The Minister of Economy and Planning, Faisal Al-Ibrahim, emphasized the importance of adopting a long-term vision and the determination to achieve it despite challenges, while also monitoring long-term risks and opportunities, alongside focusing on short-term requirements.



Al-Ibrahim explained, during a session held on the sidelines of the 2026 Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, that some issues require speed and discipline in execution, while flexibility in adaptation remains equally important. He pointed out that the Kingdom, within the framework of Saudi Vision 2030, has developed, as a government team, the ability to balance launching at full capacity when needed and making precise adjustments at the right time.



He noted that planning to achieve specific results is an ongoing process that requires teams to be ready to adjust their course when indicators warrant it, affirming that adopting a long-term perspective and having the courage to make decisions, along with flexible thinking, is essential, while acknowledging that any transformation process is not without transitional risks.



The Minister of Economy and Planning stressed that clarity of purpose and understanding the targeted outcomes are at the core of the work, alongside the importance of continuous engagement and transparent communication to ensure progress and achieve goals.