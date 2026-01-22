The Minister of Communications and Information Technology, Engineer Abdullah Al-Sawaha, confirmed that the Kingdom, with the support and empowerment of the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, is the ideal global partner to bridge the computing gap and shape the future of the smart era.



This came during his participation in a panel discussion titled "Integrating Technologies for Leadership," which was held as part of the World Economic Forum in Davos.



Improving Productivity and Life



Al-Sawaha explained that the Kingdom is solidifying its position as a global platform for computing in the age of intelligence, relying on its abundance of energy, capital, land, and long-term planning, which enables innovators and investors to accelerate access to value and achieve growth that serves humanity, the planet, and prosperity, pointing to practical models in healthcare that contribute to improving productivity and quality of life.



Expanding Innovation and Investment



He emphasized that the Kingdom is not only empowering its institutions and sectors locally but is also ambitiously aiming to be a testing environment and a platform for expansion for innovators and investors globally, asserting that every dollar invested in infrastructure generates multiples in software and use cases, thereby enhancing prosperity and serving humanity and the planet.



He affirmed that the Kingdom's ambition in the age of intelligence is a global ambition, stemming from an investment vision based on the idea that the prosperity of the Kingdom enhances the prosperity of the region and the world.



The Age of Artificial Intelligence



Minister Al-Sawaha pointed out that the Kingdom represents about 50% of the digital economy in the region, accounting for half of the venture funding and the number of billion-dollar companies, and has been ranked by the World Economic Forum in the first and second positions globally in digital ascent. Today, the Kingdom is heading towards contributing to achieving the upcoming economic value through the age of artificial intelligence.



He noted that the Kingdom, with the support and empowerment of the Crown Prince, is not only participating in the smart era but is also contributing to shaping its features globally, through investment in computing, empowering individuals, and building international partnerships, to establish its role as the ideal partner for the world in the age of intelligence.