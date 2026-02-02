The Saudi-Turkish Investment Forum will be held tomorrow in Riyadh, with the presence and participation of officials, private sector leaders, and companies from both countries; aiming to enhance economic and investment cooperation in various sectors, discuss areas of collaboration in fields of mutual interest between the two countries, and explore investment opportunities in the Kingdom.



The forum will include presentations on investment in both countries, and discussion sessions on a number of topics aimed at strengthening bilateral relations in various fields.



Economic Plans



The forum will feature bilateral meetings between private sector representatives from both sides to discuss opportunities for cooperation and partnership and to review the available investment opportunities in the two countries.



The establishment of the forum comes as an extension of the journey and partnership between the two countries, aiming to implement ambitious and diverse economic plans, and to enhance and develop investment and trade activities between the two countries.