Copper futures resumed their gains in today's trading, as the US dollar declined, while the Chinese economy achieved growth in line with government targets.



The price of copper rose by 1.3% to reach $12,965 per ton on the London Metal Exchange, while the price of nickel jumped by 2.6%, and the price of tin increased by 2.8%, while the price of aluminum rose by 0.8%.



Copper has seen strong gains over the past five months driven by supply shortages and strong demand due to the artificial intelligence boom, which increases the demand for the metal used in wiring and renewable energy equipment. Additionally, intensive metal purchases in China in recent weeks have supported prices.



All-Time High



Copper prices reached their highest levels ever during trading last week, as markets assessed mining disruptions, concerns about supply shortages this year, and the flow of copper to the United States in anticipation of potential tariffs.



The most traded copper contract on the Shanghai Exchange rose by 1.7% to 104,970 yuan ($15,046.44) per ton, after hitting a new record level of 105,650 yuan.



The most actively traded copper futures on the London Metal Exchange increased by 0.6% to record $13,240 per ton, trimming their gains after touching a new record level of $13,400 per ton.