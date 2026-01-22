أكد وزير الاتصالات وتقنية المعلومات المهندس عبدالله السواحة أن المملكة بدعم وتمكين من ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، هي الشريك الأمثل عالميّاً لسد فجوة الحوسبة وتشكيل مستقبل العصر الذكي.


جاء ذلك خلال مشاركته، في جلسة حوارية بعنوان «تكامل التقنيات لتحقيق الريادة»، التي عُقدت ضمن أعمال المنتدى الاقتصادي العالمي في دافوس.


تحسين الإنتاجية والحياة


وأوضح السواحة أن المملكة ترسخ مكانتها بصفتها منصة عالمية للحوسبة في عصر الذكاء، مستندة إلى ما تمتلكه من وفرة في الطاقة، ورأس المال، والأراضي والتخطيط طويل المدى، بما يمكّن المبتكرين والمستثمرين من تسريع الوصول إلى القيمة وتحقيق نمو يخدم الإنسان والكوكب والازدهار، مشيراً إلى نماذج تطبيقية في الرعاية الصحية تسهم في تحسين الإنتاجية وجودة الحياة.


توسيع الابتكار والاستثمار


وشدد على أن المملكة لا تكتفي بتمكين مؤسساتها وقطاعاتها محليًّاً، بل تتجه بطموح عالمي لتكون بيئة اختبار ومنصة توسع للمبتكرين والمستثمرين، مؤكداً أن كل دولار يُستثمر في البنية التحتية يولد أضعافه في البرمجيات وحالات الاستخدام، بما يعزز الازدهار ويخدم الإنسان والكوكب.


وأكد أن طموح المملكة في عصر الذكاء طموح عالمي، منطلقاً من رؤية استثمارية تقوم على أن ازدهار المملكة يعزز ازدهار المنطقة والعالم.


عصر الذكاء الاصطناعي


وأشار الوزير السواحة إلى أن المملكة تمثل نحو 50% من الاقتصاد الرقمي في المنطقة، واستحوذت على نصف التمويل الجريء وعدد الشركات المليارية، وصنّفها المنتدى الاقتصادي العالمي في المرتبتين الأولى والثانية عالميّاً في الصعود الرقمي، وتتجه المملكة اليوم للإسهام في تحقيق القيمة الاقتصادية القادمة عبر عصر الذكاء الاصطناعي.


ونوه الوزير السواحة إلى أن المملكة، بدعم وتمكين من ولي العهد، لا تشارك في العصر الذكي فحسب، بل تسهم في تشكيل ملامحه عالمياً، عبر الاستثمار في الحوسبة، وتمكين الإنسان، وبناء الشراكات الدولية، لترسيخ دورها الشريك الأمثل للعالم في عصر الذكاء.