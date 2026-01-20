The Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority "ZATCA" has called on businesses subject to value-added tax with annual supplies of goods and services exceeding 40 million riyals to submit their tax returns for the month of December last year. It also urged businesses with annual supplies not exceeding 40 million riyals to submit their tax returns for the fourth quarter of 2025, with a deadline of January 31, 2026.



Late Penalty



ZATCA urged businesses to promptly submit their tax returns via the website or through the Authority's smartphone application (ZATCA), in order to avoid a late submission penalty, which ranges from a minimum of 5% to a maximum of 25% of the tax amount that the taxpayer was required to declare.



It also invited taxpayers from the business sector who wish to obtain more information regarding value-added tax to contact them through the unified call center number (19993), which operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week, or via the "Ask Zakat, Tax and Customs" account on the platform (@Zatca_Care) X, or through email (info@zatca.gov.sa), or via live chat on the Authority's website (zatca.gov.sa).