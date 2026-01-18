أظهر التقرير الأسبوعي لقيمة ملكية المستثمرين ونسبتها من القيمة الكلية، الذي تنشره تداول السعودية، أن القيمة السوقية للأسهم المدرجة في السوق الرئيسية بلغت نحو 9,158.82 مليار ريال بنهاية الأسبوع المنتهي 15 يناير 2026، بارتفاع بلغت نسبته نحو 4.42%، وبقيمة بلغت 387.3 مليار ريال، مقارنةً بالأسبوع الذي سبقه.


وبحسب التقرير، شكّلت قيمة ملكية المستثمر الأجنبي ما نسبته 4.76% من إجمالي القيمة السوقية للأسهم المدرجة كما في 15 يناير 2026.


تداولات المؤشر


وعلى صعيد التداولات، صعد مؤشر الأسهم السعودية الرئيسي بمقدار 93.86 نقطة، ليصل إلى مستوى 10,912.18 نقطة، وبتداولات بلغت قيمتها 3 مليارات ريال.


وبلغت كمية الأسهم المتداولة -وفق النشرة الاقتصادية اليومية لوكالة الأنباء السعودية لسوق الأسهم السعودية- 180 مليون سهم، سجّلت فيها أسهم 230 شركة ارتفاعًا في قيمتها، فيما تراجعت أسهم 29 شركة.


وكانت أسهم شركات الدرع العربي، وتشب، وبان، وشمس، والعبيكان للزجاج الأكثر ارتفاعًا، أما أسهم شركات تسهيل، وسدكو كابيتال ريت، وسماسكو، وصادرات، وبي سي آي فكانت الأكثر انخفاضًا في التعاملات، وراوحت نسب الارتفاع والانخفاض ما بين 8.55% و2.34%.