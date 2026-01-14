The Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, a member of the Council of Ministers and Climate Affairs Envoy, Adel Al-Jubeir, confirmed that the International Mining Conference 2026 represents a global pivotal platform that brings together more than 100 active countries in the mining sector to discuss common challenges, diversify opportunities, and build a deeper understanding of the global needs for critical minerals.



This was stated during a panel discussion titled "How Can Diplomacy Assist Mineral-Supplying Countries in Global Competition for Minerals," as part of the activities of the International Mining Conference 2026, held today in Riyadh.



Mineral Diplomacy



Al-Jubeir discussed the modern concept of "Mineral Diplomacy" as one of the paths for international cooperation based on dialogue and building strategic partnerships between producing and supplying countries, user countries, companies, and non-governmental organizations.



He pointed to the trend towards mutual cooperation through investment in accompanying industries within producing countries, particularly in the fields of refining and mineral processing, which contributes to maintaining the value chain locally, creating job opportunities, and enhancing economic and social stability, emphasizing that this approach supports global interconnectedness and reduces conflicts, where all parties benefit from a system based on shared interests.



Enhancing Global Stability



He stated that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, due to its location among three continents, and its importance as a global waterway, along with its energy reserves and mining wealth, in addition to hosting the two holy cities of Mecca and Medina, feels a responsibility towards enhancing global stability, contributing to reducing conflicts, and building effective and influential international partnerships, as it plays an active role in this field.