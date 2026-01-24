طالب رئيس البنك المركزي الألماني يواكيم ناغل أوروبا بحماية الصناعات الرئيسية بشكل أفضل ضد المنافسة الصينية ورسم خطوط حمراء لا يمكن للصين تجاوزها.
ونقل عن ناغل قوله خلال مقابلة مع صحيفة «تاغسشبيغل»، نشرتها اليوم: «إن الصين لا تزال سوقاً جذابة لمصدري أوروبا ومصدراً مهما للسلع الاستهلاكية، لكن يجب ألا تكون الحكومات ساذجة، عندما يتعلق الأمر بقطاعات رئيسية، مثل صناعة السيارات».
سياسة عدوانية
وقال ناغل: «قبل أن تسقط واحدة من صناعاتنا الرئيسية ضحية لسياسة صناعية عدوانية، يجب علينا حمايتها بشكل أكثر فعالية، ويجب على أوروبا أن ترسم وتؤكد خطوطها الحمراء فيما يتعلق بالصين».
وأشار ناغل إلى أنه رغم أن سياسات ترمب التجارية تضر بالجميع، إلا أن الخاسرين الرئيسيين هم المستهلكون الأمريكيون.
وأضاف: «من غير الممكن حالياً تحديد مدى تأثير الرسوم الجمركية على الاقتصاد الألماني، الذي لا يعاني من التدهور الذي يتم وصفه غالباً».
The President of the German Central Bank, Joachim Nagel, urges Europe to better protect key industries against Chinese competition and to draw red lines that China cannot cross.
Nagel was quoted during an interview with the newspaper "Tagesspiegel," published today: "China remains an attractive market for European exporters and an important source of consumer goods, but governments should not be naive when it comes to key sectors, such as the automotive industry."
Aggressive Policy
Nagel stated: "Before one of our key industries falls victim to an aggressive industrial policy, we must protect it more effectively, and Europe must draw and assert its red lines regarding China."
Nagel pointed out that although Trump's trade policies harm everyone, the main losers are American consumers.
He added: "It is currently impossible to determine the extent of the impact of tariffs on the German economy, which is not experiencing the decline that is often described."