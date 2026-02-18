كشفت صحيفة فاينانشال تايمز البريطانية اليوم (الأربعاء) أن رئيسة البنك المركزي الأوروبي كريستين لاغارد تدرس بجدية التنحي عن منصبها قبل انتهاء ولايتها الرسمية في 31 أكتوبر 2027، في خطوة غير مسبوقة قد تعيد رسم مسار السياسة النقدية الأوروبية في فترة حساسة تشهد تحديات اقتصادية وسياسية متزايدة.

ونقلت الصحيفة عن شخص مطلع على تفكير لاغارد أنها تفضل المغادرة قبل موعد الانتخابات الرئاسية الفرنسية المقررة في أبريل 2027، بهدف إتاحة الفرصة للرئيس الفرنسي إيمانويل ماكرون – الذي تنتهي ولايته في مايو 2027 – ليكون له دور رئيسي في اختيار خليفتها، بالتنسيق مع المستشار الألماني فريدريش ميرتس.

دعم للسيطرة الفرنسية الألمانية

وأوضحت المصادر أن لاغارد لم تحسم بعد التوقيت الدقيق لمغادرتها، لكنها حريصة على أن يظل ماكرون وميرتس الطرفين الأساسيين في عملية الاختيار، وسط مخاوف متزايدة من أن فوز مرشح من اليمين المتطرف مثل مارين لوبان أو حليفها جوردان بارديلا في الانتخابات الفرنسية قد يعقد بشكل كبير عملية تعيين رئيس جديد للبنك المركزي الأوروبي، نظراً للدور الفرنسي التقليدي في هذه التعيينات.

ورداً على التقرير، أكد متحدث باسم البنك المركزي الأوروبي أن «الرئيسة لاغارد مركزة تماماً على مهمتها وليس قد اتخذت أي قرار بشأن نهاية ولايتها»، مشدداً على أنها ملتزمة بأداء واجباتها الحالية.

من هي كريستين لاغارد؟

وتولت كريستين لاغارد (69 عاماً) رئاسة البنك المركزي الأوروبي في نوفمبر 2019، خلفاً لماريو دراغي، بعد مسيرة بارزة كمديرة عامة لصندوق النقد الدولي (2011-2019) ووزيرة للمالية الفرنسية (2007-2011)، وأصبحت ولايتها غير قابلة للتجديد، حيث تستمر ثماني سنوات كاملة، وهي الأولى التي تتولى فيها امرأة هذا المنصب.

وخلال فترتها، قادت لاغارد البنك خلال جائحة كوفيد-19، وأزمة التضخم الحادة في 2021-2023، ورفع أسعار الفائدة بشكل غير مسبوق لمكافحة التضخم، ثم بدء تدريجي لتخفيضها في 2025-2026، وواجهت انتقادات من بعض الأطراف بشأن استقلالية البنك وسياساته تجاه الديون السيادية، لكنها حافظت على دعم واسع داخل مجلس الحكام.

ويُعد منصب رئيس البنك المركزي الأوروبي أحد أهم المناصب الاقتصادية في العالم، ويتم اختياره باتفاق بين قادة الدول الأعضاء في منطقة اليورو (19 دولة حالياً)، مع دور بارز لفرنسا وألمانيا تاريخياً.

ومن بين الأسماء المحتملة للخلافة محافظ البنك المركزي الهولندي كلاس نوت، محافظ البنك المركزي الإسباني بابلو هرنانديز دي كوس، ومحافظ البنك المركزي الألماني يواخيم ناغل.