ارتفعت أسعار النفط في آخر تداولات لها، مع قيام بعض المستثمرين بتغطية مراكزهم قبل عطلة مارتن لوثر كينغ التي تستمر 3 أيام في الولايات المتحدة، واستمرار المخاوف بشأن ضربة عسكرية أمريكية محتملة على إيران.


وارتفع خام برنت 37 سنتاً أو 0.58% إلى 64.13 دولار للبرميل عند التسوية، وسجل مكاسب أسبوعية بنسبة 1.2%. وصعد خام غرب تكساس الوسيط الأمريكي 25 سنتاً أو 0.42% إلى 59.44 دولار للبرميل، بينما زاد بنسبة 0.5% خلال أسبوع.


ويتوقع محللون زيادة في المعروض هذا العام؛ ما قد يضع سقفاً لعلاوة المخاطر الجيوسياسية.


زيادة المعروض


وسجل الخامان القياسيان أعلى مستوياتهما في عدة أشهر الأسبوع الماضي، بعد تصاعد الاحتجاجات في إيران وتلميح الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب إلى إمكانية شن ضربات عسكرية، لكنهما انخفضا بأكثر من 4% في جلسة الخميس، بعدما صرح ترمب بأن حملة طهران على المتظاهرين بدأت تخف، مما بدد المخاوف من عمل عسكري محتمل قد يعطل إمدادات النفط.


وقال محللو كوميرتس بنك في مذكرة: «إذا ظهرت مؤشرات على انفراجة مستدامة على هذا الصعيد، فمن المرجح أن تعود التطورات في فنزويلا إلى دائرة الضوء، مع تدفق النفط الذي فُرضت عليه عقوبات أو مُنع توريده أخيراً تدريجياً إلى السوق العالمية».