The value of assets in local and foreign public investment funds in the Saudi financial market recorded an annual growth rate of 36.1%, with an increase estimated at 57.9 billion riyals by the end of the third quarter of 2025, reaching approximately 217.9 billion riyals, compared to 160.1 billion riyals for the same period in 2024.



The value of assets achieved a quarterly growth of 5.7%, with an increase estimated at 11.7 billion riyals, compared to 206.2 billion riyals by the end of the second quarter of the current year, according to the quarterly statistical bulletin data from the Capital Market Authority for the third quarter of 2025.



1,593,663 subscribers



The number of subscribers in public investment funds reached 1,593,663, achieving an annual growth rate of 1.5%, with an increase of over 23,000 subscribers, compared to 1,570,452 subscribers by the end of the same period last year.



This growth was supported by an increase in local investment assets, which recorded an annual growth rate of 39%, with an increase estimated at 52.4 billion riyals, bringing the total to approximately 186.9 billion riyals, representing 86% of the total asset value, compared to 134.4 billion riyals for the same period last year.



Foreign investment assets recorded an annual growth rate of 21.1%, with an increase of over 5 billion riyals, reaching 31.1 billion riyals, representing 14.3% of the total asset value, compared to 25.7 billion riyals for the same period last year.



12 investment types



The number of public investment funds grew annually by 11.6%, with an increase of 36 investment funds, bringing the total to 346 funds, compared to 310 funds for the same period last year.



The assets of public investment funds were distributed according to investment type into 12 investment types, led by local money market transaction assets valued at 75.6 billion riyals, representing 34.7% of total assets, followed by local equity assets valued at 46.6 billion riyals, at 21.4%, then real estate investment fund assets valued at 28.9 billion riyals, at 13.3%, while fourth were assets in other local investments valued at 19.6 billion riyals, accounting for nearly 9% of total assets.