كشف التقرير الشهري لقيمة ملكية المستثمرين ونسبتها من القيمة الكلية، الذي تنشره تداول السعودية، أن القيمة السوقية للأسهم المدرجة في السوق الرئيسية، بلغت نحو 9564.61 مليار ريال بنهاية يناير 2026، بارتفاع وصلت نسبته إلى نحو 8.5%، وبقيمة بلغت أكثر من 747 مليار ريال، مقارنةً بشهر ديسمبر 2025.
ووفقا للتقرير، شكّلت قيمة ملكية المستثمر الأجنبي ما نسبته 4.87% من إجمالي القيمة السوقية للأسهم المدرجة كما في 29 يناير 2026.
مشتريات الأجانب
وفيما يخص مشتريات الأجانب، بلغ صافي مشتريات إجمالي المستثمرين الأجانب المؤهلين بالسوق الرئيسية، الأسبوع الماضي المنتهي في 29 يناير 2026 إلى نحو 1.52 مليار ريال.
واستحوذ المستثمرون المؤهلون على نحو 39.05% من إجمالي المشتريات في السوق الأسبوع الماضي، مقابل 34% من إجمالي المبيعات.
وحسب التقرير الأسبوعي لقيمة الملكية والقيمة المتداولة لسوق الأسهم التي تنشرها تداول السعودية، فقد بلغ مبيعات إجمالي الأفراد السعوديين نحو 1.16 مليار ريال. وبلغ صافي مبيعات الشركات السعودية، نحو 634.4 مليون ريال.
The monthly report on the value of investor ownership and its percentage of the total value, published by Tadawul Saudi Arabia, revealed that the market capitalization of listed shares in the main market reached approximately 9,564.61 billion riyals by the end of January 2026, an increase of about 8.5%, with a value exceeding 747 billion riyals compared to December 2025.
According to the report, the value of foreign investor ownership constituted 4.87% of the total market capitalization of listed shares as of January 29, 2026.
Foreign Purchases
Regarding foreign purchases, the net purchases of total qualified foreign investors in the main market last week, ending January 29, 2026, amounted to approximately 1.52 billion riyals.
Qualified investors accounted for about 39.05% of total purchases in the market last week, compared to 34% of total sales.
According to the weekly report on ownership value and trading value of the stock market published by Tadawul Saudi Arabia, the total sales of individual Saudi investors reached approximately 1.16 billion riyals. The net sales of Saudi companies amounted to about 634.4 million riyals.