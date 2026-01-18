سجّلت قيمة أصول الصناديق الاستثمارية العامة المحلية والأجنبية في السوق المالية السعودية نموًا سنويًا بنسبة 36.1%، بزيادة تُقدَّر بـ57.9 مليار ريال بنهاية الربع الثالث من عام 2025، لتبلغ نحو 217.9 مليار ريال، مقارنةً بـ160.1 مليار ريال للفترة المماثلة من عام 2024.


وحققت قيمة الأصول نموًا ربعيًا بنسبة 5.7%، بزيادة تُقدَّر بـ11.7 مليار ريال، مقارنةً بـ206.2 مليار ريال بنهاية الربع الثاني من العام الحالي، وذلك وفقًا لبيانات النشرة الإحصائية الربعية لهيئة السوق المالية للربع الثالث من عام 2025.


1,593,663 مشتركًا


وبلغ عدد المشتركين في الصناديق الاستثمارية العامة 1,593,663 مشتركًا، محققًا نموًا سنويًا بنسبة 1.5%، بزيادة تجاوزت 23 ألف مشترك، مقارنةً بـ 1,570,452 مشتركًا بنهاية الفترة المماثلة من العام الماضي.


وجاء هذا النمو مدعومًا بارتفاع الأصول الاستثمارية المحلية، التي سجّلت نموًا سنويًا بنسبة 39%، بزيادة تُقدَّر بـ52.4 مليار ريال، ليبلغ إجماليها نحو 186.9 مليار ريال، ممثّلةً ما نسبته 86% من إجمالي قيمة الأصول، مقارنةً بـ134.4 مليار ريال للفترة المماثلة من العام الماضي.


وسجّلت الأصول الاستثمارية الأجنبية نموًا سنويًا بنسبة 21.1%، بزيادة تجاوزت 5 مليارات ريال، لتبلغ 31.1 مليار ريال، ممثّلةً ما نسبته 14.3% من إجمالي قيمة الأصول، مقارنةً بـ25.7 مليار ريال للفترة المماثلة من العام الماضي.


12 نوعًا استثماريًا


ونمت أعداد الصناديق الاستثمارية العامة على أساس سنوي بنسبة 11.6%، بزيادة 36 صندوقًا استثماريًا، ليبلغ إجماليها 346 صندوقًا، مقارنةً بـ310 صناديق للفترة المماثلة من العام الماضي.


وتوزّعت أصول الصناديق الاستثمارية العامة حسب نوع الاستثمار على 12 نوعًا استثماريًا، تصدّرتها أصول صفقات أسواق النقد المحلية بقيمة 75.6 مليار ريال، ممثّلةً نسبة 34.7% من إجمالي الأصول، تلتها أصول الأسهم المحلية بقيمة 46.6 مليار ريال، بنسبة 21.4%، ثم أصول صناديق الاستثمارات العقارية بقيمة 28.9 مليار ريال، بنسبة 13.3%، فيما جاءت رابعًا أصول صناديق في استثمارات أخرى محلية بقيمة 19.6 مليار ريال، بنسبة تقارب 9% من إجمالي الأصول.