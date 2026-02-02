يعقد منتدى الاستثمار السعودي – التركي غداً في الرياض، بحضور ومشاركة المسؤولين وقادة القطاع الخاص والشركات من البلدين؛ بهدف تعزيز التعاون الاقتصادي والاستثماري في مختلف القطاعات، ومناقشة أوجه التعاون في المجالات ذات الاهتمام المشترك بين البلدين، واستكشاف الفرص الاستثمارية في المملكة.


وتتضمن أعمال المنتدى عروضًا حول الاستثمار في البلدين، وجلسات نقاش حول عددٍ من الموضوعات التي تهدف إلى تعزيز العلاقات الثنائية في مجالات مختلفة.


خطط اقتصادية


وسيتخلل المنتدى اجتماعات ثنائية بين ممثلي القطاع الخاص من الجانبين لبحث فرص التعاون والشراكة والاطلاع على الفرص الاستثمارية المتاحة في البلدين.


ويأتي إقامة المنتدى امتدادًا لمسيرة وشراكة البلدين التي تهدف إلى تنفيذ خطط اقتصادية طموحة ومتنوعة، وتعزيز وتنمية الأعمال الاستثمارية والتجارية بين البلدين.