في ظل التحولات الكبيرة التي يشهدها سوق البناء في المملكة العربية السعودية، يبرز معرض Big 5 Construct Saudi كشريك رئيسي في دعم هذا التحول، من خلال ربط الخبرات الدولية بالاحتياجات المحلية، وتمكين الشركات والمواهب السعودية من المشاركة في مشروعات تطويرية ضخمة.

وفي حوار صحفي مع صحيفة «عكاظ»، استعرض السيد فراس أبو لطيف، مدير محفظة فعاليات قطاع البناء في دي إم جي إيفنتس، الرؤية طويلة الأمد للمعرض تجاه السوق السعودي، ودوره في تسريع الابتكار، وتطوير القدرات المحلية، ودعم مستهدفات رؤية السعودية 2030.
Big 5 Construct Saudi شريك المملكة في بناء المستقبل وتحقيق رؤية 2030

رؤية المملكة والفرص المستقبلية

يقول فراس: «تُعتبر المملكة واحدة من أكثر الأسواق نشاطاً في قطاع البناء عالمياً، وذلك بفضل حجم المشاريع وسرعتها وطموحاتها الوطنية، بما في ذلك رؤية 2030. رؤية Big 5 Construct Saudi طويلة الأمد مبنية على دعم هذا التحول من خلال قنوات متخصصة تستجيب للطلب الفعلي في السوق، سواء من حيث نوع الفعاليات المتزامنة، أو المحتوى الموجَّه بعناية، أو اختيار العلامات التجارية والمتحدثين المشاركين».

ويضيف: «السعودية سوق ذو أولوية نظرًا لحجم مشاريعها التي تصل إلى 1.7 تريليون دولار، وأيضاً بسبب التحولات في كيفية تصميم وتنفيذ وإدارة المشاريع. الدعم المستمر والمشاركة الفاعلة من شركائنا والجهات الراعية والعلامات التجارية والزوار يعكس الثقة في نضج السوق والوضوح التنظيمي والالتزام بالجودة والاستدامة وتطوير القدرات المحلية».

دعم رؤية 2030 والبيئة المبنية

يؤكد فراس أن المعرض يمثل جسراً يربط بين الخبرات الدولية واحتياجات الصناعة المحلية: «يدعم المعرض رؤية 2030 من خلال تمكين قادة الصناعة المحليين من التواصل مع الخبرات العالمية، وخلق فرص للعلامات التجارية لتوسيع حضورها في المملكة. ومع تطور احتياجات قطاع البناء، يتطور المعرض أيضاً. ففي نسخة يناير، نركز على المراحل النهائية للبناء من التشطيبات إلى التجهيز الداخلي، بينما تركز نسخة مايو على البناء العام من الأساسات وحتى المستقبل، لتغطي كافة مراحل المشروع».

ويضيف: «من خلال جمع الجهات الحكومية والمطورين والاستشاريين والمقاولين والموردين، يسهّل المعرض التعاون وتبادل المعرفة واتخاذ قرارات شراء مستنيرة، بما يدعم التنفيذ الفعال لمشروعات رؤية 2030 في القطاعات التجارية، والإسكانية، والبنية التحتية والتطوير العمراني.»

خلق قيمة حقيقية للشركاء والعارضين

يشير فراس إلى أن تصميم المعرض يركز على دعم خطط البناء في المملكة: «المعرض يتيح للعارضين التفاعل مع صناع القرار المشاركين في مشاريع حية، ما يتيح مناقشات تجارية استراتيجية. ومن أبرز محطات المعرض منتدى قادة المعماريين السعودي، وهو منصة مغلقة تتيح مناقشات استراتيجية بين كبار المعماريين والجهات الحكومية وقادة التطوير العمراني. كما يوفر نادي المعماريين بيئة تواصل لبناء علاقات نوعية مع محترفين مؤثرين في الصناعة».

ويؤكد: «من خلال الجمع بين مشاركة رفيعة المستوى، وحضور الجهات الحكومية، واستقطاب جمهور مستهدف من صنّاع القرار، يتيح المعرض للشركاء الوصول الفعّال إلى السوق السعودي، ودعم بناء شراكات طويلة الأمد، وتوسيع نطاق الأعمال».

تسريع الابتكار والاستدامة في البناء

وعن الابتكار، يوضح فراس: «المعرض يسلط الضوء على الابتكارات والحلول العملية الموجودة حالياً في السوق، من خلال إبراز أحدث التطبيقات العملية في قطاع البناء. وعبر منصات متخصصة مثل Eco Trail، وبرنامج المحتوى التقني، حيث نعرض المواد والأنظمة والتقنيات التي تحسن الأداء والكفاءة والاستدامة. نناقش أيضاً مواضيع مثل الذكاء الاصطناعي، ونمذجة معلومات البناء (BIM)، وسير العمل الرقمي، وأنظمة الواجهات المتقدمة، والمواد منخفضة الأثر البيئي، مع التركيز على التطبيق العملي لضمان اعتماد أسرع عبر سلسلة القيمة في البناء».

تطوير القدرات المحلية

ويؤكد فراس أن تطوير القدرات المحلية أحد الأهداف الأساسية للمعرض: «تشمل البرامج المعتمدة للتطوير المهني المستمر، مثل منتدى قادة المعماريين السعودي وBig 5 Talks، تقديم تعلم عملي حول القيادة التصميمية، والاستدامة، وإدارة المشاريع، والتقنيات الحديثة، بما يتماشى مع احتياجات المشاريع الحالية في المملكة. كما تم تقديم Masterclasses من CIAAD، وهي جلسات تدريبية معتمدة تركز على المهارات وفق المعايير الدولية ومتطلبات السوق المحلي، لدعم المعماريين والمصممين وفرق المشاريع في بناء الكفاءة الفنية والوعي الأخلاقي والجاهزية المستقبلية».

ويختتم فراس: «من خلال الدمج بين التعلم المنظم، وتبادل المعرفة، والوصول المباشر إلى مقدمي الحلول الدوليين والإقليميين، يمكّن المعرض المقاولين المحليين والشركات الصغيرة والمتوسطة والمواهب من تعزيز خبراتهم، وتحسين معايير التنفيذ، والبقاء منافسين بما يتوافق مع أهداف التنمية الطويلة الأمد للمملكة».