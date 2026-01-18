قرر مصرف ليبيا المركزي، تعديل سعر صرف الدينار الليبي بتخفيض نسبته 14.7% أمام وحدة حقوق السحب الخاصة «SDRS»، ليصبح كل دينار ليبي معادلاً لـ 0.1150 وحدة حقوق سحب خاصة بدلاً من 0.1348 وحدة.


وشهدت الأيام الأخيرة انخفاضاً في سعر الدينار الليبي بالسوق السوداء «الموازية»، ترافق مع ارتفاع في أسعار السلع، حيث فاق الدولار الأمريكي سعر 9 دنانير قبل أن يصل إلى 8.7 دينار مقابل الدولار، فيما يصل السعر الرسمي بعد القرار الأخير إلى 6.36 دينار مقابل الدولار.


تطورات اقتصادية


وجاء قرار المركزي الليبي تنفيذاً لتوصيات لجنة السياسة النقدية في اجتماعها الأول لعام 2026، ونتيجة اجتماع مجلس الإدارة يوم الأربعاء الماضي، وفي إطار متابعة التطورات الاقتصادية والمالية الراهنة التي يشهدها الاقتصاد الليبي، وما يواجهه من تحديات نتيجة استمرار حالة الانقسام السياسي وانعكاساته السلبية على الأوضاع الاقتصادية، فضلاً عن المتغيرات الاقتصادية الدولية، ولا سيما تراجع أسعار النفط في الأسواق العالمية وما ترتب عليه من انخفاض في الإيرادات النفطية الليبية.


غياب ميزانية


وقال البنك المركزي الليبي، في بيان صحفي:«إن قرار تعديل سعر العملة يأتي مع استمرار غياب ميزانية عامة موحدة للدولة، وتنامي الإنفاق العام بوتيرة غير مستدامة، واستمرار الازدواجية في الإنفاق خارج أطر مالية منضبطة، ودون مراعاة للقدرة الاستيعابية والتمويلية للاقتصاد الوطني، الأمر الذي استوجب اتخاذ جملة من الإجراءات الهادفة إلى الحفاظ على الاستقرار المالي والنقدي وضمان استدامة الموارد العامة».


وأقرت لجنة السياسة النقدية في مصرف ليبيا المركزي حزمة إصلاحات في السياسة النقدية والتجارية، شملت تنظيم نشاط الصرافة واحتواء السوق الموازية وحماية الاحتياطيات ودعم استقرار سعر الصرف.