أكد وزير الدولة للشؤون الخارجية عضو مجلس الوزراء ومبعوث شؤون المناخ عادل الجبير، أن مؤتمر التعدين الدولي 2026 يمثّل منصة محورية عالمية تجمع أكثر من 100 دولة فاعلة في قطاع التعدين، لبحث التحديات المشتركة، وتنويع الفرص، وبناء فهم أعمق للاحتياجات العالمية للمعادن الحرجة.


جاء ذلك خلال جلسة حوارية بعنوان «كيف يمكن للدبلوماسية مساعدة الدول المورّدة للمعادن في التنافس العالمي على المعادن»، ضمن أعمال مؤتمر التعدين الدولي 2026، المنعقد اليوم في مدينة الرياض.


دبلوماسية المعادن


وناقش الجبير المفهوم الحديث لـ «دبلوماسية المعادن» بوصفه أحد مسارات التعاون الدولي القائم على الحوار وبناء الشراكات الإستراتيجية بين دول المنشأ والإمداد، ودول الاستخدام، والشركات، والمنظمات غير الحكومية.


وأشار الجبير إلى التوجه نحو التعاون المتبادل، من خلال الاستثمار في الصناعات المصاحبة داخل دول المنشأ، لا سيما في مجالات التكرير والمعالجة التعدينية، بما يسهم في المحافظة على سلسلة القيمة محليًا، وخلق فرص العمل، وتعزيز الاستقرار الاقتصادي والاجتماعي، مؤكدًا أن هذا النهج يدعم الترابط العالمي ويحدّ من الصراعات، حيث تستفيد جميع الأطراف من منظومة قائمة على المصالح المشتركة.


تعزيز الاستقرار العالمي


وأفاد أن المملكة العربية السعودية، بحكم موقعها بين 3 قارات، وأهم الممرات المائية العالمية، وما تملكه من احتياطيات طاقة وثروات تعدينية، إضافة إلى احتضانها المدينتين المقدستين مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة، تستشعر المسؤولية تجاه تعزيز الاستقرار العالمي، والمساهمة في تقليل الصراعات، وبناء شراكات دولية فعالة ومؤثرة وهي تقوم بدور فاعل في هذا المجال.