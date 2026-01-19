أكد وزير الاقتصاد والتخطيط فيصل الإبراهيم أهمية تبنّي رؤية طويلة الأجل والإصرار على تحقيقها رغم التحديات، مع ضرورة متابعة المخاطر والفرص بعيدة المدى، إلى جانب التركيز على المتطلبات قصيرة الأجل.
وأوضح الإبراهيم، خلال جلسة عُقدت على هامش الاجتماع السنوي للمنتدى الاقتصادي العالمي 2026 في دافوس، أن بعض الملفات تتطلب سرعة وانضباطاً في التنفيذ، في حين تظل المرونة في التكيّف عاملاً لا يقل أهمية، مشيراً إلى أن المملكة، في إطار رؤية السعودية 2030، طوّرت كفريق حكومي القدرة على الموازنة بين الانطلاق بكامل الطاقات عند الحاجة، وإجراء الضبط الدقيق في التوقيت المناسب.
وأشار أن التخطيط لتحقيق نتائج محددة يُعد عملية مستمرة، تتطلب استعداد الفرق لتعديل المسار عند ظهور مؤشرات تستدعي ذلك، مؤكداً أن تبنّي منظور طويل المدى والجرأة في اتخاذ القرار، إلى جانب التفكير بمرونة، يُعد أمراً أساسياً، مع الإقرار بأن أي عملية تحول لا تخلو من مخاطر انتقالية.
وشدد وزير الاقتصاد والتخطيط على أن وضوح الغاية وفهم النتائج المستهدفة يمثلان جوهر العمل، إلى جانب أهمية الانخراط والتواصل المستمر بشفافية لضمان التقدم وتحقيق الأهداف.
