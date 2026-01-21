نظَّم اتحاد الغرف السعودية وغرفة تجارة الأردن اليوم، فعاليات ملتقى الأعمال السعودي الأردني بمقر الاتحاد بالعاصمة الرياض، بمشاركة نحو 200 من الشركات والمستثمرين؛ لعرض الفرص الاستثمارية والمشاريع المتاحة، والتعريف ببيئة الأعمال ومحفزات الاستثمار بالبلدين.


وتضمنت فعاليات الملتقى عقد اجتماعات مجلس الأعمال السعودي الأردني المشترك، وتوقيع 5 اتفاقيات سعودية أردنية في عدة قطاعات، وعقد لقاءات ثنائية بين ممثلي الشركات السعودية والأردنية لبناء شراكات تجارية واستثمارية.


اجتماعات متخصصة


وجرى عقد اجتماعات متخصصة للجان القطاعية المنبثقة عن مجلس الأعمال المشترك، لرسم خارطة طريق للتعاون في قطاعات واعدة تشمل: الزراعة والأمن الغذائي، والصناعة والتعدين والطاقة، والخدمات المالية وتمويل التجارة، والصحة والدواء والمستلزمات الطبية، واللوجستيات والموانئ والنقل، والإعمار والبنى التحتية، والسياحة والضيافة، والاستثمار والتجارة والامتياز التجاري، والعقود والحوكمة وتسوية النزاعات، والتصدير والمعايير والمطابقة، والتعليم والموارد البشرية، وتقنية المعلومات والتجارة الرقمية.


دور محوري


وأكَّد نائب رئيس اتحاد الغرف السعودية عماد سداد الفاخري، أن التعاون الاقتصادي بين المملكة العربية السعودية والمملكة الأردنية الهاشمية يشهد تصاعدًا ملحوظًا بدعم تبادل الوفود والزيارات الرسمية رفيعة المستوى؛ مما أسهم في توسيع الشراكات بمختلف القطاعات.


وأوضح أن المملكة تُعد الشريك التجاري الأول عربيًا والثالث عالميًا للأردن، بتبادل تجاري يتجاوز 5 مليارات دولار، واستثمارات متبادلة تفوق 24 مليار دولار حتى عام 2024، مشيرًا إلى الدور المحوري لرؤية المملكة 2030 في تمكين القطاع الخاص وتعزيز التجارة والاستثمار وتوفير بيئة أعمال جاذبة.


رؤية مشتركة


من جانبه، أوضح رئيس مجلس الأعمال السعودي الأردني المهندس عبدالرحمن حسن الثبيتي، أن الشراكة الاقتصادية بين البلدين راسخة وتقوم على روابط أخوية ورؤية مشتركة للتكامل طويل الأمد، مؤكدًا أن المرحلة الحالية تتطلب الانتقال من الفرص التقليدية إلى مسارات تكاملية أعمق وأكثر استدامة بمشاركة فاعلة من القطاعين العام والخاص.


وأشار إلى عمل المجلس عبر لجان متخصصة لبلورة مبادرات عملية، مع التركيز على الربط اللوجستي وتكامل الموانئ، وتطوير الاقتصاد المعرفي في قطاع الفوسفات، والشراكة في برامج الإعمار الإقليمية، مؤكدًا أن الملتقى منصة تنفيذية لتحويل الرؤى إلى شراكات قابلة للتطبيق.


برامج ومشاريع


من جهته، أوضح رئيس غرفة تجارة الأردن خليل الحاج توفيق أن رؤية المملكة 2030 تمثل مصدر فخر لما حققته من نهضة وتحول اقتصادي نوعي، معربًا عن تطلع القطاع الخاص الأردني لترجمة العلاقات الأخوية إلى برامج ومشاريع عملية، مفيدًا أن الصادرات السعودية إلى الأردن تعادل نحو 5 أضعاف الصادرات الأردنية؛ مما يبرز فرصًا واعدة للتكامل الصناعي، مؤكدًا أن مشاركة أكبر وفد اقتصادي أردني تعكس توجيهات القيادة الأردنية بتعزيز العمل المشترك وبناء شراكات إستراتيجية فاعلة.


آفاق استثمارية


بدوره، أكد سفير المملكة الأردنية الهاشمية لدى المملكة الدكتور هيثم أبوالفول، أن ملتقى الأعمال السعودي - الأردني يُعد إطارًا مؤسسيًا مهمًا لتعزيز التعاون الاقتصادي والتجاري والاستثماري، مشددًا على عمق العلاقات الأخوية بين البلدين بدعم قيادتهما.


وأكَّد أن رؤية المملكة 2030 فتحت آفاقًا واسعة للاستثمار في قطاعات نوعية، فيما يوفر الأردن بيئة استثمارية جاذبة مدعومة باتفاقيات تجارية وموقع إستراتيجي وكفاءات بشرية، داعيًا إلى الانتقال لمرحلة التنفيذ العملي للمشاريع المشتركة بخارطة طريق واضحة.