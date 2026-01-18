The weekly report on the value of investor ownership and its percentage of the total value, published by Tadawul Saudi Arabia, indicated that the market capitalization of the listed shares in the main market reached approximately 9,158.82 billion riyals by the end of the week ending January 15, 2026, with an increase of about 4.42%, amounting to 387.3 billion riyals, compared to the previous week.



According to the report, the value of foreign investor ownership constituted 4.76% of the total market capitalization of the listed shares as of January 15, 2026.



Index Trading



In terms of trading, the main Saudi stock index rose by 93.86 points, reaching a level of 10,912.18 points, with trading values amounting to 3 billion riyals.



The volume of shares traded - according to the daily economic bulletin of the Saudi Press Agency for the Saudi stock market - was 180 million shares, with shares of 230 companies recording an increase in value, while shares of 29 companies declined.



The shares of Al-Dar Al-Arabiya, Tashbe, Ban, Shams, and Al Obaikan Glass were the highest risers, while the shares of Tashil, Sedco Capital REIT, Samasco, Exports, and PCI were the most declined in trading, with the rise and fall percentages ranging between 8.55% and 2.34%.