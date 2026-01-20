دعت هيئة الزكاة والضريبة والجمارك «زاتكا» المنشآت من قطاع الأعمال الخاضعين لضريبة القيمة المضافة التي تتجاوز توريداتها السنوية من السلع والخدمات 40 مليون ريال إلى تقديم إقراراتها الضريبية عن شهر ديسمبر الماضي، فيما دعت المنشآت التي لا تتجاوز توريداتها السنوية 40 مليون ريال إلى تقديم إقراراتها الضريبية عن الربع الرابع من عام 2025م، وذلك في موعدٍ أقصاه 31 من شهر يناير 2026م.
غرامة تأخر
وحثّت «زاتكا» المنشآت على المسارعة إلى تقديم إقراراتها الضريبية عبر الموقع الإلكتروني، أو تقديمها والسداد عبر تطبيق الهيئة للهواتف الذكية، (ZATCA)، وذلك تجنباً لغرامة التأخر عن تقديم الإقرار في مدته المحددة، بواقع 5% كحد أدنى و25% كحد أقصى من قيمة الضريبة التي كان يتعين على المكلف الإقرار بها.
ودعت المكلفين من قطاع الأعمال الراغبين في الحصول على مزيد من المعلومات بشأن ضريبة القيمة المضافة إلى التواصل معها عبر الرقم الموحد لمركز الاتصال (19993)، الذي يعمل على مدار 24 ساعة طوال أيام الأسبوع، أو حساب «اسأل الزكاة والضريبة والجمارك» على منصة (@Zatca_Care) X أو من خلال البريد الإلكتروني (info@zatca.gov.sa)، أو المحادثات الفورية عبر موقع الهيئة (zatca.gov.sa).
The Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority "ZATCA" has called on businesses subject to value-added tax with annual supplies of goods and services exceeding 40 million riyals to submit their tax returns for the month of December last year. It also urged businesses with annual supplies not exceeding 40 million riyals to submit their tax returns for the fourth quarter of 2025, with a deadline of January 31, 2026.
Late Penalty
ZATCA urged businesses to promptly submit their tax returns via the website or through the Authority's smartphone application (ZATCA), in order to avoid a late submission penalty, which ranges from a minimum of 5% to a maximum of 25% of the tax amount that the taxpayer was required to declare.
It also invited taxpayers from the business sector who wish to obtain more information regarding value-added tax to contact them through the unified call center number (19993), which operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week, or via the "Ask Zakat, Tax and Customs" account on the platform (@Zatca_Care) X, or through email (info@zatca.gov.sa), or via live chat on the Authority's website (zatca.gov.sa).