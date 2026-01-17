Oil prices rose in their latest trading, as some investors covered their positions ahead of the 3-day Martin Luther King holiday in the United States, amid ongoing concerns about a potential U.S. military strike on Iran.



Brent crude rose by 37 cents or 0.58% to $64.13 per barrel at settlement, recording weekly gains of 1.2%. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude increased by 25 cents or 0.42% to $59.44 per barrel, while it rose by 0.5% over the week.



Analysts expect an increase in supply this year, which could put a cap on the geopolitical risk premium.



Increase in Supply



The two benchmark crudes reached their highest levels in several months last week, following escalating protests in Iran and U.S. President Donald Trump's hint at the possibility of military strikes, but they fell by more than 4% on Thursday after Trump stated that Tehran's crackdown on protesters was beginning to ease, which alleviated fears of a potential military action that could disrupt oil supplies.



Analysts at Commerzbank noted in a memo: "If signs of a sustainable breakthrough emerge in this regard, it is likely that developments in Venezuela will return to the spotlight, with oil that has been subject to sanctions or recently prevented from being supplied gradually flowing into the global market."