Oil prices in European markets have sharply risen, with shipments from Kazakhstan and other countries declining; this has led to a reduction in supplies to the old continent despite the global abundance of crude.



Oil prices increased today for the fifth consecutive session amid fears of disruptions to Iranian supplies due to ongoing unrest and the exchange of threats between the United States and Iran.



Brent crude futures rose by 42 cents, or 0.6%, to $65.89 per barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude increased by 36 cents, or 0.6%, to $61.51 per barrel.



Increased Pressure



Flows of the Kazakh "CPC" blend have decreased due to loading difficulties caused by bad weather, maintenance work, and drone attacks. Additionally, issues in some North Sea and Libyan fields have increased pressure on the European market.



This has led to rising oil prices in the North Sea and Mediterranean regions, with West Texas Intermediate crude trading at a premium of $2.90 per barrel yesterday, according to Bloomberg.



This is the highest level of the U.S. crude price premium in European markets in over a year, coinciding with an increase in the price of light Azeri crude.