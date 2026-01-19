كشف وزير السياحة أحمد الخطيب، إن السعودية تعمل على إضافة أكثر من 250 ألف غرفة فندقية خلال الـ5 إلى 7 سنوات القادمة، لإستضافة معرض إكسبو الدولي في عام 2030، وكأس العالم في 2034.
وأضاف الخطيب في جلسة حوارية في البيت السعودي على هامش أعمال المنتدى الاقتصادي العالمي 2026، أن القطاع الخاص هو من يقود القطاع السياحي، ويتمثل دور الحكومة في التنظيم فيما يقوم القطاع الخاص ببناء التجارب والفنادق والمطارات وشركات الطيران وتشغيلها والاستثمار بها.
وذكر أن القطاع الخاص شريك مهم في القطاع السياحي، حيث تعمل الحكومة عن قرب مع القطاع الخاص ببتأكد من أن التنظيمات الجديدة ستُمكن القطاع الخاص من النمو.
وبيّن أن التحدي الأكبر يكمن في توفر الطائرات لتلبية احتياجات السياحة، حيث تضطر شركات الطيران للانتظار لفترة تصل إلى 9 سنوات للحصول على طائراتهم.
وأوضح أن السعودية تعتبر نموذجاً في الحفاظ على العنصر البشري في قطاع السياحة، حيث يعتبر العنصر البشري مهماً في القطاع ويجب حمايته وألا يتم استبداله بالتقنية.
Tourism Minister Ahmed Al-Khatib revealed that Saudi Arabia is working to add more than 250,000 hotel rooms over the next 5 to 7 years, to host the World Expo in 2030 and the World Cup in 2034.
Al-Khatib added in a panel discussion at the Saudi House on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum 2026 that the private sector is leading the tourism sector, with the government's role being to regulate while the private sector builds experiences, hotels, airports, airlines, and operates and invests in them.
He mentioned that the private sector is an important partner in the tourism sector, as the government works closely with the private sector to ensure that new regulations will enable its growth.
He pointed out that the biggest challenge lies in the availability of aircraft to meet tourism needs, as airlines are forced to wait up to 9 years to receive their planes.
He clarified that Saudi Arabia serves as a model in preserving the human element in the tourism sector, as the human element is crucial in the sector and should be protected and not replaced by technology.