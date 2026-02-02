رغم الانهيار المفاجئ والتاريخي، الذي منيت به أسعار الذهب، مع نهاية الأسبوع الماضي، وتكبدها خسائر حادة خلال فترة وجيزة، في ظل موجة هبوط قوية ضربت أسواق المعادن النفيسة، بعدما لامست مستوى 5,597.04 دولار للأوقية، وهبوط الأسعار إلى إلى 4,401.05 دولار للأوقية، يتوقع «جيه بي مورجان» وصول سعر الذهب إلى 6,300 دولار للأوقية بحلول نهاية العام، مدفوعًا بالطلب من البنوك المركزية والمستثمرين على حد سواء.
تتويع هيكلي
وأوضح البنك في مذكرة بحثية: لا نزال متفائلين للغاية بشأن الذهب على المدى المتوسط، بدعم من الاتجاه الواضح والمستمر نحو التنويع الهيكلي، والذي يتوقع استمراره في ظل تفوق أداء الأصول الحقيقية على الأصول الورقية.
مشتريات «المركزية»
وأشار المصرف الأمريكي إلى أن مشتريات البنوك المركزية من الذهب قد تصل إلى 800 طن هذا العام، بدعم من استمرار الاتجاه نحو تنويع الاحتياطيات.
أما فيما يخص الفضة، فقد أشار البنك إلى أن التداول يعد أكثر حذرًا، نظرًا لصعوبة تحديد وقياس العوامل الدافعة للارتفاع المستمر في أسعارها.
Despite the sudden and historic collapse that gold prices experienced at the end of last week, suffering sharp losses over a short period due to a strong downward wave that hit precious metal markets, after touching a level of $5,597.04 per ounce, and the prices dropping to $4,401.05 per ounce, JP Morgan expects the price of gold to reach $6,300 per ounce by the end of the year, driven by demand from both central banks and investors.
Structural Diversification
The bank explained in a research note: We remain very optimistic about gold in the medium term, supported by the clear and ongoing trend towards structural diversification, which is expected to continue as real assets outperform paper assets.
Central Bank Purchases
The American bank indicated that central bank purchases of gold could reach 800 tons this year, supported by the ongoing trend towards diversifying reserves.
As for silver, the bank noted that trading is more cautious, due to the difficulty in identifying and measuring the factors driving the continuous rise in its prices.