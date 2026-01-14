ارتفعت أسعار النفط في الأسواق الأوروبية بشكل حاد، مع تراجع الشحنات القادمة من كازاخستان ودول أخرى؛ ما أدى إلى تراجع إمدادات القارة العجوز رغم وفرة الخام عالمياً.


وزادت أسعار النفط اليوم، للجلسة الخامسة على التوالي وسط مخاوف من تعطل الإمدادات الإيرانية بسبب الاضطرابات الجارية وتبادل التهديدات بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران.


وارتفعت العقود الآجلة لخام برنت 42 سنتاً بما يعادل 0.6% إلى 65.89 دولار للبرميل. وزاد خام غرب تكساس الوسيط الأمريكي 36 سنتاً أو 0.6% إلى 61.51 دولار للبرميل.


زيادة الضغط


وانخفضت تدفقات مزيج «سي بي سي» الكازاخي بسبب صعوبات في التحميل ناجمة عن سوء الأحوال الجوية وأعمال الصيانة وهجمات طائرات مسيّرة، كما أدت مشاكل في بعض حقول بحر الشمال وليبيا إلى زيادة الضغط على السوق الأوروبية.


وأدى ذلك إلى ارتفاع أسعار النفط في منطقتي بحر الشمال والبحر المتوسط، إذ كان خام غرب تكساس الوسيط يُتداول بعلاوة بلغت 2.90 دولار للبرميل يوم أمس، بحسب وكالة «بلومبيرغ».


ويعد هذا أعلى مستوى لعلاوة سعر الخام الأمريكي في الأسواق الأوروبية منذ أكثر من عام، وتزامن ذلك مع ارتفاع سعر الخام الأذري الخفيف.