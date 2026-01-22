قفز مؤشر سوق الأسهم الرئيسي، اليوم، 185 نقطة، بنسبة ارتفاع 1.7% ليغلق عند 11,134 نقطة، مسجلا أعلى إغلاق منذ نحو شهرين ونصف، وبتداولات بلغت قيمتها الإجمالية نحو 6.8 مليار ريال.


وافتتح مؤشر السوق عند 10,966 نقطة، وسجل أعلى مستوى عند 11,134 نقطة، وأدنى مستوى عند 10,964 نقطة.


وبارتفاع اليوم تصل مكاسب المؤشر منذ بداية العام 2026 إلى أكثر من 640 نقطة وبنسبة 6.1%، مقارنة بإغلاق عام 2025.


شركات مرتفعة


وارتفع سهما مصرف الراجحي، وأرامكو السعودية، عند 105.90 ريال، بزيادة 3% للأول، +1% للثاني.


وتصدّر سهم السعودي الألماني، الشركات المرتفعة بنسبة 10%، عند 36.30 ريال، وبتداولات بلغت نحو 3.3 مليون سهم.


وارتفعت أسهم بوبا العربية، والخريف، ودراية، ومجموعة تداول، وأسواق العثيم، والتعاونية، ورسن، وأكوا باور، بنسب تراوح بين 4 و8%.


في المقابل، هبط سهم الدريس، بنسبة 4%، عند 121.80 ريال، وسط تداولات بلغت نحو 1.6 مليون سهم وبقيمة قاربت 200 مليون ريال.


وكانت الشركة قد أعلنت عن النتائج المالية للربع الرابع 2025، وعن توزيعات نقدية على المساهمين.