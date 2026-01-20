دعت هيئة الزكاة والضريبة والجمارك «زاتكا» المنشآت من قطاع الأعمال الخاضعين لضريبة القيمة المضافة التي تتجاوز توريداتها السنوية من السلع والخدمات 40 مليون ريال إلى تقديم إقراراتها الضريبية عن شهر ديسمبر الماضي، فيما دعت المنشآت التي لا تتجاوز توريداتها السنوية 40 مليون ريال إلى تقديم إقراراتها الضريبية عن الربع الرابع من عام 2025م، وذلك في موعدٍ أقصاه 31 من شهر يناير 2026م.


غرامة تأخر


وحثّت «زاتكا» المنشآت على المسارعة إلى تقديم إقراراتها الضريبية عبر الموقع الإلكتروني، أو تقديمها والسداد عبر تطبيق الهيئة للهواتف الذكية، (ZATCA)، وذلك تجنباً لغرامة التأخر عن تقديم الإقرار في مدته المحددة، بواقع 5% كحد أدنى و25% كحد أقصى من قيمة الضريبة التي كان يتعين على المكلف الإقرار بها.


ودعت المكلفين من قطاع الأعمال الراغبين في الحصول على مزيد من المعلومات بشأن ضريبة القيمة المضافة إلى التواصل معها عبر الرقم الموحد لمركز الاتصال (19993)، الذي يعمل على مدار 24 ساعة طوال أيام الأسبوع، أو حساب «اسأل الزكاة والضريبة والجمارك» على منصة (@Zatca_Care) X أو من خلال البريد الإلكتروني (info@zatca.gov.sa)، أو المحادثات الفورية عبر موقع الهيئة (zatca.gov.sa).