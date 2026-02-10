أعلنت مديرة صندوق النقد الدولي كريستالينا غورغييفا، أن اقتصاد السعودية حقق أداءً قوياً خلال السنوات الماضية، ويواصل مسار التنويع الاقتصادي.
وقالت في مقابلة خاصة مع «العربية Business» خلال مؤتمر العلا للاقتصادات الناشئة: «السعودية تتبنى نهجاً مرناً في تعديل خططها الاستثمارية بما ينسجم مع المستجدات، مع توقعات بنهج حكيم في إدارة المالية العامة بقيادة الوزير محمد الجدعان خلال السنوات القادمة».
وأضافت:«نلمس في السعودية قدراً عالياً من الحكمة في تقييم الأداء المحلي في ضوء التطورات العالمية، ونؤيد نهج السعودية في تعديل خططها الاستثمارية بما يتلاءم مع المستجدات الحالية».
نهج حكيم
وأشارت غورغييفا إلى أن وجود الوزير محمد الجدعان على رأس وزارة المالية سيضمن نهجاً حكيماً في إدارة المالية العامة خلال السنوات القادمة.
وعن الاقتصاد العالمي، ذكرت كريستالينا غورغييفا، أن حالة عدم اليقين باتت الوضع الطبيعي الجديد؛ ما يدفع المستثمرين للبحث عن ملاذات آمنة مثل الذهب.
وأشارت إلى أن العالم يتجه إلى تعدد الأقطاب بما يغير شكل النظام النقدي العالمي، مع استمرار الدور المحوري للدولار بدعم من عمق أسواق رأس المال الأمريكية وقوة الاقتصاد وقدرته على النمو المستدام.
IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva announced that Saudi Arabia's economy has performed strongly over the past years and continues its path of economic diversification.
She stated in a special interview with "Al Arabiya Business" during the AlUla Conference on Emerging Economies: "Saudi Arabia is adopting a flexible approach in adjusting its investment plans in line with developments, with expectations of a prudent approach in managing public finances led by Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan in the coming years."
She added: "We observe a high degree of wisdom in Saudi Arabia's assessment of local performance in light of global developments, and we support Saudi Arabia's approach to adjusting its investment plans to align with current developments."
Prudent Approach
Georgieva pointed out that the presence of Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan at the helm of the Ministry of Finance will ensure a prudent approach to managing public finances in the coming years.
Regarding the global economy, Kristalina Georgieva mentioned that uncertainty has become the new normal, prompting investors to seek safe havens like gold.
She noted that the world is moving towards multipolarity, which will change the shape of the global monetary system, while the dollar continues to play a central role supported by the depth of American capital markets and the strength of the economy and its ability to sustain growth.