أعلنت مديرة صندوق النقد الدولي كريستالينا غورغييفا، أن اقتصاد السعودية حقق أداءً قوياً خلال السنوات الماضية، ويواصل مسار التنويع الاقتصادي.


وقالت في مقابلة خاصة مع «العربية Business» خلال مؤتمر العلا للاقتصادات الناشئة: «السعودية تتبنى نهجاً مرناً في تعديل خططها الاستثمارية بما ينسجم مع المستجدات، مع توقعات بنهج حكيم في إدارة المالية العامة بقيادة الوزير محمد الجدعان خلال السنوات القادمة».


وأضافت:«نلمس في السعودية قدراً عالياً من الحكمة في تقييم الأداء المحلي في ضوء التطورات العالمية، ونؤيد نهج السعودية في تعديل خططها الاستثمارية بما يتلاءم مع المستجدات الحالية».


نهج حكيم


وأشارت غورغييفا إلى أن وجود الوزير محمد الجدعان على رأس وزارة المالية سيضمن نهجاً حكيماً في إدارة المالية العامة خلال السنوات القادمة.


وعن الاقتصاد العالمي، ذكرت كريستالينا غورغييفا، أن حالة عدم اليقين باتت الوضع الطبيعي الجديد؛ ما يدفع المستثمرين للبحث عن ملاذات آمنة مثل الذهب.


وأشارت إلى أن العالم يتجه إلى تعدد الأقطاب بما يغير شكل النظام النقدي العالمي، مع استمرار الدور المحوري للدولار بدعم من عمق أسواق رأس المال الأمريكية وقوة الاقتصاد وقدرته على النمو المستدام.