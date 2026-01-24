ألمح وزير الخزانة الأمريكي سكوت بيسنت إلى احتمال إلغاء ​رسوم جمركية إضافية بنسبة 25% على الهند، بعد الانخفاض الحاد في الواردات الهندية من النفط الروسي.

مشتريات المصافي

وقال بيسنت في مقابلة مع "بوليتيكو" في المنتدى الاقتصادي العالمي أمس: «انهارت مشتريات المصافي الهندية ⁠من النفط الروسي، وهذا نجاح، ولا تزال ‌الرسوم الجمركية قائمة، ولا ‍تزال الرسوم الجمركية على النفط الروسي بنسبة 25 ‍%، وأتصور أن هناك مساراً لإلغائها».

وتصاعد التوتر التجاري في شهر أغسطس الماضي، عندما زاد الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب الرسوم على ‌السلع الهندية ‌إلى المثلين ‌لتبلغ ⁠50 %، ​ومنها ‌ضريبة بنسبة 25 %؛ بسبب واردات الهند من النفط الخام الروسي.

ضغوط متزايدة

وذكرت مواقع إخبارية نقلاً عن بيانات تجارية أن واردات الهند من النفط ​الروسي انخفضت في شهر ديسمبر الماضي إلى أدنى مستوياتها ⁠في عامين؛ ما رفع حصة منظمة البلدان المصدرة للبترول (أوبك) من واردات النفط الهندية إلى أعلى مستوى لها في 11 شهراً.

وجاءت تصريحات بيسنت، وسط ضغوط متزايدة من ترمب الذي هدد في وقت سابق بزيادة أخرى للرسوم ما لم تقلص الهند مشترياتها ‌من النفط الروسي.