The President and CEO of Saudi Aramco, Amin Nasser, revealed that the company benefits more from artificial intelligence in the refining and distribution sectors than in exploration.



Nasser explained that the value achieved from the technology has risen to $6 billion during 2023 and 2024, after being no more than $300 million in previous years.



He stated during a session on artificial intelligence at the World Economic Forum in Davos: "Data quality is essential to realize the value of artificial intelligence."



$5 billion in savings and added value



Nasser pointed out that having a dedicated venture capital arm for Aramco was essential for developing our technologies.



He added: "The opportunity is now ripe to financially benefit from what we are developing in artificial intelligence."



He mentioned that the company is looking forward to publishing the figures for 2025 next month, amid expectations of achieving additional savings and added value ranging between $3 and $5 billion.



$100 billion in projects under construction



Nasser indicated that there are projects under construction worth $100 billion, emphasizing that integrating artificial intelligence into them creates significant added value, noting that the next phase targets autonomous operations with strict adherence to safety standards.



He confirmed that using artificial intelligence in exploration and production has increased the productivity of some wells by up to 40%, and improved the accuracy of identifying productive areas to over 90%, contributing to reduced costs and emissions and enhancing operational reliability.



He noted that the success of artificial intelligence does not rely solely on technical hardware but also on data quality and talent development, pointing out that "Aramco" currently has 6,000 specialists in this field.