U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Pisent hinted at the possibility of canceling the additional 25% tariffs on India, following the sharp decline in Indian imports of Russian oil.

Refinery Purchases



Pisent said in an interview with "Politico" at the World Economic Forum yesterday: "Indian refinery purchases of Russian oil have collapsed, and this is a success. The tariffs are still in place, and the 25% tariffs on Russian oil remain. I envision a path to canceling them."



Trade tensions escalated last August when U.S. President Donald Trump increased tariffs on Indian goods to double, reaching 50%, including a 25% tax due to India's imports of Russian crude oil.



Increasing Pressures



News sites reported, citing trade data, that India's imports of Russian oil fell last December to their lowest levels in two years, raising the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) share of Indian oil imports to its highest level in 11 months.



Pisent's remarks came amid increasing pressure from Trump, who had previously threatened further tariff increases unless India reduced its purchases of Russian oil.