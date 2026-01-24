ألمح وزير الخزانة الأمريكي سكوت بيسنت إلى احتمال إلغاء رسوم جمركية إضافية بنسبة 25% على الهند، بعد الانخفاض الحاد في الواردات الهندية من النفط الروسي.
مشتريات المصافي
وقال بيسنت في مقابلة مع "بوليتيكو" في المنتدى الاقتصادي العالمي أمس: «انهارت مشتريات المصافي الهندية من النفط الروسي، وهذا نجاح، ولا تزال الرسوم الجمركية قائمة، ولا تزال الرسوم الجمركية على النفط الروسي بنسبة 25 %، وأتصور أن هناك مساراً لإلغائها».
وتصاعد التوتر التجاري في شهر أغسطس الماضي، عندما زاد الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب الرسوم على السلع الهندية إلى المثلين لتبلغ 50 %، ومنها ضريبة بنسبة 25 %؛ بسبب واردات الهند من النفط الخام الروسي.
ضغوط متزايدة
وذكرت مواقع إخبارية نقلاً عن بيانات تجارية أن واردات الهند من النفط الروسي انخفضت في شهر ديسمبر الماضي إلى أدنى مستوياتها في عامين؛ ما رفع حصة منظمة البلدان المصدرة للبترول (أوبك) من واردات النفط الهندية إلى أعلى مستوى لها في 11 شهراً.
وجاءت تصريحات بيسنت، وسط ضغوط متزايدة من ترمب الذي هدد في وقت سابق بزيادة أخرى للرسوم ما لم تقلص الهند مشترياتها من النفط الروسي.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Pisent hinted at the possibility of canceling the additional 25% tariffs on India, following the sharp decline in Indian imports of Russian oil.
Refinery Purchases
Pisent said in an interview with "Politico" at the World Economic Forum yesterday: "Indian refinery purchases of Russian oil have collapsed, and this is a success. The tariffs are still in place, and the 25% tariffs on Russian oil remain. I envision a path to canceling them."
Trade tensions escalated last August when U.S. President Donald Trump increased tariffs on Indian goods to double, reaching 50%, including a 25% tax due to India's imports of Russian crude oil.
Increasing Pressures
News sites reported, citing trade data, that India's imports of Russian oil fell last December to their lowest levels in two years, raising the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) share of Indian oil imports to its highest level in 11 months.
Pisent's remarks came amid increasing pressure from Trump, who had previously threatened further tariff increases unless India reduced its purchases of Russian oil.