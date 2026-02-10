IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva announced that Saudi Arabia's economy has performed strongly over the past years and continues its path of economic diversification.



She stated in a special interview with "Al Arabiya Business" during the AlUla Conference on Emerging Economies: "Saudi Arabia is adopting a flexible approach in adjusting its investment plans in line with developments, with expectations of a prudent approach in managing public finances led by Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan in the coming years."



She added: "We observe a high degree of wisdom in Saudi Arabia's assessment of local performance in light of global developments, and we support Saudi Arabia's approach to adjusting its investment plans to align with current developments."



Prudent Approach



Georgieva pointed out that the presence of Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan at the helm of the Ministry of Finance will ensure a prudent approach to managing public finances in the coming years.



Regarding the global economy, Kristalina Georgieva mentioned that uncertainty has become the new normal, prompting investors to seek safe havens like gold.



She noted that the world is moving towards multipolarity, which will change the shape of the global monetary system, while the dollar continues to play a central role supported by the depth of American capital markets and the strength of the economy and its ability to sustain growth.