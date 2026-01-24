The President of the German Central Bank, Joachim Nagel, urges Europe to better protect key industries against Chinese competition and to draw red lines that China cannot cross.



Nagel was quoted during an interview with the newspaper "Tagesspiegel," published today: "China remains an attractive market for European exporters and an important source of consumer goods, but governments should not be naive when it comes to key sectors, such as the automotive industry."



Aggressive Policy



Nagel stated: "Before one of our key industries falls victim to an aggressive industrial policy, we must protect it more effectively, and Europe must draw and assert its red lines regarding China."



Nagel pointed out that although Trump's trade policies harm everyone, the main losers are American consumers.



He added: "It is currently impossible to determine the extent of the impact of tariffs on the German economy, which is not experiencing the decline that is often described."