دون مقابل»، مشيراً إلى أن الأمور اتخذت منحى آخر بعد وقوع خلاف في موضوع معين، ما جعله يتراجع عن تقديمها.

ملكية القصيدة

وحول ما أُثير من ادعاءات من قبل أشخاص «بينهم شاعرة» يزعمون ملكيتهم للقصيدة، رد مخاوي الليل بحزم، داعياً أي طرف يدعي الملكية للتوجه إلى الجهات الرسمية.

وقال: «وزارة الإعلام هي الفيصل في مثل هذه النزاعات»، مؤكداً توثيق القصيدة رسمياً في الوزارة منذ وقت مبكر، مضيفا: «أي إنسان يدعي ملكية شيء، هناك جهة فصل وهي وزارة الإعلام، يتجه إليها ويتأكد».