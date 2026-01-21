سجل متوسط سعر صرف الريال السعودي في البنك المركزي المصري، اليوم، 12.64 للشراء، 12.68 للبيع. وفي البنك الأهلي المصري سعر 12.61 جنيه للشراء، 12.69 جنيه للبيع.


وفي بنك مصر 12.60 جنيه للشراء، 12.67 جنيه للبيع، وفي بنك الإسكندرية 12.64 جنيه للشراء، و12.68 جنيه للبيع، وفي البنك التجاري الدولي 12.64 جنيه للشراء، 12.69 جنيه للبيع.


ومصرف أبو ظبي التجاري 12.33 جنيه للشراء، 12.67 جنيه للبيع، وبنك البركة 12.58 جنيه للشراء، و12.67 جنيه للبيع، وفي بنك قناة السويس 12.62 جنيه للشراء، و12.71 جنيه للبيع.


تداولات أمس


وفي تداولات أمس، سجل متوسط سعر الريال السعودي في البنك المركزي المصري، 12.62 للشراء، و12.66 للبيع. وفي البنك الأهلي المصري سجل سعر الريال 12.58 جنيه للشراء، و12.65 جنيه للبيع.


وفي بنك مصر 12.58 جنيه للشراء، و12.65 جنيه للبيع، وبنك الإسكندرية 12.62 جنيه للشراء، و12.66 جنيه للبيع، والبنك التجاري الدولي 12.60 جنيه للشراء، و12.65 جنيه للبيع، ومصرف أبوظبي التجاري 12.31 جنيه للشراء، و12.66 جنيه للبيع، وفي بنك البركة 12.56 جنيه للشراء، و12.65 جنيه للبيع، وبنك قناة السويس 12.57 جنيه للشراء، و12.66 جنيه للبيع.