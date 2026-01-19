كشف وزير السياحة أحمد الخطيب، إن السعودية تعمل على إضافة أكثر من 250 ألف غرفة فندقية خلال الـ5 إلى 7 سنوات القادمة، لإستضافة معرض إكسبو الدولي في عام 2030، وكأس العالم في 2034.

وأضاف الخطيب في جلسة حوارية في البيت السعودي على هامش أعمال المنتدى الاقتصادي العالمي 2026، أن القطاع الخاص هو من يقود القطاع السياحي، ويتمثل دور الحكومة في التنظيم فيما يقوم القطاع الخاص ببناء التجارب والفنادق والمطارات وشركات الطيران وتشغيلها والاستثمار بها.

وذكر أن القطاع الخاص شريك مهم في القطاع السياحي، حيث تعمل الحكومة عن قرب مع القطاع الخاص ببتأكد من أن التنظيمات الجديدة ستُمكن القطاع الخاص من النمو.

وبيّن أن التحدي الأكبر يكمن في توفر الطائرات لتلبية احتياجات السياحة، حيث تضطر شركات الطيران للانتظار لفترة تصل إلى 9 سنوات للحصول على طائراتهم.

وأوضح أن السعودية تعتبر نموذجاً في الحفاظ على العنصر البشري في قطاع السياحة، حيث يعتبر العنصر البشري مهماً في القطاع ويجب حمايته وألا يتم استبداله بالتقنية.