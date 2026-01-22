قفز مؤشر سوق الأسهم الرئيسي، اليوم، 185 نقطة، بنسبة ارتفاع 1.7% ليغلق عند 11,134 نقطة، مسجلا أعلى إغلاق منذ نحو شهرين ونصف، وبتداولات بلغت قيمتها الإجمالية نحو 6.8 مليار ريال.
وافتتح مؤشر السوق عند 10,966 نقطة، وسجل أعلى مستوى عند 11,134 نقطة، وأدنى مستوى عند 10,964 نقطة.
وبارتفاع اليوم تصل مكاسب المؤشر منذ بداية العام 2026 إلى أكثر من 640 نقطة وبنسبة 6.1%، مقارنة بإغلاق عام 2025.
شركات مرتفعة
وارتفع سهما مصرف الراجحي، وأرامكو السعودية، عند 105.90 ريال، بزيادة 3% للأول، +1% للثاني.
وتصدّر سهم السعودي الألماني، الشركات المرتفعة بنسبة 10%، عند 36.30 ريال، وبتداولات بلغت نحو 3.3 مليون سهم.
وارتفعت أسهم بوبا العربية، والخريف، ودراية، ومجموعة تداول، وأسواق العثيم، والتعاونية، ورسن، وأكوا باور، بنسب تراوح بين 4 و8%.
في المقابل، هبط سهم الدريس، بنسبة 4%، عند 121.80 ريال، وسط تداولات بلغت نحو 1.6 مليون سهم وبقيمة قاربت 200 مليون ريال.
وكانت الشركة قد أعلنت عن النتائج المالية للربع الرابع 2025، وعن توزيعات نقدية على المساهمين.
The main stock market index jumped today by 185 points, an increase of 1.7%, closing at 11,134 points, marking the highest close in about two and a half months, with total trading valued at approximately 6.8 billion riyals.
The market index opened at 10,966 points, recorded a high of 11,134 points, and a low of 10,964 points.
With today's rise, the index's gains since the beginning of 2026 have reached over 640 points, or 6.1%, compared to the close of 2025.
Rising Companies
The shares of Al Rajhi Bank and Saudi Aramco rose to 105.90 riyals, with an increase of 3% for the former and +1% for the latter.
The shares of the Saudi German Company led the rising companies with a 10% increase, reaching 36.30 riyals, with trading volumes of about 3.3 million shares.
Shares of Bupa Arabia, Al-Khorayef, Duraya, Tadawul Group, Al-Othaim Markets, Cooperative Insurance, Rasaan, and ACWA Power rose by percentages ranging from 4% to 8%.
In contrast, the shares of Al-Drees fell by 4%, reaching 121.80 riyals, with trading volumes of about 1.6 million shares and a value close to 200 million riyals.
The company had announced its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2025 and cash distributions to shareholders.