Big 5 Construct Saudi شريك المملكة في بناء المستقبل وتحقيق رؤية 2030

In light of the significant transformations taking place in the construction market in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Big 5 Construct Saudi exhibition stands out as a key partner in supporting this transformation by connecting international expertise with local needs, and enabling Saudi companies and talents to participate in massive developmental projects.

In a press interview with the newspaper "Okaz," Mr. Firas Abu Lateef, Portfolio Manager for the Construction Sector Events at DMG Events, reviewed the long-term vision of the exhibition towards the Saudi market, its role in accelerating innovation, developing local capabilities, and supporting the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.



The Kingdom's Vision and Future Opportunities

Firas says: "The Kingdom is considered one of the most active markets in the construction sector globally, thanks to the scale, speed, and national ambitions of its projects, including Vision 2030. The long-term vision of Big 5 Construct Saudi is built on supporting this transformation through specialized channels that respond to the actual demand in the market, whether in terms of the type of concurrent events, carefully curated content, or the selection of participating brands and speakers."

He adds: "Saudi Arabia is a priority market due to the size of its projects, which reach $1.7 trillion, and also because of the transformations in how projects are designed, executed, and managed. The continuous support and active participation from our partners, sponsors, brands, and visitors reflect the confidence in the market's maturity, regulatory clarity, and commitment to quality, sustainability, and developing local capabilities."

Supporting Vision 2030 and the Built Environment

Firas emphasizes that the exhibition represents a bridge connecting international expertise with local industry needs: "The exhibition supports Vision 2030 by enabling local industry leaders to connect with global expertise and creating opportunities for brands to expand their presence in the Kingdom. As the needs of the construction sector evolve, the exhibition evolves as well. In the January edition, we focus on the final stages of construction from finishes to interior fit-out, while the May edition focuses on general construction from foundations to the future, covering all project phases."

He adds: "By bringing together government entities, developers, consultants, contractors, and suppliers, the exhibition facilitates collaboration, knowledge exchange, and informed purchasing decisions, supporting the effective implementation of Vision 2030 projects in the commercial, residential, infrastructure, and urban development sectors."

Creating Real Value for Partners and Exhibitors

Firas points out that the design of the exhibition focuses on supporting construction plans in the Kingdom: "The exhibition allows exhibitors to interact with decision-makers involved in live projects, facilitating strategic business discussions. One of the highlights of the exhibition is the Saudi Architects Leaders Forum, a closed platform that enables strategic discussions between top architects, government entities, and urban development leaders. The Architects Club also provides a networking environment to build quality relationships with influential professionals in the industry."

He asserts: "By combining high-level participation, the presence of government entities, and attracting a targeted audience of decision-makers, the exhibition enables partners to effectively access the Saudi market, support the building of long-term partnerships, and expand their business scope."

Accelerating Innovation and Sustainability in Construction

Regarding innovation, Firas explains: "The exhibition highlights the innovations and practical solutions currently available in the market by showcasing the latest practical applications in the construction sector. Through specialized platforms like Eco Trail and the technical content program, we showcase materials, systems, and technologies that enhance performance, efficiency, and sustainability. We also discuss topics such as artificial intelligence, Building Information Modeling (BIM), digital workflows, advanced façade systems, and low-impact materials, focusing on practical application to ensure faster adoption across the construction value chain."

Developing Local Capabilities

Firas confirms that developing local capabilities is one of the exhibition's core objectives: "The approved programs for continuous professional development, such as the Saudi Architects Leaders Forum and Big 5 Talks, provide practical learning on design leadership, sustainability, project management, and modern technologies, aligning with the current project needs in the Kingdom. Masterclasses from CIAAD have also been offered, which are accredited training sessions focusing on skills according to international standards and local market requirements, supporting architects, designers, and project teams in building technical proficiency, ethical awareness, and future readiness."

Firas concludes: "By integrating structured learning, knowledge exchange, and direct access to international and regional solution providers, the exhibition empowers local contractors, small and medium enterprises, and talents to enhance their expertise, improve execution standards, and remain competitive in line with the Kingdom's long-term development goals."