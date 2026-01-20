كشف الرئيس وكبير الإداريين التنفيذيين في شركة أرامكو السعودية أمين الناصر، أن الشركة تستفيد من الذكاء الاصطناعي في قطاعي التكرير والتوزيع أكثر من الاستكشاف.


وأوضح الناصر أن القيمة التي تم تحقيقها من التقنية ارتفعت إلى 6 مليارات دولار خلال عامي 2023 و2024، بعدما كانت لا تتجاوز 300 مليون دولار في السنوات السابقة.


وقال خلال جلسة حول الذكاء الاصطناعي في المنتدى الاقتصادي العالمي في دافوس: «جودة البيانات ضرورية لتحقيق قيمة الذكاء الاصطناعي».


5 مليارات دولار وفورات وقيمة مضافة


وأشار الناصر إلى أن وجود ذراع مخصص لشركة أرامكو لرأس المال الجريء كان أساسياً لتطوير تقنياتنا.


وأضاف: «إن الفرصة الآن سانحة للاستفادة مادياً مما نقوم بتطويره في الذكاء الاصطناعي».


وذكر أن الشركة تترقب نشر أرقام عام 2025 الشهر القادم، وسط توقعات بتحقيق وفورات وقيمة مضافة تراوح بين 3 و5 مليارات دولار إضافية.


100 مليار دولار مشاريع قيد الإنشاء


وبين الناصر وجود مشاريع قيد الإنشاء بقيمة 100 مليار دولار، مؤكداً أن دمج الذكاء الاصطناعي فيها يخلق قيمة مضافة كبيرة، مشيراً إلى أن المرحلة المقبلة تستهدف العمليات الذاتية مع الالتزام الصارم بمعايير السلامة.


وأكد أن استخدام الذكاء الاصطناعي في التنقيب والإنتاج رفع إنتاجية بعض الآبار بنسبة تصل إلى 40%، وزاد دقة تحديد المناطق الإنتاجية إلى أكثر من 90%، ما أسهم في خفض التكاليف والانبعاثات وتعزيز الموثوقية التشغيلية.


ونوه إلى أن نجاح الذكاء الاصطناعي لا يعتمد على العتاد التقني فقط، بل على جودة البيانات وبناء المواهب، لافتاً إلى أن «أرامكو» تمتلك حالياً 6,000 مختص في هذا المجال.