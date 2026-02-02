Despite the sudden and historic collapse that gold prices experienced at the end of last week, suffering sharp losses over a short period due to a strong downward wave that hit precious metal markets, after touching a level of $5,597.04 per ounce, and the prices dropping to $4,401.05 per ounce, JP Morgan expects the price of gold to reach $6,300 per ounce by the end of the year, driven by demand from both central banks and investors.



Structural Diversification



The bank explained in a research note: We remain very optimistic about gold in the medium term, supported by the clear and ongoing trend towards structural diversification, which is expected to continue as real assets outperform paper assets.



Central Bank Purchases



The American bank indicated that central bank purchases of gold could reach 800 tons this year, supported by the ongoing trend towards diversifying reserves.



As for silver, the bank noted that trading is more cautious, due to the difficulty in identifying and measuring the factors driving the continuous rise in its prices.