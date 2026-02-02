كشف التقرير الشهري لقيمة ملكية المستثمرين ونسبتها من القيمة الكلية، الذي تنشره تداول السعودية، أن القيمة السوقية للأسهم المدرجة في السوق الرئيسية، بلغت نحو 9564.61 مليار ريال بنهاية يناير 2026، بارتفاع وصلت نسبته إلى نحو 8.5%، وبقيمة بلغت أكثر من 747 مليار ريال، مقارنةً بشهر ديسمبر 2025.


ووفقا للتقرير، شكّلت قيمة ملكية المستثمر الأجنبي ما نسبته 4.87% من إجمالي القيمة السوقية للأسهم المدرجة كما في 29 يناير 2026.


مشتريات الأجانب


وفيما يخص مشتريات الأجانب، بلغ صافي مشتريات إجمالي المستثمرين الأجانب المؤهلين بالسوق الرئيسية، الأسبوع الماضي المنتهي في 29 يناير 2026 إلى نحو 1.52 مليار ريال.


واستحوذ المستثمرون المؤهلون على نحو 39.05% من إجمالي المشتريات في السوق الأسبوع الماضي، مقابل 34% من إجمالي المبيعات.


وحسب التقرير الأسبوعي لقيمة الملكية والقيمة المتداولة لسوق الأسهم التي تنشرها تداول السعودية، فقد بلغ مبيعات إجمالي الأفراد السعوديين نحو 1.16 مليار ريال. وبلغ صافي مبيعات الشركات السعودية، نحو 634.4 مليون ريال.