كشف الرئيس وكبير الإداريين التنفيذيين في شركة أرامكو السعودية أمين الناصر، أن الشركة تستفيد من الذكاء الاصطناعي في قطاعي التكرير والتوزيع أكثر من الاستكشاف.
وأوضح الناصر أن القيمة التي تم تحقيقها من التقنية ارتفعت إلى 6 مليارات دولار خلال عامي 2023 و2024، بعدما كانت لا تتجاوز 300 مليون دولار في السنوات السابقة.
وقال خلال جلسة حول الذكاء الاصطناعي في المنتدى الاقتصادي العالمي في دافوس: «جودة البيانات ضرورية لتحقيق قيمة الذكاء الاصطناعي».
5 مليارات دولار وفورات وقيمة مضافة
وأشار الناصر إلى أن وجود ذراع مخصص لشركة أرامكو لرأس المال الجريء كان أساسياً لتطوير تقنياتنا.
وأضاف: «إن الفرصة الآن سانحة للاستفادة مادياً مما نقوم بتطويره في الذكاء الاصطناعي».
وذكر أن الشركة تترقب نشر أرقام عام 2025 الشهر القادم، وسط توقعات بتحقيق وفورات وقيمة مضافة تراوح بين 3 و5 مليارات دولار إضافية.
100 مليار دولار مشاريع قيد الإنشاء
وبين الناصر وجود مشاريع قيد الإنشاء بقيمة 100 مليار دولار، مؤكداً أن دمج الذكاء الاصطناعي فيها يخلق قيمة مضافة كبيرة، مشيراً إلى أن المرحلة المقبلة تستهدف العمليات الذاتية مع الالتزام الصارم بمعايير السلامة.
وأكد أن استخدام الذكاء الاصطناعي في التنقيب والإنتاج رفع إنتاجية بعض الآبار بنسبة تصل إلى 40%، وزاد دقة تحديد المناطق الإنتاجية إلى أكثر من 90%، ما أسهم في خفض التكاليف والانبعاثات وتعزيز الموثوقية التشغيلية.
ونوه إلى أن نجاح الذكاء الاصطناعي لا يعتمد على العتاد التقني فقط، بل على جودة البيانات وبناء المواهب، لافتاً إلى أن «أرامكو» تمتلك حالياً 6,000 مختص في هذا المجال.
The President and CEO of Saudi Aramco, Amin Nasser, revealed that the company benefits more from artificial intelligence in the refining and distribution sectors than in exploration.
Nasser explained that the value achieved from the technology has risen to $6 billion during 2023 and 2024, after being no more than $300 million in previous years.
He stated during a session on artificial intelligence at the World Economic Forum in Davos: "Data quality is essential to realize the value of artificial intelligence."
$5 billion in savings and added value
Nasser pointed out that having a dedicated venture capital arm for Aramco was essential for developing our technologies.
He added: "The opportunity is now ripe to financially benefit from what we are developing in artificial intelligence."
He mentioned that the company is looking forward to publishing the figures for 2025 next month, amid expectations of achieving additional savings and added value ranging between $3 and $5 billion.
$100 billion in projects under construction
Nasser indicated that there are projects under construction worth $100 billion, emphasizing that integrating artificial intelligence into them creates significant added value, noting that the next phase targets autonomous operations with strict adherence to safety standards.
He confirmed that using artificial intelligence in exploration and production has increased the productivity of some wells by up to 40%, and improved the accuracy of identifying productive areas to over 90%, contributing to reduced costs and emissions and enhancing operational reliability.
He noted that the success of artificial intelligence does not rely solely on technical hardware but also on data quality and talent development, pointing out that "Aramco" currently has 6,000 specialists in this field.