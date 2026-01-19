استأنفت العقود الآجلة للنحاس، مكاسبها في تعاملات اليوم، مع تراجع الدولار الأمريكي، بينما حقق الاقتصاد الصيني نموًا تماشى مع المستهدف الحكومي.


وارتفع سعر النحاس بنسبة 1.3% ليصل إلى 12,965 دولارًا للطن في بورصة لندن للمعادن، وقفز سعر النيكل بنسبة 2.6%، وزاد سعر القصدير بنسبة 2.8%، بينما صعد سعر الألومنيوم بنسبة 0.8%.


وشهد النحاس ارتفاعًا قويًا على مدى خمسة أشهر مدفوعًا بنقص الإمدادات وطلب قوي نتيجة طفرة الذكاء الاصطناعي، الذي يزيد الطلب على المعدن المستخدم في الأسلاك ومعدات الطاقة المتجددة، كما أسهمت عمليات الشراء المكثفة للمعادن في الصين في الأسابيع الأخيرة في دعم الأسعار.


أعلى مستوى


ارتفعت أسعار النحاس إلى أعلى مستوياتها على الإطلاق خلال تعاملات الأسبوع الماضي، مع تقييم الأسواق اضطرابات المناجم، والمخاوف بشأن عجز المعروض هذا العام، وتدفق النحاس إلى الولايات المتحدة تحسبًا لفرض تعريفات جمركية محتملة.


وصعد عقد النحاس الأكثر تداولًا في بورصة شنغهاي بنسبة 1.7% عند 104.97 ألف يوان (15046.44 دولار) للطن، بعدما لامس مستوى قياسياً جديداً عند 105.65 ألف يوان.


وزادت العقود الآجلة الأكثر نشاطاً للنحاس في بورصة لندن للمعادن بنسبة 0.6% لتسجل 13.24 ألف دولار للطن، مقلصةً مكاسبها بعد أن لامست مستوى قياسياً جديداً عند 13400 دولار للطن.