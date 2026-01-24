طالب رئيس البنك المركزي الألماني يواكيم ناغل أوروبا بحماية الصناعات الرئيسية بشكل أفضل ضد المنافسة الصينية ورسم خطوط حمراء لا يمكن للصين تجاوزها.


ونقل عن ناغل قوله خلال مقابلة مع صحيفة «تاغسشبيغل»، نشرتها اليوم: «إن الصين لا تزال سوقاً جذابة لمصدري أوروبا ومصدراً مهما للسلع الاستهلاكية، لكن يجب ألا تكون الحكومات ساذجة، عندما يتعلق الأمر بقطاعات رئيسية، مثل صناعة السيارات».


سياسة عدوانية


وقال ناغل: «قبل أن تسقط واحدة من صناعاتنا الرئيسية ضحية لسياسة صناعية عدوانية، يجب علينا حمايتها بشكل أكثر فعالية، ويجب على أوروبا أن ترسم وتؤكد خطوطها الحمراء فيما يتعلق بالصين».


وأشار ناغل إلى أنه رغم أن سياسات ترمب التجارية تضر بالجميع، إلا أن الخاسرين الرئيسيين هم المستهلكون الأمريكيون.


وأضاف: «من غير الممكن حالياً تحديد مدى تأثير الرسوم الجمركية على الاقتصاد الألماني، الذي لا يعاني من التدهور الذي يتم وصفه غالباً».