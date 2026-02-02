The monthly report on the value of investor ownership and its percentage of the total value, published by Tadawul Saudi Arabia, revealed that the market capitalization of listed shares in the main market reached approximately 9,564.61 billion riyals by the end of January 2026, an increase of about 8.5%, with a value exceeding 747 billion riyals compared to December 2025.



According to the report, the value of foreign investor ownership constituted 4.87% of the total market capitalization of listed shares as of January 29, 2026.



Foreign Purchases



Regarding foreign purchases, the net purchases of total qualified foreign investors in the main market last week, ending January 29, 2026, amounted to approximately 1.52 billion riyals.



Qualified investors accounted for about 39.05% of total purchases in the market last week, compared to 34% of total sales.



According to the weekly report on ownership value and trading value of the stock market published by Tadawul Saudi Arabia, the total sales of individual Saudi investors reached approximately 1.16 billion riyals. The net sales of Saudi companies amounted to about 634.4 million riyals.