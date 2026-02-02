يعقد منتدى الاستثمار السعودي – التركي غداً في الرياض، بحضور ومشاركة المسؤولين وقادة القطاع الخاص والشركات من البلدين؛ بهدف تعزيز التعاون الاقتصادي والاستثماري في مختلف القطاعات، ومناقشة أوجه التعاون في المجالات ذات الاهتمام المشترك بين البلدين، واستكشاف الفرص الاستثمارية في المملكة.
وتتضمن أعمال المنتدى عروضًا حول الاستثمار في البلدين، وجلسات نقاش حول عددٍ من الموضوعات التي تهدف إلى تعزيز العلاقات الثنائية في مجالات مختلفة.
خطط اقتصادية
وسيتخلل المنتدى اجتماعات ثنائية بين ممثلي القطاع الخاص من الجانبين لبحث فرص التعاون والشراكة والاطلاع على الفرص الاستثمارية المتاحة في البلدين.
ويأتي إقامة المنتدى امتدادًا لمسيرة وشراكة البلدين التي تهدف إلى تنفيذ خطط اقتصادية طموحة ومتنوعة، وتعزيز وتنمية الأعمال الاستثمارية والتجارية بين البلدين.
The Saudi-Turkish Investment Forum will be held tomorrow in Riyadh, with the presence and participation of officials, private sector leaders, and companies from both countries; aiming to enhance economic and investment cooperation in various sectors, discuss areas of collaboration in fields of mutual interest between the two countries, and explore investment opportunities in the Kingdom.
The forum will include presentations on investment in both countries, and discussion sessions on a number of topics aimed at strengthening bilateral relations in various fields.
Economic Plans
The forum will feature bilateral meetings between private sector representatives from both sides to discuss opportunities for cooperation and partnership and to review the available investment opportunities in the two countries.
The establishment of the forum comes as an extension of the journey and partnership between the two countries, aiming to implement ambitious and diverse economic plans, and to enhance and develop investment and trade activities between the two countries.