رغم الانهيار المفاجئ والتاريخي، الذي منيت به أسعار الذهب، مع نهاية الأسبوع الماضي، وتكبدها خسائر حادة خلال فترة وجيزة، في ظل موجة هبوط قوية ضربت أسواق المعادن النفيسة، بعدما لامست مستوى 5,597.04 دولار للأوقية، وهبوط الأسعار إلى إلى 4,401.05 دولار للأوقية، يتوقع «جيه بي مورجان» وصول سعر الذهب إلى 6,300 دولار للأوقية بحلول نهاية العام، مدفوعًا بالطلب من البنوك المركزية والمستثمرين على حد سواء.


تتويع هيكلي


وأوضح البنك في مذكرة بحثية: لا نزال متفائلين للغاية بشأن الذهب على المدى المتوسط، بدعم من الاتجاه الواضح والمستمر نحو التنويع الهيكلي، والذي يتوقع استمراره في ظل تفوق أداء الأصول الحقيقية على الأصول الورقية.


مشتريات «المركزية»


وأشار المصرف الأمريكي إلى أن مشتريات البنوك المركزية من الذهب قد تصل إلى 800 طن هذا العام، بدعم من استمرار الاتجاه نحو تنويع الاحتياطيات.


أما فيما يخص الفضة، فقد أشار البنك إلى أن التداول يعد أكثر حذرًا، نظرًا لصعوبة تحديد وقياس العوامل الدافعة للارتفاع المستمر في أسعارها.