The main stock market index jumped today by 185 points, an increase of 1.7%, closing at 11,134 points, marking the highest close in about two and a half months, with total trading valued at approximately 6.8 billion riyals.



The market index opened at 10,966 points, recorded a high of 11,134 points, and a low of 10,964 points.



With today's rise, the index's gains since the beginning of 2026 have reached over 640 points, or 6.1%, compared to the close of 2025.



Rising Companies



The shares of Al Rajhi Bank and Saudi Aramco rose to 105.90 riyals, with an increase of 3% for the former and +1% for the latter.



The shares of the Saudi German Company led the rising companies with a 10% increase, reaching 36.30 riyals, with trading volumes of about 3.3 million shares.



Shares of Bupa Arabia, Al-Khorayef, Duraya, Tadawul Group, Al-Othaim Markets, Cooperative Insurance, Rasaan, and ACWA Power rose by percentages ranging from 4% to 8%.



In contrast, the shares of Al-Drees fell by 4%, reaching 121.80 riyals, with trading volumes of about 1.6 million shares and a value close to 200 million riyals.



The company had announced its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2025 and cash distributions to shareholders.