استأنفت العقود الآجلة للنحاس، مكاسبها في تعاملات اليوم، مع تراجع الدولار الأمريكي، بينما حقق الاقتصاد الصيني نموًا تماشى مع المستهدف الحكومي.
وارتفع سعر النحاس بنسبة 1.3% ليصل إلى 12,965 دولارًا للطن في بورصة لندن للمعادن، وقفز سعر النيكل بنسبة 2.6%، وزاد سعر القصدير بنسبة 2.8%، بينما صعد سعر الألومنيوم بنسبة 0.8%.
وشهد النحاس ارتفاعًا قويًا على مدى خمسة أشهر مدفوعًا بنقص الإمدادات وطلب قوي نتيجة طفرة الذكاء الاصطناعي، الذي يزيد الطلب على المعدن المستخدم في الأسلاك ومعدات الطاقة المتجددة، كما أسهمت عمليات الشراء المكثفة للمعادن في الصين في الأسابيع الأخيرة في دعم الأسعار.
أعلى مستوى
ارتفعت أسعار النحاس إلى أعلى مستوياتها على الإطلاق خلال تعاملات الأسبوع الماضي، مع تقييم الأسواق اضطرابات المناجم، والمخاوف بشأن عجز المعروض هذا العام، وتدفق النحاس إلى الولايات المتحدة تحسبًا لفرض تعريفات جمركية محتملة.
وصعد عقد النحاس الأكثر تداولًا في بورصة شنغهاي بنسبة 1.7% عند 104.97 ألف يوان (15046.44 دولار) للطن، بعدما لامس مستوى قياسياً جديداً عند 105.65 ألف يوان.
وزادت العقود الآجلة الأكثر نشاطاً للنحاس في بورصة لندن للمعادن بنسبة 0.6% لتسجل 13.24 ألف دولار للطن، مقلصةً مكاسبها بعد أن لامست مستوى قياسياً جديداً عند 13400 دولار للطن.
Copper futures resumed their gains in today's trading, as the US dollar declined, while the Chinese economy achieved growth in line with government targets.
The price of copper rose by 1.3% to reach $12,965 per ton on the London Metal Exchange, while the price of nickel jumped by 2.6%, and the price of tin increased by 2.8%, while the price of aluminum rose by 0.8%.
Copper has seen strong gains over the past five months driven by supply shortages and strong demand due to the artificial intelligence boom, which increases the demand for the metal used in wiring and renewable energy equipment. Additionally, intensive metal purchases in China in recent weeks have supported prices.
All-Time High
Copper prices reached their highest levels ever during trading last week, as markets assessed mining disruptions, concerns about supply shortages this year, and the flow of copper to the United States in anticipation of potential tariffs.
The most traded copper contract on the Shanghai Exchange rose by 1.7% to 104,970 yuan ($15,046.44) per ton, after hitting a new record level of 105,650 yuan.
The most actively traded copper futures on the London Metal Exchange increased by 0.6% to record $13,240 per ton, trimming their gains after touching a new record level of $13,400 per ton.