Tourism Minister Ahmed Al-Khatib revealed that Saudi Arabia is working to add more than 250,000 hotel rooms over the next 5 to 7 years, to host the World Expo in 2030 and the World Cup in 2034.

Al-Khatib added in a panel discussion at the Saudi House on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum 2026 that the private sector is leading the tourism sector, with the government's role being to regulate while the private sector builds experiences, hotels, airports, airlines, and operates and invests in them.

He mentioned that the private sector is an important partner in the tourism sector, as the government works closely with the private sector to ensure that new regulations will enable its growth.

He pointed out that the biggest challenge lies in the availability of aircraft to meet tourism needs, as airlines are forced to wait up to 9 years to receive their planes.

He clarified that Saudi Arabia serves as a model in preserving the human element in the tourism sector, as the human element is crucial in the sector and should be protected and not replaced by technology.