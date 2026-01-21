The Saudi Chambers Federation and the Jordan Chamber of Commerce organized today the Saudi-Jordanian Business Forum at the Federation's headquarters in the capital, Riyadh, with the participation of around 200 companies and investors to showcase investment opportunities and available projects, and to introduce the business environment and investment incentives in both countries.



The forum's activities included holding meetings of the Saudi-Jordanian Joint Business Council, signing 5 Saudi-Jordanian agreements in various sectors, and conducting bilateral meetings between representatives of Saudi and Jordanian companies to build commercial and investment partnerships.



Specialized Meetings



Specialized meetings were held for the sectoral committees emanating from the Joint Business Council to outline a roadmap for cooperation in promising sectors including: agriculture and food security, industry, mining and energy, financial services and trade financing, health, pharmaceuticals and medical supplies, logistics, ports and transportation, construction and infrastructure, tourism and hospitality, investment, trade and commercial franchising, contracts, governance and dispute resolution, export, standards and compliance, education and human resources, information technology and digital trade.



Central Role



The Vice President of the Saudi Chambers Federation, Imad Sadad Al-Fakhri, confirmed that economic cooperation between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan is witnessing a noticeable increase supported by the exchange of delegations and high-level official visits, which has contributed to expanding partnerships across various sectors.



He explained that the Kingdom is the first Arab trading partner and the third globally for Jordan, with a trade exchange exceeding 5 billion dollars and mutual investments exceeding 24 billion dollars by 2024, pointing to the central role of Vision 2030 in empowering the private sector, enhancing trade and investment, and providing an attractive business environment.



Shared Vision



For his part, the Chairman of the Saudi-Jordanian Business Council, Engineer Abdulrahman Hassan Al-Thubaiti, stated that the economic partnership between the two countries is solid and based on brotherly ties and a shared vision for long-term integration, emphasizing that the current phase requires a shift from traditional opportunities to deeper and more sustainable integration pathways with active participation from both the public and private sectors.



He pointed out that the council is working through specialized committees to formulate practical initiatives, focusing on logistical connectivity and port integration, developing the knowledge economy in the phosphate sector, and partnering in regional reconstruction programs, affirming that the forum is an executive platform to transform visions into actionable partnerships.



Programs and Projects



For his part, the President of the Jordan Chamber of Commerce, Khalil Al-Haj Tawfiq, explained that Vision 2030 represents a source of pride for what has been achieved in terms of economic renaissance and qualitative transformation, expressing the Jordanian private sector's aspiration to translate brotherly relations into practical programs and projects, noting that Saudi exports to Jordan are approximately 5 times greater than Jordanian exports, highlighting promising opportunities for industrial integration, and confirming that the participation of the largest Jordanian economic delegation reflects the directives of the Jordanian leadership to enhance joint work and build effective strategic partnerships.



Investment Horizons



For his part, the Ambassador of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan to the Kingdom, Dr. Haitham Abu Al-Foul, confirmed that the Saudi-Jordanian Business Forum is an important institutional framework for enhancing economic, commercial, and investment cooperation, stressing the depth of brotherly relations between the two countries supported by their leaderships.



He affirmed that Vision 2030 has opened wide horizons for investment in qualitative sectors, while Jordan provides an attractive investment environment supported by trade agreements, a strategic location, and human competencies, calling for a transition to the practical implementation phase of joint projects with a clear roadmap.